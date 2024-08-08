Rampaging buffalo charges through Chon Buri beach (video)

Published: 17:00, 08 August 2024
Photo courtesy of TikTok @iixop video screenshot

A peaceful day at Nang Ram Beach in Chon Buri province turned into a nightmare when an escaped buffalo went on a wild rampage, charging at unsuspecting tourists and sparking widespread panic.

The young, powerful bovine was spotted tearing across the sandy shores, causing chaos as it headed straight for a family enjoying a leisurely picnic. Eyewitnesses described the shocking moment when the buffalo “powered towards the family,” leaving everyone scrambling for safety.

“He was like a runaway train—unstoppable. We just grabbed our stuff and ran. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The situation, which could have ended in tragedy, took a fortunate turn when quick-thinking locals intervened, successfully capturing the distressed animal before it could cause any harm. The buffalo was then guided away from the crowded beach, bringing the tense ordeal to a close.

Despite the dramatic scenes, miraculously, no one was injured during the buffalo’s unexpected beach visit. The animal was safely returned to its owner, unharmed and likely unaware of the chaos it had caused.

Officials are now investigating how the buffalo managed to escape in the first place, as the incident has left many questioning the safety measures in place to prevent such events, reported Yahoo News UK.

In related news, Nakhon Ratchasima residents were alarmed to hear about the mysterious death of eight buffaloes and the critical condition of three others, sparking fears of a potential outbreak of zoonotic disease. The district livestock officials have been urgently dispatched to investigate the situation and warn farmers to exercise caution.

A post made on social media shared a warning which garnered significant attention and concern among livestock owners, farmers, and netizens, who expressed their condolences and support for the affected individuals.

In other news, a rare albino buffalo from Phetchaburi has charged into the record books, fetching a staggering 18 million baht, marking it the most expensive buffalo deal in Thai history, proving that this buffalo truly stands out from the herd when it comes to valuable livestock.

