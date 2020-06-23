Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya driver blames wet weather after losing control and jamming truck under overpass – VIDEO

Maya Taylor

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Pattaya driver blames wet weather after losing control and jamming truck under overpass
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
As European pop group Milli Vanilli once mimed, “blame it on the rain…”

An 18 year old Pattaya driver says a wet road made him lose control of his truck, causing it to veer off the road and lodge firmly under a highway overpass. The Pattaya News reports that the incident took place around 4pm yesterday at an overpass on Sukhumvit Road, Pattaya City.

The driver, named as Sarayut Salamtae, escaped without any injuries, but his truck did not fare so well, becoming firmly wedged under the overpass bridge. Mr. Sarayut says he lost control at a bend in the road, due to the fact it was wet from recent rain.

Pattaya police are now checking CCTV to see if speed was a factor in the incident. The truck has now been removed from its tight spot. ‘Reverse’ wasn’t going to be enough in this case.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

