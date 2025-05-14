Phuket red mist: Daft foreign tourist climbs traffic light to go green

A hapless foreign tourist in Phuket sparked outrage after climbing a traffic light pole in the middle of the night, in a bizarre bid to turn it green.

The impatient biker, riding through the Samkong intersection at 1.20am, today, May 14, decided he’d had enough of waiting at a red light. So, in a moment of madness, he ditched his motorbike in the middle of the junction, marched up to the light and attempted to change it manually.

But despite his acrobatic efforts, the lights refused to play ball, though they did turn green moments later, likely by coincidence.

Photos and video clips of the scene were shared across Thai social media, with users stunned by the antics. One post read: “What are you doing? Red for too long. The man went up and pressed the green light himself. Lotus Samkong intersection.”

The stills show the foreign man gesturing to fellow bikers behind him before attempting his DIY traffic control. His number plate wasn’t visible, and road officials are yet to confirm his identity or whether he’ll face legal action.

The incident happened at the busy Lotus intersection on Yaowarat Road, which connects with Chaloem Phrakiat Rama 9 Road in Talat Yai, continuing into Ratsada, Mueang district.

Locals online were quick to criticise the stunt, calling it reckless, dangerous, and disrespectful, Channel 3 News reported.

It comes just weeks after another foreigner made headlines in Phuket for allegedly assaulting a Thai van driver and another motorist during a heated traffic dispute on the Bypass Road.

That April 6 incident was caught on camera and shared by the Newshawk Phuket Facebook page with the caption: “#Phuket #ForeignerPunchesThais This incident took place on April 6 in the evening on Bypass Road. The foreigner punched a Thai van driver.”

The video shows the man arguing with two Thai locals before suddenly lashing out with a punch.

With tensions already rising over tourist behaviour on the island’s roads, this latest light-hopping stunt is unlikely to win foreigners any favours among fed-up locals.