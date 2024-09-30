6 year old boy stripped naked and assaulted by 2 girls in Phuket

Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์ and Khao Phuket

A grandmother is seeking compensation after a six year old Thai boy in Phuket was stripped naked and physically assaulted by two 12 year old girls. The girls claimed they were only playing a game of ghost exorcism.

The 41-second video when the six year old boy was abused was shared on Thai social media on Saturday, September 28. In the video, the young boy was stripped naked, tied up, and brutally assaulted. Two girls kicked him and beat him with shoes on his body, private part, and head.

It was later reported that the incident took place at a school in the Rawai sub-district, Mueang district of Phuket. A local who lived near the young victim decided to visit his home after seeing the video.

The boy’s 60 year old grandmother acknowledged the issue and the boy’s father reported it to the Chalong Police Station. The girls’ guardians were ordered to pay 5,000 in compensation to the boy but they have yet to do so.

The grandmother also revealed that this boy lived with her after his parents broke up. She had no job and cleaned a temple in the community in exchange for food.

A neighbour then encouraged the grandmother to share the story with the media to seek justice for the boy.

Chalong Police Station officers insisted that they had not ignored the case. They revealed to Channel 3 that the two girls were summoned for questioning previously. They claimed that they played ghost exorcism with the young boy.

The boy played the role of a ghost and the two girls performed the ritual as they had seen it in a film. The girls said they recorded the video to watch later but the video was later leaked and shared on social media.

Police added that they also reported the story to the Phuket Provincial Social Development and Human Society to take care the young boy both physically and mentally.