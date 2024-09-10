Nude awakening: Foreigner filmed naked on Phuket hotel balcony

Photo via Facebook/ เบส ซาโจ้

A foreign man caught the attention of locals in Phuket after he was seen talking on the phone as naked as the day he was born on a hotel balcony. He continued to stand naked even after realising he was being filmed by a Thai man.

A Facebook user, เบส ซาโจ้ (Best Sajo), shared a video of the foreign man in his “birthday suit” on Saturday, September 8, with the caption, “Don’t zoom in! Good vibes at Patong today. I’m sick of seeing this.” The video garnered many likes, shares, and comments from netizens, especially locals in Phuket.

In the video, the foreign man is seen standing and talking naked on the phone on the balcony of his hotel room on the third floor. Instead of rushing inside, he was seen covering his penis with his hand when he noticed that the Thai man was filming him.

The hotel is located near the main road and the video showed many vehicles passing by. Thus, the Facebook user may not have been the only one to notice the foreigner’s explicit behaviour.

Thai netizens found the video amusing, with many leaving humorous comments under the post.

“If you zoom in a little bit, this video will reach a million views.”

“I’ve seen many Turkish tourists doing this.”

“Free visa! I love Thailand.”

“He’s showing off to the girls at the nearby massage shop.”

In a similar incident last month, students and teachers at a school in Pattaya caught a foreign man, later identified as a Kuwaiti national, masturbating on the balcony of his condominium. The man had left his curtains open while watching porn and engaging in sexual activities.

The Kuwaiti man later apologised to the students and teachers, stating that he did not intend to masturbate in front of anyone and was unaware that others could see him. The police warned him to be more careful in the future but did not press any legal charges.

In the same month, another foreign man was seen standing naked in a cannabis shop in the Patong area of Bangkok. There are no further details on the motive for his actions, but the report again cited complaints about the government’s visa-free policy.