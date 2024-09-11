On duty Thai rescuers stabbed for false sexual assault accusation

Photo via Channel 3

A drunk Thai man and his friend attacked and stabbed rescuers who came to help them after a motorcycle accident in the central province of Chachoengsao, following a false accusation of sexual assault.

The 28 year old suspect, Thianchai, who was intoxicated, crashed his motorcycle on Sukhumvit Road in the Bang Pakong district of Chachoengsao province yesterday, September 9. The crash resulted in injuries to his 37 year old girlfriend, Parephan, who was lying in the traffic island.

The 35 year old rescuer, Chatchawan, who was passing by on a motorcycle, stopped to check on the injured woman and reported the incident to his rescue team. While attending to the woman, Thianchai, under the influence of alcohol, mistakenly believed that Chatchawan was attempting to sexually assault her.

Chatchawan attempted to explain and introduce himself as the rescuer but failed. Thianchai attacked Chatchawan and called his friend, 29 year old Kraisak, to the scene for support. Both men continued their assault on Chatchawan until another rescuer, 36 year old Suthee, arrived to de-escalate the scene.

Channel 3 reported that Suthee saw Kraisak pull out a knife and attempt to stab Chatchawan, so he intervened. In response, Kraisak turned his attention onto Suthee, repeatedly stabbing him in the chest, body, and back.

More rescuers, along with officers from Bang Pakong Police Station and residents, arrived to bring the situation under control.

Community outrage

Residents were furious with Thianchai and Kraisak for their drunken rampage, and violently attacking the rescuers. This led to the locals attacking the two suspects, to such an extent that police had to rush them to the station to prevent them from being lynched.

However, in a shocking turn of events, the chaos did not end there. Kraisak’s girlfriend condemned the locals for attacking her boyfriend, defending his innocence and accusing the rescuers of starting the altercation.

Another friend of Thianchai, named Boonrod, supported the woman and got into a heated argument with locals. This escalated into another physical altercation, where Boonrod was attacked by the locals and hospitalised thereafter.

Channel 3 reported that Suthee remains in critical. One of the stab wounds punctured his lung, but fortunately, the other three did not affect any vital organs.

Kraisak, the attacker, was initially charged with physically assaulting another person. The penalty is up to two years in prison, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both, according to Section 295 of the Criminal Law. However, it is worth noting that he may face harsher punishment if the condition of the stabbed rescuers worsens.