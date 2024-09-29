Police intercepts street racers in Bang Khen

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Bang Khen intercepted a group of motorcyclists who had arranged a street race via Facebook, performing dangerous stunts on Ram Inthra Road.

Early this morning, the police received a report about a group of teenagers gathering to race motorcycles on Ram Inthra Road. Around 2am, officers arrived at Soi Ram Inthra 14 and found the group engaging in reckless behaviour, including wheelies. The riders attempted to flee, but the police managed to apprehend 22 year old Adisak, along with his cream-coloured Honda Lead motorcycle without a license plate.

Police Colonel Anan Worasart, the commander of Bang Khen Police Station, ordered the operation led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Sanphit Sirisunthorn, Deputy Superintendent of Operations, Police Lieutenant Colonel Prateep Khamee, Inspector of Operations, Police Lieutenant Somporn Janthawongsa, and Police Sub-Lieutenant Khomsan Rakkan. The rapid response team and patrol officers were mobilised to address the situation, reported KhaoSod.

Adisak confessed that he and his friends had organised the race through Facebook, intending to showcase their riding skills on Ram Inthra Road. During the race, his friends encouraged him to perform wheelies, which ultimately led to the police chase and his capture. The police seized his motorcycle and took him to Bang Khen Police Station for further legal proceedings.

