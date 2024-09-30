Cigarette addiction in Thailand 2024 has seen a steady decline over the past few decades, with the smoking rate among adults decreasing from 23% in 2005 to 17.4% in 2021. However, this progress is still insufficient to meet the target of reducing smoking by 30% by 2025, as set by public health authorities. As of 2024, about 21% of adults aged 15 and older, translating to over 12 million individuals, are current smokers.

Smokers demographic in Thailand

Although the smoking rate among men remains significantly higher, with 39.8% of men smoking compared to only 3.5% of women, youth smoking is another area of concern, particularly among boys aged 10-14, where the smoking rate is 11.3%. Overall, 7% of Thai youth are identified as smokers. Although the smoking prevalence has dropped substantially from 32% in 1991 to around 20% in 2009, it has since stabilised, dancing on the border between 19% and 20% in recent years.

Despite government efforts to reduce tobacco use through strict regulations, public health campaigns, and increased taxes on tobacco products, the current rates of smoking indicate that additional measures may be necessary. The challenge of meeting the 2025 goal will require continued focus on public health initiatives and smoking cessation programs to curb the high smoking rates in certain demographics.

Health impact of smoking

Cigarette addiction promises severe health consequences, contributing to high rates of lung cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and cardiovascular illnesses. Smoking-related diseases remain one of the leading causes of death, particularly among Thai men. Secondhand smoke exposes health risks to non-smokers, especially children and pregnant women.

Second-hand smoke impact on Thailand

Thailand faces a public health concern due to the alarming impact of secondhand smoke on its population. Did you know, that each year, Thailand grapples with a staggering toll of 9,433 deaths attributed to this silent killer, a figure that surpasses even the United States’ annual loss of 7,300 lives to the same cause?

This mind-bending contrast underscores the severity of this issue in Thailand, where the presence of secondhand smoke in public spaces and homes continues to jeopardize the well-being of non-smokers, particularly children and vulnerable adults. The widespread exposure to these harmful airborne toxins has been linked to a range of debilitating health conditions, from chronic respiratory ailments to life-threatening cardiovascular diseases, painting a grim picture of the long-term public health implications for the nation.

Lung cancer

Cigarette addiction in Thailand 2024 has contributed to lung cancer, and it continues to be one of the most common and fatal forms of cancer in Thailand. In 2022, it was the second most diagnosed cancer, with 23,494 new cases, accounting for 12.8% of all cancer diagnoses. The mortality rates are equally concerning, with around 65,100 deaths attributed to lung cancer that year, making it a leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the country.

The age-standardised mortality rate stands at 112.4 per 100,000 people, underlining its significant public health impact. Certain regions, such as the northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Lampang, have experienced increasing lung cancer death rates over the years, with Chiang Mai’s mortality rate rising from 20.3 per 100,000 in 2010 to 30.7 per 100,000 in 2019. These statistics highlight the urgent need for nationwide enhanced prevention, early detection, and treatment efforts.

Government and public health responses

Thailand’s comprehensive tobacco control efforts have reduced smoking rates overall but face new challenges. Rising youth tobacco use and growing illicit trade require ongoing, targeted interventions to maintain and build upon the country’s public health gains in this area.

Tobacco control measures

Thailand has implemented comprehensive tobacco control measures through the Tobacco Products Control Act (TPCA) 2017, which includes smoking bans in public places, strict packaging regulations, and high taxation. As of 2022, the total tax rate on cigarette retail prices reached 81.3%.

The country has also mandated graphic health warnings covering 85% of cigarette packaging since 2005 and enforced plain packaging laws since 2019. These efforts, combined with public awareness campaigns, have contributed to a gradual decline in smoking rates. However, challenges persist, particularly in combating the illicit tobacco trade, which has grown from 1.8% in 2008 to approximately 9.1% in 2022.

Youth engagement initiatives

Despite overall progress in tobacco control, youth smoking remains a concern in Thailand. In 2021, 6.2% of youths aged 15 to 19 years were current smokers, with 74% of these smoking daily. To address this issue, the government has implemented educational programs aimed at changing perceptions about tobacco use and promoting smoke-free lifestyles among young people.

Additionally, support programs specifically designed for young smokers looking to quit have been established. However, recent trends indicate an uptick in smoking rates among youth, highlighting the need for enhanced educational campaigns and stricter enforcement of age restrictions to prevent long-term addiction and health consequences.

Tobacco alternatives

People are pretty clever when it comes to finding new ways to get their fix. It’s kind of funny – all these fancy tobacco alternatives that are supposed to help people drop the habit. They usually just end up swapping one addiction for another. Turns out, quitting smoking is trickier than just changing what you puff on. With that being said, here are some tobacco alternatives:

Snus

You might see these trending especially in the Asian market, these nicotine pouches called snus are like a little pillow of nicotine you tuck between your gum and lip. The worldwide snus market is expected to grow from $2.41 billion in 2022 to a whopping $3.48 billion by 2027. Snus has been a part of Swedish culture since the 18th century, originally developed as a way to preserve tobacco without smoke. Your gums soak up the nicotine straight from the pouch – no smoke, no fire.

Sure, you’re not inhaling a bunch of tar and nasty chemicals. But using snus for a long time can still mess you up. Your gums might get all messed up, you could end up with oral problems, and there’s still that whole nicotine addiction thing going on.

Electronic-cigarettes

The global e-cigarette market is booming and is expected to surge from $22.45 billion in 2022 to a massive $91.05 billion by 2028. E-cigs hit the scene in the early 2000s, invented by a Chinese pharmacist as a less harmful alternative to smoking. These devices heat a liquid (usually containing nicotine) into a vapour you inhale – no tobacco burning required.

Initially produced to help people cope with smoking addiction, vaping for a long time can still do a number on you. Your lungs might take a hit, you could develop respiratory issues, and let’s not forget, you’re still feeding that nicotine addiction.

Cigarette trend in the future of Thailand

Cigarette smoking is on a clear downward trajectory. Decades of public health initiatives, coupled with a growing awareness of the health risks, have led to a significant decline in smoking rates. In the United States alone, adult smoking prevalence has plummeted from over 42% in 1965 to just 11.6% in 2022. This trend is projected to continue, with some regions aiming for very low smoking rates by 2035. Public health goals like Healthy People 2030 target a nationwide smoking prevalence below 5% in the US by 2030, reflecting a global push for a tobacco-free future.

However, the landscape is not without its challenges. The rise of alternative nicotine products like e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches accompanies the decline in traditional cigarette smoking. While often marketed as safer options, these products raise concerns about youth engagement and the potential for a new generation hooked on nicotine. Regulatory bodies are responding with stricter policies on advertising and sales while promoting harm reduction strategies that encourage smokers to switch to less harmful alternatives. The ultimate goal remains a healthier future with a significant decrease in tobacco-related illnesses and deaths.