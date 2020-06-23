President Trump frees jobs for Americans by targeting foreigners | The Thaiger

US President Donald Trump is reportedly targeting working foreigners in an effort to free up jobs for American citizens affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. He says he will pause some types of green cards that give immigrants permanent residency and suspend foreign workers’ visas until the end of this year in a move that has critics saying he is using the excuse to clamp down on immigration.

Skilled tech workers, domestic home-help, top managers and non-farm seasonal helpers are the groups that will likely be affected with about 170,000 seeing green cards paused and half a million seeing their visas suspended.

The new restrictions announced on Monday are not expected to affect existing visa holders.

The order refers to H-1B visas, many of which are issued to highly competitive tech workers in India who are looking to work in Silicon Valley. H-2B visas for seasonal workers, and J-1 visas for university students and foreign domestic help. Main employees of multinational corporations will also see their L visas suspended.

Supporters say it is a bold move to protect American jobs while critics say it is an attempt to reshape immigration law by working around the US Congress by means of the current pandemic situation.

Companies who employ many foreign workers are up in arms and some are wondering if President Trump will apply the law to his own companies which employ many foreign migrant workers as well.

