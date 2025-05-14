Phuket soaked and stranded as downpours drench tourist zones

Phuket was left waterlogged today as torrential rain battered the island, turning major roads into canals and sparking travel chaos across popular tourist zones.

From the early hours of this morning, May 14, relentless downpours lashed the districts of Mueang and Kathu, triggering flash floods in seaside subdistricts including Patong, Chalong and Rawai, three of the island’s busiest areas for locals and holidaymakers alike.

Small cars were left stranded and traffic ground to a halt in several locations as local officials scrambled to keep things moving. Samran Jindapol, Mayor of Chalong Municipality, was spotted wading through waterlogged streets to help direct traffic.

“We’re doing our best to ease congestion and ensure public safety,” said a soaked but determined official.

The worst-hit roads included:

Chalong (Mueang District):

– Outbound Chao Fa Tawantok Road (impassable for smaller vehicles)

– Road outside Wat Tai

– Chalong Intersection

Karon (Mueang District):

– Khok Tanode Road

– Patak Road

Rawai (Mueang District):

– Roads near two large petrol stations

– Bang Khon Thee area

– Ban Yai Suan and Ban Nai Han

Patong (Kathu District):

– Na Nai Road

– Sai Nam Yen Road

– Siriraj Road

– Khaimook Roundabout

– Prachanukroh Road

Weather officials are urging drivers to avoid flooded routes and remain cautious, as rain is expected to continue intermittently throughout the week.

Locals, meanwhile, braced for further disruptions, with many taking to social media to share images of knee-deep water flowing past businesses and resorts.

Tourists caught in the deluge were left soggy and stranded but some kept their spirits afloat, with one British backpacker joking, “I came for the beach and ended up on a river cruise… in my flip-flops.”

The Nation reported that emergency teams remain on standby as weather forecasters warn that more storms could be heading Phuket’s way.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) today issued a weather warning, predicting thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across 46 provinces in Thailand, including significant downpours in Phuket and Bangkok, affecting 70% of the area.

Residents are cautioned against possible flash floods and sudden flooding, particularly in hilly regions and areas near water flow paths.