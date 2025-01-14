Lottery hopefuls flock to Nakhon Pathom temple for lucky numbers

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

As the lottery draw date nears, a bustling scene unfolded at Sawang Arom Temple in Nakhon Pathom, where locals and lottery enthusiasts flocked in search of lucky numbers. The temple has gained a reputation for bringing wealth to many, encouraging visitors to seek fortune from the sacred water basin of Ta Thong Ngiew Rai.

There is a lively atmosphere at Sawang Arom Temple, located in Khun Kaeo subdistrict, Nakhon Chai Si district, Nakhon Pathom province as the lottery draw approaches. Residents and lottery enthusiasts have gathered eagerly, particularly around the main hall, which houses revered figures.

Among these are Phra Ngern Phra Thong, Ta Thong Ngiew Rai, Yi Ko Hong, and Pae Rongsi statues, all of which have reportedly brought sudden wealth to numerous individuals.

A focal point for these fortune seekers is Phra Ngern Phra Thong, also known as Luang Phor Ruay, and the statue of Ta Thong Ngiew Rai. This cheerful elderly figure is adorned in silk attire, sitting beside a sacred water basin. Within this basin, droplets of candle wax float believed to be imbued with spiritual significance.

Monks perform rituals here twice monthly, dedicating merit to the spirits of those who perished in train accidents, preventing them from haunting the community.

The floating candle wax in the basin is thought to hold magical properties, with the interpretation of the numbers dependent on each individual’s fortune. In addition to examining the wax for lucky numbers, many visitors choose to shake bamboo sticks called เซียมซี or pick numbered eggs from baskets to seek their fortune, reported KhaoSod.

Sukjai, a 40 year old resident of Sam Chuk Market in Suphan Buri, was among those seeking blessings from Ta Thong Ngiew Rai. She often visits to seek good fortune and shared her experience.

“Today, I intended to seek blessings from the sacred figures, particularly Ta Thong Ngiew Rai. Besides scrutinising the numbers in the water basin, I perceived numbers 3, 7, 8 or 8, 7, 3.

“I also allowed my daughter to draw three eggs from the basket, which revealed the numbers 3, 2, 9. I then pressed my hands together in prayer, asking Ta Thong for winning numbers to relieve my debts. If I win big, I will certainly offer a gold necklace to Ta Thong.”

Meanwhile, the lottery ticket vendors within the temple have displayed numbers for the upcoming draw on January 17, which falls on a Friday. The numbers being highlighted for the day are 3, 6, 5, with the water basin numbers being 3, 7, 8, and 1, 1.