Yingluck hit with 10 billion baht rice scandal payout

Court orders ex-PM to pay 10 billion baht rice damages

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
59 1 minute read
Yingluck hit with 10 billion baht rice scandal payout
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

Former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra has been ordered to pay a staggering 10.028 billion baht in damages over her role in the infamous rice pledging scheme, following a dramatic ruling by the Supreme Administrative Court today.

The court overturned a previous lower court decision that had cleared Yingluck of financial liability, instead holding her personally accountable for failing to stop fraudulent government-to-government (G-to-G) rice sales during her tenure. The ruling marks a significant turn in a years-long legal saga surrounding one of Thailand’s most controversial policy failures.

The original demand from the Finance Ministry sought 35.717 billion baht in damages, and the Legal Execution Department had ordered asset seizures from both Yingluck and her husband, Anusorn Amorchat. However, the court quashed both those orders, saying the evidence did not support such a large penalty.

Still, the court ruled that Yingluck must pay half of the 20.057 billion baht in damages caused by the corrupt G-to-G rice deal, landing her with a hefty personal bill of 10.028 billion baht.

Related Articles
Yingluck hit with 10 billion baht rice scandal payout | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

Yingluck hit with 10 billion baht rice scandal payout | News by Thaiger

“She failed in her duty as Prime Minister and Chair of the National Rice Policy Committee,” the court stated, pointing out that Yingluck only attended one meeting and ignored multiple warnings from the National Anti-Corruption Commission and the State Audit Office.

Her husband, Anusorn, saw partial relief. The court instructed the Legal Execution Department to cancel the asset freeze on property belonging solely to him, acknowledging that post-marriage assets should be divided. Officials now have 60 days to separate his assets from Yingluck’s remaining frozen property, which will be auctioned to cover her compensation, reported The Nation.

Yingluck hit with 10 billion baht rice scandal payout | News by Thaiger

Yingluck, who has lived in self-imposed exile since 2017, was represented in court by her lawyer Norawich Lalaeng, who confirmed her side’s legal arguments but had to watch as the tide turned decisively against his client.

The case stems from Yingluck’s controversial rice pledging scheme, which critics slammed for fuelling corruption and driving up national debt. While the court found she wasn’t responsible for general losses from the programme, her failure to act on credible corruption warnings sealed her legal fate.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man wanted for brutal assault on father of ex-girlfriend Thailand News

Thai man wanted for brutal assault on father of ex-girlfriend

33 seconds ago
Yingluck hit with 10 billion baht rice scandal payout Thailand News

Yingluck hit with 10 billion baht rice scandal payout

5 minutes ago
Hotel gold rush cools this year, but green deals heat up Business News

Hotel gold rush cools this year, but green deals heat up

33 minutes ago
&#8216;Secret Club&#8217; busted: spa runs prostitution targeting gay clients Thailand News

‘Secret Club’ busted: spa runs prostitution targeting gay clients

52 minutes ago
Better Pattaya plan unites business leaders for greener future Pattaya News

Better Pattaya plan unites business leaders for greener future

56 minutes ago
China backs green Phuket push to boost tourism and tunnels Phuket News

China backs green Phuket push to boost tourism and tunnels

1 hour ago
Senators revolt: Block vote on key appointments amid scandal Bangkok News

Senators revolt: Block vote on key appointments amid scandal

2 hours ago
Thai forces seize massive crystal meth haul in dual operations Crime News

Thai forces seize massive crystal meth haul in dual operations

2 hours ago
Thai woman suspected behind disappearance of her lover Thailand News

Thai woman suspected behind disappearance of her lover

2 hours ago
Elderly Thai man arrested for alleged assault on granddaughter Crime News

Elderly Thai man arrested for alleged assault on granddaughter

2 hours ago
Thai man goes viral for &#8216;sleep-riding&#8217; motorbike stunt on a mattress (video) Thailand News

Thai man goes viral for ‘sleep-riding’ motorbike stunt on a mattress (video)

2 hours ago
Phu Kradueng cable car set for 2027 completion amid eco concerns Environment News

Phu Kradueng cable car set for 2027 completion amid eco concerns

2 hours ago
Regents International School invests in state-of-the-art sixth form centre Education

Regents International School invests in state-of-the-art sixth form centre

2 hours ago
Patong card game bust: 4 arrested in secret gambling raid Phuket News

Patong card game bust: 4 arrested in secret gambling raid

2 hours ago
Teen girl arrested for orchestrating online sex trade in Bangkok Bangkok News

Teen girl arrested for orchestrating online sex trade in Bangkok

2 hours ago
PTT to cut costs amid US tariffs and oil price drop Business News

PTT to cut costs amid US tariffs and oil price drop

2 hours ago
Police raid birthday party in Chon Buri, arrest 55 with drugs Crime News

Police raid birthday party in Chon Buri, arrest 55 with drugs

3 hours ago
&#8216;Little Moscow&#8217; boom: Russians fuel Phuket property frenzy Phuket News

‘Little Moscow’ boom: Russians fuel Phuket property frenzy

3 hours ago
2 Chinese men arrested in 5 billion Bangkok hotel money laundering Thailand News

2 Chinese men arrested in 5 billion Bangkok hotel money laundering

3 hours ago
Eight foreigners detained for illegal street food sales in Bangkok Bangkok News

Eight foreigners detained for illegal street food sales in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Body of foreign man found floating near Nui Beach, Phuket Phuket News

Body of foreign man found floating near Nui Beach, Phuket

3 hours ago
Rocket mishap at Kalasin festival sends fireballs flying (video) Thailand News

Rocket mishap at Kalasin festival sends fireballs flying (video)

3 hours ago
THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA inspires F&#038;B leaders to foster change Events

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA inspires F&B leaders to foster change

3 hours ago
Bangkok police arrest notorious motorcycle theft gang Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest notorious motorcycle theft gang

3 hours ago
Vape and cig racket busted at Pattaya weed shop Pattaya News

Vape and cig racket busted at Pattaya weed shop

4 hours ago
Crime NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
59 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai court rules traffic fines unlawful since 2020

Thai court rules traffic fines unlawful since 2020

Thursday, February 6, 2025
Thai rice exporter says policy changes are grain-ing momentum

Thai rice exporter says policy changes are grain-ing momentum

Monday, January 20, 2025
No luck for Yingluck: Former PM ineligible for prison programme

No luck for Yingluck: Former PM ineligible for prison programme

Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Justice Ministry denies parole rule tailored for Yingluck Shinawatra

Justice Ministry denies parole rule tailored for Yingluck Shinawatra

Saturday, December 7, 2024
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x