Tourist confronts teen pickpocket in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Soi 11 (video)

A foreign tourist confronted a Thai teenager in Sukhumvit Soi 11 in Bangkok after catching him pickpocketing £400 (approximately 17,700 baht). The incident turned heated as the tourist demanded the return of his money, assisted by a local Thai woman.

A widely shared 23-second video on the popular Facebook page เจ๊ม้อย v+ shows the intense exchange. Captured on Sukhumvit Soi 11, the footage reveals a group surrounding the teenage pickpocket, including the infuriated foreign tourist and a Thai woman. The tourist can be seen angrily shouting, “Where’s my money?” before slapping the teenager forcefully on the head.

The video highlights the tourist’s frustration as he demands the return of his stolen cash. The teenager, visibly distressed, faces the wrath of the tourist.

The situation escalates as a Thai woman intervenes, attempting to mediate the conflict. She steps between the tourist and the teenager, urging the young thief to return the stolen money.

The woman’s attempts to calm the tourist and resolve the situation are evident, as she repeatedly asks the teenager to hand back the money, reported KhaoSod.

The clip has sparked a debate on social media, with many praising the tourist’s assertiveness and the Thai woman’s intervention. However, it also raises questions about the appropriate response to such incidents and the role of bystanders.

In related news, police arrested a tuk tuk driver who stole money and belongings from an American tourist last month. The thief sped away from the scene with the victim’s possessions, worth over 40,000 baht.

The American victim filed a complaint at Chakkrawat Police Station on August 30, reporting that he lost all his money and belongings to the Thai tuk tuk driver. He could only recall that the driver operated a dark blue and yellow tuk tuk, but he could not remember the registration plate.

In other news, police arrested an apologetic man who broke into several shops in Buriram to steal money and mobile phones, before leaving an apology note for his crimes.