Ex-Move Forward MPs to unveil new party after court ban (video)

Following the shock dissolution of the Move Forward Party (MFP), former MPs are set to rise from the ashes with a brand-new political entity.

The MFP, which clinched victory in the 2023 General Election, was abruptly disbanded by the Constitutional Court yesterday, August 7, accused of attempting to undermine the constitutional monarchy by pushing to amend the lese majeste law (Article 112). Now, Sirikanya Tansakul, a key figure in the party’s latest iteration, revealed plans for a fresh political start.

Sirikanya, a 43 year old economist and list MP, emerged unscathed from the political fallout, unlike the 11 MFP executives slapped with 10-year political bans. According to a senior MFP source, the party’s remaining MPs will join forces under the banner of the Thinkakhao Chaovilai Party (TKCV). With 142 MPs searching for a new political home, the stakes are high.

The fight for the role of party No.2, or secretary-general, is already heating up. Three names have been thrown into the ring: Sarayut Jailak, former MFP director, and list MPs Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn and Natthaphong Rueangpanyawut. Natthaphong appears to have the edge, given his popularity among fellow MPs and his significant contributions to Parliament and MFP’s social media ventures, including the Kao Geek group.

However, the formation of a new executive committee is fraught with tension. Some MPs fear that joining the leadership could make them vulnerable to future political bans. One MP quipped that cheering for someone to join the executive committee is akin to placing a curse on them.

The official announcement of the party switch is scheduled for tomorrow at the Thai Summit Building in Bangkok, with public membership registration kicking off on Saturday at Stadium One, reported The Nation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Move Forward Party dissolved, leaders banned for 10 years (video)

The Constitutional Court of Thailand today announced a verdict to dissolve the Move Forward Party (MFP) over their efforts to reform the lese majeste law, also known as Section 112 of the Criminal Law, and ban the managing executives of the party for 10 years.

In April, the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) requested that the Constitutional Court consider dissolving the MFP due to its promotion of the reformation of Section 112 during last year’s General Election. The ECT argued that these reforms posed a threat to both the monarchy and the democratic form of government with the king as head of state.

After five months of deliberation and rescheduling the verdict announcement, the Constitutional Court delivered its decision at 3pm today, agreeing with the ECT to dissolve the party.

In addition to the dissolution, the court imposed a 10-year ban on 11 members of the party’s executive teams who held positions between March 25, 2021, and July 31, 2024. The list of affected party members includes:

The first party leader – Pita Limjaroenrat

The first Secretary-General of the party and the second party leader – Chaithawat Tulathon

The Party Treasurer – Nateepat Kulsetthasith

The Party Member Register – Nakornpong Suppanimitr

The Northern Executive Committee – Padipat Suntiphada

The Southern Executive Committee – Somchai Fangchonlajit

The Central Executive Committee – Amarat Chokepamitkul

The Northeastern Executive Committee and second Secretary-General of the party – Apichat Sirisoontron

The Eastern Executive Committee – Bencha Saengchantra

The Labour Department Executive Committee – Suthep U-on

The Executive Committee – Apisit Promrit

These 11 members are now banned for 10 years from serving as MPs, forming a new political party, joining the executive management team of any political party, or participating in the establishment of a new political party.

Following the dissolution, the MFP now has 142 Members of Parliament (MPs), and each MP must seek a new political party within 60 days to avoid losing their status. They would also have to select the new party leader to work during their transitions.

One MFP MP, Jirat Thongsuwan, told the media recently that an assistant to a minister asked him to join his party for 30 million baht.

Parliament also has to select a new Vice President of the House of Representatives as the former Vice President Padipat was one of those banned.

The official MFP Facebook account shared a video after their dissolution with a caption that said, “In this world, there are some things that cannot be destroyed and cannot perish but will continue to grow without stopping. A new journey has begun. Let’s move forward together, people.”

Deprose Muchena, Senior Director at Amnesty International slammed the court’s decision.

“The Constitutional Court’s ruling in favour of dissolving the Move Forward Party is an untenable decision that reveals the authorities’ complete disregard for Thailand’s international human rights obligations.

“Dissolving the party merely for advocating legal reforms constitutes a serious violation of the rights to freedom of expression and association against lawmakers who were simply performing their duty of proposing laws.

“The authorities’ relentless harassment of the political opposition represents a stark contradiction, as Thailand has publicly committed to global leadership on human rights by applying for a seat at the UN Human Rights Council. Thai authorities must urgently reverse the dissolution and stop weaponising laws to intimidate and harass critics, human rights defenders and opposition politicians.”