Thailand video news | Pattaya hit-and-run tragedy, American YouTuber crashes tuk-tuk

In Thailand video news, Jay covers stories from across Thailand. The news stories include a family in Pattaya is pleading for justice after a devastating hit-and-run tragedy, while a viral barber pricing list based on penis size raises eyebrows in Thailand. An American YouTuber finds himself in trouble after crashing a tuk-tuk into a temple wall, and in Phuket, two intoxicated foreign men reportedly fought over a local woman. Shocking scenes also emerged in Phuket where a foreigner was filmed standing naked on a hotel balcony, while a local taxi driver faces backlash for deliberately hitting a foreign tourist.

A grieving family in Pattaya is pleading for justice after a 56-year-old woman was fatally struck in a hit-and-run. The driver fled the scene, leaving the victim in critical condition, leading to her death on September 8th. Authorities are seeking the perpetrator, urging the driver to come forward.

A Thai barber in Ayutthaya has gone viral for an unusual pricing system based on penis size. The quirky service, which charges customers differently based on size, has garnered attention for its humour and sparked curiosity about the barber’s unique approach.

American YouTuber IShowSpeed crashed a tuk-tuk into a temple wall in Thailand. Known for his wacky stunts, he sustained minor head injuries but is otherwise fine. The YouTuber apologized to the temple and may compensate for damages.

In Phuket, two intoxicated foreign men were filmed brawling over a Thai woman outside an entertainment venue. The altercation, which nearly escalated to one man attempting to run over the other, quickly went viral on social media.

A foreign man shocked locals in Phuket when he was filmed standing naked on his hotel balcony. Instead of rushing inside when spotted, he continued the call while attempting to cover himself. The incident sparked outrage online.

A Phuket taxi driver is facing condemnation after intentionally hitting an elderly foreigner in a narrow alley. The foreign man was not injured, but CCTV footage shows the disturbing moment where the driver hit the man without remorse.