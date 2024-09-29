Heavy rain and strong winds to hit 38 Thai provinces today

Picture courtesy of Nikolas Behrendt, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning about heavy rain and strong winds affecting 38 provinces today due to a weakening southwest monsoon and a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam. Residents are urged to take precautions as temperatures are expected to drop tomorrow.

The weakening southwest monsoon is currently covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, resulting in thunderstorms and heavy rain across various regions. The northeastern provinces are particularly at risk of experiencing severe weather, including strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Wave conditions in the Andaman Sea are moderate, with waves reaching about 1 metre high. However, in the Gulf of Thailand, waves are generally lower, under 1 metre. In areas experiencing thunderstorms, waves can exceed 1 metre, prompting the department to advise sailors to avoid navigating through such conditions.

Further complications are expected between tomorrow and October 3, with upper Thailand and the upper southern region forecasted to face unstable weather conditions. These areas are likely to experience thunderstorms, strong winds, and isolated heavy rain.

After this period, temperatures are expected to drop by one to three degrees Celsius in the northeastern regions due to a moderate high-pressure system or cold air mass from China spreading over the eastern north, northeast, and the South China Sea. The monsoon trough will also pass through the north, northeast, central, and east regions.

Northern Thailand will see thunderstorms in 30% of the area, especially in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun provinces. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26 degrees Celsius at their lowest and 33 to 36 degrees Celsius at their highest, with southwest winds blowing at 5 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Northeastern Thailand is expected to have thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with strong winds and heavy rain in some parts, particularly in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom provinces. Temperatures will be between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius at their lowest and 34 and 36 degrees Celsius at their highest, with southwest winds blowing at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Central Thailand will experience thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon provinces. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius at their lowest and 33 to 36 degrees Celsius at their highest, with southwest winds blowing at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Eastern Thailand is forecasted to have thunderstorms in 40% of the area, especially in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Temperatures will be between 24 and 27 degrees Celsius at their lowest and 31 and 35 degrees Celsius at their highest, with southwest winds blowing at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour. In areas with thunderstorms, waves can exceed 1 metre.

Southern Thailand (East Coast) will see thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat provinces. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius at their lowest and 33 to 35 degrees Celsius at their highest, with southwest winds blowing at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour. In areas with thunderstorms, waves can exceed 1 metre.

Southern Thailand (West Coast) is also expected to have thunderstorms in 40% of the area, especially in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. Temperatures will be between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius at their lowest and 32 and 34 degrees Celsius at their highest, with southwest winds blowing at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. Waves will reach about 1 metre high, and in areas with thunderstorms, they can exceed 1 metre, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with temperatures ranging from 25 to 27 degrees Celsius at their lowest and 33 to 36 degrees Celsius at their highest. Southwest winds will blow at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.