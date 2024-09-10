Phuket taxi driver condemned for intentionally hitting foreigner

Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A Thai witness is seeking justice for an old foreign man after a Thai airport taxi driver hit him in Phuket yesterday, September 9. Fortunately, the foreign victim was not injured.

A Thai woman who witnessed the incident in Soi Yensabai, in the Patong neighbourhood of Phuket, came forward to share CCTV footage with the Facebook news page Phuket Times. She condemned the airport taxi driver for his actions.

“Your actions are disgusting! I feel sorry for the old foreign man. You intentionally crashed into him. The road is narrow. You should have honked the horn to alert him, not hit him like this.”

In the video, the foreign man is seen walking in the middle of the narrow alley, unaware that a blue taxi is behind him. The taxi initially followed him slowly, drawing closer in the hope that the man would realise and move out of the way.

Unfortunately, when the foreign man failed to notice the car, the taxi driver hit him, causing him to collapse onto the road. Fortunately, the car did not move further; otherwise, it might have run over the foreign man’s leg.

The foreigner carefully got up, and a Thai woman who was walking nearby came to his aid. The foreign passengers of the taxi rushed out to check on the man, while the taxi driver exited his vehicle later and did not appear remorseful for his actions.

No punishment for taxi driver

The foreigner showed the woman that his hand hurt a little but assured her that everything else was fine. He appeared to forgive the taxi driver and walked away from the scene.

Although the foreign man did not suffer any serious injuries, the witnesses were unimpressed by the taxi driver’s actions. Netizens who saw the footage also condemned the driver.

“I’ve encountered this taxi before. It’s always speeding. The driver tailgates and cuts in front of other cars.”

“The taxi driver must face legal punishment. Hitting the foreigner is reckless driving.”

“The taxi driver will probably claim he was looking at his phone and didn’t notice the foreigner.”

“The driver may not realise that security cameras are everywhere.”

“What if the foreign man had been killed or disabled because of the driver’s actions? You (the taxi driver) are selfish, caring only for your own life.”

“Cars should be banned from this Soi (alley).”

Local police and the Land Transport Office have yet to respond to the incident.