President Trump frees jobs for Americans by targeting foreigners | The Thaiger

World
President Trump frees jobs for Americans by targeting foreigners
US President Donald Trump is reportedly targeting working foreigners in an effort to free up jobs for American citizens affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. He says he will pause some types of green cards that give immigrants permanent residency and suspend foreign workers’ visas until the end of this year in a move that has critics saying he is using the excuse to clamp down on immigration.
Skilled tech workers, domestic home-help, top managers and non-farm seasonal helpers are the groups that will likely be affected with about 170,000 seeing green cards paused and half a million seeing their visas suspended.
The new restrictions announced on Monday are not expected to affect existing visa holders.
The order refers to H-1B visas, many of which are issued to highly competitive tech workers in India who are looking to work in Silicon Valley. H-2B visas for seasonal workers, and J-1 visas for university students and foreign domestic help. Main employees of multinational corporations will also see their L visas suspended.
Supporters say it is a bold move to protect American jobs while critics say it is an attempt to reshape immigration law by working around the US Congress by means of the current pandemic situation.
Companies who employ many foreign workers are up in arms and some are wondering if President Trump will apply the law to his own companies which employ many foreign migrant workers as well.
SOURCE: BBCKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
World
North Korea joins propaganda war with South
North Korea is retaliating against its defectors by sending propaganda leaflets to the South in a move that is reminiscent of its Cold War-era psychological warfare.
The millions of leaflets will be sent using 3,000 balloons to fly across the border-which is regarded as the most heavily-militarised in the world.
But the communist country isn’t stopping there as it is reportedly also sending cigarette butts and other trash in the balloons in an effort to counter South Korea’s balloons which have sent computer chips of soap operas and leaflets calling Kim Jong-un derogatory names.
North Korea has recently cut off all communication lines with the South and blew up a joint liaison office it had operated with the South in recent years after South Korean activists continued to ignore the most recent agreement of stopping the flow of propaganda between the duelling countries.
As North Korea said it was time for the South to “face the music,” South Korea said it would use the police to stop any attempt by its activists to send the propaganda balloons. Furthermore, the South confirmed that the leaflets did little other than provoking the North while creating more pollution as many of the balloons didn’t make it across the border.
South Korea is also reportedly trying to ban such leaflets, which the North says are “an intolerable insult to its sacred mental core.” However, the North will reportedly continue sending balloons until South Korea backs down.
SOURCE: The New York TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
World
New York museum takes down Theodore Roosevelt statue
A New York museum is reportedly taking down its Theodore Roosevelt statue due to its racist depictions. The statue shows the late president flanked by both a Native American and African man which has heated up debates on whether such historical figures need to be in plain sight especially when they are considered racist in nature.
One of Roosevelt’s great-grandsons has agreed with its removal, saying the statue does not reflect Roosevelt’s legacy accurately. Furthermore, New York’s mayor and the museum’s president echoed their support saying the statue depicts systemic racism and it should be removed.
The statue is outside the American Museum of Natural History and is the latest monument to come under fire after the Black Lives Matter movement has called for such removals after the death of African American man George Floyd, who was recently killed by police after being arrested for a petty crime.
President Trump, however, disagreed by saying the recent controversy is due to “the unhinged left-wing mob trying to vandalise our history, desecrate our monuments.”
SOURCE:BBCKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Hot News
Durian sends 6 to hospital due to smelly ‘mystery’ package
Durian is smelly. So smelly that those unfamiliar with the pungent stench called emergency services to a post office in Germany, evacuating the entire building and sending a 6 people to the hospital.
Post office workers in Schweinfurt noticed a smell coming from a package. Around 60 employees evacuated the building. Police, firefighters from 3 different departments and emergency services with 6 ambulances were called to the scene. 12 postal workers who got a whiff of the stinky package complained of nausea and were examined by medical first responders. 6 of them went to the hospital for further inspection.
Schweinfurt police said the contents of the package were ‘unclear’.
“Due to the unknown content, it was initially unclear whether the suspect package posed a greater risk.”
Once building was cleared and the package was examined, it was discovered that it was just fruit. Someone had sent 4 Thai durians home to a friend in Nuremberg.
SOURCE: CNNKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
North Korea joins propaganda war with South
Thai doctor pours cold water on suggestion ‘bitter cucumber’ cures cancer
PM urges Thai industry representatives to adjust to “new normal”
Police arrest 5 allegedly involved in loan shark app
President Trump frees jobs for Americans by targeting foreigners
Pattaya driver blames wet weather after losing control and jamming truck under overpass – VIDEO
New York museum takes down Theodore Roosevelt statue
Thailand’s eastern economic zone lobbies for increase in foreign business visitors
Provincial employee arrested for allegedly stealing millions in government funds
Thai teenager dreams of being an architect, sells his artwork to earn tuition fees
Durian sends 6 to hospital due to smelly ‘mystery’ package
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
Price spike for Thai latex, condoms and medical gloves in demand
Thailand News Today – Monday, June 22
Second wave of Coronavirus hits South Korea
Not so fast, Thailand’s international flight ban might be extended
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
CAAC chief: International flights unlikely before September
Monk chases pregnant woman and kills her in Buriram
Tropical Storm Nuri and Andaman Sea monsoon cause heavy rains throughout Thailand
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
Australia to remain closed to nearly all but international students until next year
Korat restauranteur will change your perception of airline food
Injured whale shark looks for help from divers – VIDEO
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, June 16
Tourism minister says pandemic provides “opportunity to reset tourism sector”
Russian charged with credit card fraud on Koh Samui
Bangkok bar raided, nearly 100 revellers charged with breaching emergency decree
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Cambodia2 days ago
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
- Economy3 days ago
Korat restauranteur will change your perception of airline food
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Tourism minister says pandemic provides “opportunity to reset tourism sector”
- Crime2 days ago
Russian charged with credit card fraud on Koh Samui
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Travel bubbles to initially exclude tourists