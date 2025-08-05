Thailand video news | North Korea applauds Thai-Cambodian ceasefire, Phuket launches second phase of drug crackdown

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring you a mix of major developments and unusual moments from across the country. From North Korea praising the Thai-Cambodian ceasefire to Phuket’s intensified drug crackdown, the headlines also include new traffic ticket reforms, a drone ban in Pattaya, and a miraculous forest rescue in Phitsanulok. Meanwhile, Leicester City FC weighs in on Thailand’s border dispute, and viral antics on a baht bus stir social media buzz.

North Korea has praised the recent ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, framing it as a step toward lasting peace in Southeast Asia. The deal, reached during talks in Malaysia on 28 July, aims to resolve ongoing border disputes peacefully. Pyongyang’s state-run media highlighted the achievement as a diplomatic success, commending both nations for choosing dialogue over conflict. The statement reflects North Korea’s support for regional stability and signals its interest in engaging more constructively in Asian diplomacy, offering a rare note of encouragement amid global tensions.

Thailand will implement a new traffic ticket format on 4 August 2025, as announced by the Royal Thai Police and published in the Royal Gazette. The update, aligned with the Administrative Fines Act 2022, replaces the 2020 and 2021 versions to improve efficiency and transparency in traffic law enforcement. Tickets will now come in three formats: standard on-vehicle (four colour-coded sheets), postal (for remote violations), and electronic (for digital issuance). The change streamlines coordination between officers, administrative agencies, and national databases, ensuring clearer communication for drivers and modernising how fines are processed. Motorists are urged to familiarise themselves with the new system.

Phuket police have escalated their anti-drug operations with Phase 2 of Thailand’s “No Drugs, No Dealers” campaign, aiming to dismantle networks and create drug-free communities. Following Phase 1, which dismantled 58 drug networks and seized over 6,500 meth pills along with other narcotics and assets worth 1.17 million baht, authorities are now broadening investigations, arresting suspects, and directing users into rehabilitation. On the first day of Phase 2, 12 more networks were dismantled, 13 suspects arrested, and nearly 2 million baht in drug-related assets seized. Phase 3 in September will evaluate results and declare “white communities.” Police urge residents to confidentially report any drug activity.

A man in Lop Buri lost his left leg and suffered critical injuries to his right after an M79 grenade exploded while he tried to disassemble it at home to sell its copper parts. The blast, which also injured a neighbour, occurred in Thasala district on August 3. Authorities believe the man, Wuttichai Tathong, found the grenade while foraging for bamboo shoots in nearby mountains. Police and rescue teams responded cautiously, fearing further explosives, and are now inspecting the area for additional devices to ensure community safety.

A video of a foreign couple behaving playfully—and provocatively—on a Pattaya baht bus has gone viral, drawing laughs and criticism across Thai social media. The pair, visibly intoxicated, were seen bouncing on the back seat as the vehicle swayed near Walking Street on August 2. The driver initially feared something indecent but later realised they were just tipsy and fooling around. He issued a light warning and safely dropped them at their hotel. While no legal action has been taken, the incident serves as a cheeky reminder for tourists to mind their public behaviour after a night out.

A 28-year-old Swedish tourist was detained on Pattaya Beach on August 3 for flying a drone without permission, unaware of Thailand’s temporary nationwide drone ban. The visitor, identified as Mr. Neck, said he was only photographing the scenery and did not know the ban was linked to security concerns along the Thai-Cambodian border. Authorities seized his drone, issued a warning, and clarified local regulations before releasing him. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has prohibited drone use from July 30 to August 15 to ensure public safety and national security.

A 79-year-old woman named Pim was rescued on August 3 after spending three days lost in the Khao Nam Dam forest in Phitsanulok while foraging for bamboo shoots. She became disoriented, followed old motocross tracks, and fell from a cliff—miraculously escaping serious injury. Pim survived by resting near a stream until search teams of officials and villagers found her. The incident recalls a 2021 tragedy when her neighbour died after falling from the same cliff. Pim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, calling her rescue a miracle.

Leicester City FC, owned by King Power CEO Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, publicly supported Thailand during its ongoing border tensions with Cambodia by displaying #TruthFromThailand banners during a friendly against Fiorentina. The gesture aimed to counter Cambodia’s claim that Thailand initiated recent clashes, despite a Malaysia-brokered ceasefire on 28 July. Satellite analysis cited by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute suggests Cambodian military movements preceded the skirmishes, bolstering Thailand’s stance. Leicester City’s move highlights the growing role of sports in shaping international narratives and raising global awareness of geopolitical disputes.