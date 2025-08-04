Thailand video news | Thai-Cambodian border ceasefire fails to halt online war of hacks and disinformation, Bangkok climbs to 11th place among world’s most expensive cities for luxury living

Thailand video news | Thai-Cambodian border ceasefire fails to halt online war of hacks and disinformation, Bangkok climbs to 11th place among world's most expensive cities for luxury living

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay deliver the top stories making headlines across the country. The Thai-Cambodian ceasefire has failed to stop a surge in cyber warfare and disinformation, while officials weigh building a concrete wall to ease rising border tensions. In Phuket, a dramatic police chase ends in a cocaine bust involving a Nigerian national. Outrage erupts in Nakhon Pathom after a woman ran over a homeless man at a temple and walked away. Meanwhile, a nationwide drone ban is enforced amid growing security fears. Pattaya residents express fury over a drainage project stuck in its fourth year, and Bangkok climbs to 11th place on the global luxury cost index. And in lighter news, a British expat’s viral TikTok quest for the perfect Sunday roast is winning hearts across Thailand.

Thai-Cambodian Border Ceasefire Fails to Halt Online War of Hacks and Disinformation

Although Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to a ceasefire after five days of deadly border clashes that killed over 40 people and displaced 300,000, the battle continues online. Hackers from both nations are defacing official websites, spreading obscenities, and launching massive cyberattacks, including over 500 million spam and DDoS incidents in Thailand alone. Social media has become a battlefield of disinformation, with bot-driven campaigns, fake news, and misleading photos—such as wildfire images misrepresented as chemical weapon attacks. Both governments accuse the other of using online tactics to divide public opinion, turning the border conflict into a full-scale digital war.

Thailand Weighs Concrete Wall to Ease Fragile Border Tensions with Cambodia

Thailand is considering building concrete walls along key stretches of its border with Cambodia to prevent future incursions after deadly clashes in disputed areas. The proposal, introduced by Palang Pracharath leader and former defence minister Prawit Wongsuwan, targets provinces like Sisaket, Surin, and Buriram, where fighting recently erupted near Preah Vihear. The skirmishes left 12 Thai soldiers dead and forced around 138,000 civilians to evacuate, with many still unable to return home amid fears of renewed violence. Officials view the wall as a long-term, non-violent security measure, though the fragile ceasefire means tensions remain high.

Nigerian Man Arrested After Phuket Police Chase Leads to Cocaine Bust

Phuket police arrested a Nigerian man after a high-speed chase that began when he fled a routine checkpoint in Chalong on 1 August. Officers pursued the suspect, identified as Mr Basil, through Kathu before stopping him on Chao Fa Mine Road. A search of his vehicle uncovered 73.31 grams of cocaine, classified as a Category 2 narcotic in Thailand. He now faces charges of illegal possession, with the case under investigation for potential drug trafficking connections. Authorities have yet to confirm if other suspects are involved.

Outrage in Thailand as Woman Runs Over Homeless Man at Temple, Walks Away

CCTV footage from a temple in Nakhon Pathom has sparked public fury after showing a woman in a silver SUV running over a 63-year-old homeless man and dragging him several metres before parking and walking away. The incident, which occurred on 28 July, left the man with a fractured spine and severe blood loss; he has since undergone surgery. Witnesses say the driver, a regular temple-goer, briefly gestured to a monk before leaving the scene and later travelled to another province to make merit. Police have seized the vehicle and launched an investigation, as the clip ignited widespread criticism over the driver’s apparent lack of empathy.

Thailand Imposes Nationwide Drone Ban Amid Border Security Fears

Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) has issued an immediate nationwide ban on all civilian drone flights until 15 August 2025 due to escalating Thai–Cambodian border tensions. Only state security agencies are exempt. Authorities cite rising concerns over illegal aerial surveillance and national security risks, with violators facing up to one year in prison, a 40,000-baht fine, or both. Security forces are authorised to neutralise any unauthorised drones. The CAAT urges the public to report sightings and says the order could extend if border conditions remain volatile.

Pattaya Residents Fume as Drainage Project Drags Into Fourth Year

Frustration is boiling over in Pattaya’s Thepprasit Soi 7 and 9, where a drainage and road construction project has stretched into its fourth year with no clear completion date. Residents face muddy detours, blocked access, stray dog hazards, and dangerous walking conditions, while city officials remain largely silent. Locals feel overlooked in favour of tourist hotspots and are demanding transparency, clear timelines, and urgent action. With patience wearing thin, the community warns that continued neglect will only deepen public outrage.

British Expat’s TikTok Hunt for the Perfect Sunday Roast in Thailand Goes Viral

A British expat in Thailand, Julia (@awaywithjuliaa), has gone viral on TikTok after documenting her quest for a proper Sunday roast abroad. Her video shows a feast of British classics, from fish and chunky chips with malt vinegar to Toad in the Hole and oversized Yorkshire puddings filled with roast chicken and vegetables. Julia even claims Thai roasts are “10X better and cheaper” than back home. The clip, which has racked up over 57,000 views, struck a chord with UK expats craving comfort food and has inspired others to seek out a taste of home in Thailand.

Bangkok Climbs to 11th Place Among World’s Most Expensive Cities for Luxury Living

Bangkok has become the 11th most expensive city globally for luxury living, according to the 2025 Julius Baer Global Wealth and Lifestyle Report. The city now leads Southeast Asia in high-end costs, driven by pricey luxury footwear and cars, though services like dining and nail treatments remain relatively affordable. Asia-Pacific remains the fastest-growing wealth hub, with 47.5% of the world’s new high-net-worth individuals expected to emerge from the region by 2028. Bangkok’s rise signals a shift toward experience-driven spending, highlighting its growing importance in the global luxury market.

