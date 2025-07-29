Thailand video news | Six dead in Bangkok market shooting, Ceasefire reached between Thailand and Cambodia—but tensions flare hours later

In today’s Thailand video news, Jay reports on a range of major developments across the country. Tragedy struck in Bangkok as a deadly shooting at the Or Tor Kor Market left six people dead, exposing deep issues tied to financial hardship and mental health. Meanwhile, hopes for peace between Thailand and Cambodia were dashed just hours after a ceasefire agreement, as new border skirmishes erupted. In the north, Chiang Rai is under red alert as severe flooding forces urgent evacuations, and in the south, two water-related incidents raise alarm—one involving a Saudi tourist found dead near Phuket and another with a jet-ski operator still missing off Naka Yai Island.

Six Dead in Bangkok Market Shooting Sparked by Personal and Financial Struggles

A deadly shooting unfolded at Bangkok’s busy Or Tor Kor Market in Chatuchak district, leaving six people dead, including the gunman, 61-year-old Noi Praidan. The victims included four security guards and a female vendor. The shooting occurred in broad daylight, sending shoppers and stallholders fleeing in terror.

Noi, a former vendor from Nakhon Ratchasima, still operated a garlic and shallot stall with his wife, though business had sharply declined due to the pandemic. A longtime motorcycle taxi driver and friend identified him, describing Noi as sober but emotionally strained. Witnesses say that Noi had ongoing disputes at the market—especially with security guards, whom he once accused of damaging his car, and with a nearby vendor with whom arguments were common.

Police suspect these tensions, along with prolonged financial hardship and deteriorating mental health, contributed to the tragedy. The incident has shocked the local community and prompted renewed attention to mental health support and conflict management in high-stress marketplaces.

If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally, contact Samaritans of Thailand (02 713 6791 English, 02 713 6793 Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323.

Ceasefire Reached Between Thailand and Cambodia—But Tensions Flare Hours Later

In a high-stakes diplomatic breakthrough, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to a full, unconditional ceasefire on 28 July after days of escalating border clashes that displaced nearly 300,000 people. The agreement followed emergency talks in Malaysia, hosted by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and attended by Thai Acting PM Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian PM Hun Manet. Ambassadors from the U.S. and China also joined, reflecting global concern.

At a joint press briefing, both sides hailed the ceasefire as a critical step toward restoring peace. Plans were made for follow-up military meetings on 29 July and 4 August to ensure stability and support repatriation efforts.

However, just hours after the ceasefire took effect at midnight, the Thai military accused Cambodia of violating the agreement. Thai army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree condemned Cambodian forces for firing into Thai territory in multiple locations. He stated that Thailand had responded in line with its right to self-defence and stressed that the kingdom had fully honoured the ceasefire by ceasing fire at the agreed time.

The incident has cast doubt on the truce’s durability and strained the fragile trust built during negotiations, raising urgent concerns about the prospects for long-term peace.

Chiang Rai Declares Red Alert Amid Severe Flooding

Chiang Rai has issued a red-level alert following severe flooding caused by the overflowing Sai River, prompting urgent evacuations in four high-risk communities in Mae Sai district. As of the morning of 28 July, floodwaters breached barriers and submerged key areas on both sides of the Thai-Myanmar border. Rainfall reached nearly 119mm, raising river levels dangerously near the Mae Sai Friendship Bridge. Residents in affected zones—including Sai Lom Joy and Koh Sai—are urged to relocate, protect valuables, and assist vulnerable individuals. Emergency shelters and pickup points have been activated. Stay alert via official municipal updates or call 199 in emergencies.

Saudi Tourist Found Dead Near Phuket Beach; Jet-Ski Operator Still Missing

A 22-year-old Saudi tourist, Dhaher Suhayb Mohammed S, was found dead near Layan Beach on July 28, two days after being swept away by strong currents while swimming at Bang Tao Beach. He had been vacationing with friends when the incident occurred. Lifeguards located his body early morning; police have informed the Saudi Embassy. Dhaher disappeared after being swept to sea while swimming with friends at Bang Tao Beach. He was visiting with three other Saudi nationals.

According to Cherng Talay Police, the group entered the water around 4 pm, but struggled against strong currents. Locals helped rescue two men, but Dhaher remained missing. The police were alerted at 5.30 pm, launching a search that continued over several days, hindered by challenging surf and tides.

Meanwhile, a separate search is ongoing for 22-year-old jet-ski operator Chetthawut Hom, who fell into the sea without a life jacket near Naka Yai Island on July 27. Authorities urge beachgoers to be extra cautious during the monsoon season.

