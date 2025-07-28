Saudi tourist found dead after Bang Tao Beach disappearance

A 22 year old Saudi tourist, Dhaher Suhayb Mohammed S, who went missing while swimming at Bang Tao Beach on July 26, was found dead near Layan Beach in Cherng Talay today, July 28. Lifeguards discovered his body early in the morning near the southern end of Sirinat National Park, wearing only swimming trunks.

Cherng Talay Police, along with rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation’s Mueang Mai unit, arrived at the scene to conduct an initial examination of the body, which was then sent to a forensic doctor for identification and to determine the cause of death. The Saudi Embassy has been informed, and his relatives have come forward to arrange religious rites.

Dhaher disappeared after being swept to sea while swimming with friends at Bang Tao Beach. He was visiting with three other Saudi nationals.

According to Cherng Talay Police, the group entered the water around 4pm, but struggled against strong currents. Locals helped rescue two men, but Dhaher remained missing. The police were alerted at 5.30pm, launching a search that continued over several days, hindered by challenging surf and tides.

In a separate incident, search efforts are ongoing for Chetthawut Hom, a 22 year old jet-ski operator, who went missing near Naka Yai Island yesterday, July 27. Reported missing at 7.10pm, he fell from a jet ski without a life jacket. Chetthawut was working for Kai Naka Co Ltd when the incident occurred.

An eyewitness, Warisara Muthametharit, informed Thalang Police Station, prompting coordination with local agencies and dive teams to search for the man. Despite ongoing efforts, he remains missing. A search centre has been established with various provincial and local agencies involved.

Thalang Police, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Anukul Nuket and Police Lieutenant Colonel Warawut Seb Sob, are investigating under Thalang Police Superintendent Police Colonel Nikorn Chuathong. Cherng Talay Police, under Superintendent Police Colonel Ekkarat Phlaiduang, have Police Lieutenant Colonel Kittipong Nupheng as the lead investigator, reported The Phuket News.

Police have issued reminders for tourists and residents to exercise caution when swimming, especially during the southwest monsoon season when rip currents are prevalent along Phuket’s west coast.