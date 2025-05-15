Thailand video news | Phuket soaked and stranded as downpours drench tourist zones, Alcohol law shake-up sparks tension before Buddhist festivals

Thailand’s tourism hotspots are making headlines for all the wrong reasons this week, with chaos caused by flash floods, odd antics from unruly tourists, and troubling reports of child exploitation. From a soaked and stranded Phuket to changes in alcohol laws during sacred Buddhist festivals, here’s your roundup of the top stories shaking the Kingdom.

Phuket Soaked and Stranded as Downpours Drench Tourist Zones

Torrential rain has brought severe flooding to Phuket, disrupting popular tourist zones such as Patong, Kata, and Karon. Roads became impassable and transport services stalled, leaving locals and tourists alike stranded in knee-deep water. Some hotels suffered minor flooding, while businesses near the beach reported more serious disruption. Authorities issued weather warnings and deployed pumps to ease waterlogging, but further rainfall is forecast. Social media was inundated with dramatic scenes of inflatable rafts and waterlogged shops, sparking concern as the high season approaches.

Alcohol Law Shake-Up Sparks Tension Before Buddhist Festivals

A newly passed law in Thailand will allow more venues, such as restaurants and entertainment spaces, to sell alcohol — even during religious dry days. While the move aims to support post-pandemic business recovery, it has drawn criticism from Buddhist groups who fear it undermines cultural observance. Bars and high-risk venues remain restricted, but authorities stress that enforcement during religious events will be up to local officials. The nation remains split, with some praising economic relief and others denouncing it as a blow to tradition.

Bangkok Car Fire Sparks Insurance Chaos After Garage Service

A car burst into flames in Bangkok shortly after undergoing routine servicing, prompting alarm over garage standards and insurance liabilities. The owner initially struggled to make a claim due to confusion over maintenance records, but insurers later agreed to cover the damages. The incident has sparked scrutiny of the garage in question, and consumer rights advocates are calling for stricter regulation and quality assurance in the auto repair industry. Experts advise drivers to double-check their service history and safety protocols following any mechanical work.

Pattaya Police Bust Foreign Begging Gang Exploiting Children

A gang of foreign nationals has been arrested in Pattaya for using children to solicit money from tourists. Police, acting on public tips, discovered the group was rotating the same children between different adults to maximise earnings. Fake IDs and large amounts of cash were seized in the raid, while the children were placed in protective care. The suspects face charges including human trafficking and immigration violations. Authorities are intensifying their crackdown on such operations amid growing public concern over organised begging.

Red Mist: Tourist Climbs Phuket Traffic Light to Rush the Green

In an act of tourist absurdity, a foreign man in Phuket climbed a traffic light pole in Patong, apparently in an attempt to manually trigger the green light. Witnesses say he appeared drunk and frustrated by the wait. Police managed to coax him down and released him with a warning. The incident, which went viral online, adds to a string of recent misbehaviour by foreign visitors, prompting local calls for better tourist conduct enforcement as the island braces for peak season.

