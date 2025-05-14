Car catches fire after recent service, insurance confusion resolved

Sudden blaze mystery deepens as owner suspects link to recent mechanical work

Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Car catches fire after recent service, insurance confusion resolved
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 49 year old woman was left puzzled when her car, recently serviced at a centre less than a week ago, caught fire.

The incident, yesterday, May 13, occurred on Theparat Road in the inbound express lane near the Highway Police Service Centre in Bang Chalong, Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province. The local fire department, alongside the Poh Teck Tung rescue team, dispatched three fire trucks to the scene.

The fire was concentrated in the engine compartment. Highway police initially used chemical extinguishers to control the blaze. Firefighters quickly doused the flames with water, preventing it from spreading to the passenger cabin.

Within approximately 15 minutes, the fire was extinguished. The engine compartment, however, sustained significant damage.

The car owner, Anothai, explained that she had recently taken the vehicle for an oil change and routine inspection at a service centre. She had been using the car normally since then.

On the day of the incident, while driving from her workplace in Bang Pakong, she noticed the engine warning light come on.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Shortly after, a burning smell and smoke began emanating from the car’s bonnet. Anothai promptly pulled over and sought help from the highway police.

She confirmed that the car was in its original condition, with no modifications to either the vehicle or its electrical system, and was covered under a first-class insurance policy.

Initially, when contacting her insurance company, Anothai was surprised when the representative declined coverage, citing that fires without an accident are not covered. This was contrary to her insurance policy, which clearly stated coverage for theft and fire up to 520,000 baht (US$15,620).

Following inquiries by a journalist, the insurance representative re-evaluated the situation. Soon after, they confirmed to Anothai that the car was indeed insured against fire.

A representative visited the scene to assess the damage and initiate the claims process for the owner, reported KhaoSod.

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

