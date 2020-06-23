Pattaya
Pattaya driver blames wet weather after losing control and jamming truck under overpass – VIDEO
As European pop group Milli Vanilli once mimed, “blame it on the rain…”
An 18 year old Pattaya driver says a wet road made him lose control of his truck, causing it to veer off the road and lodge firmly under a highway overpass. The Pattaya News reports that the incident took place around 4pm yesterday at an overpass on Sukhumvit Road, Pattaya City.
The driver, named as Sarayut Salamtae, escaped without any injuries, but his truck did not fare so well, becoming firmly wedged under the overpass bridge. Mr. Sarayut says he lost control at a bend in the road, due to the fact it was wet from recent rain.
Pattaya police are now checking CCTV to see if speed was a factor in the incident. The truck has now been removed from its tight spot. ‘Reverse’ wasn’t going to be enough in this case.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Police arrest 5 allegedly involved in loan shark app
Police have arrested 5 people who allegedly ran a loan shark business in Pattaya. The smart phone app “True Cash Pro” illegally gave out loans whilst imposing excessive interest rates. Authorities say the business had around 10,000 borrowers and over 100 million baht in circulation.
Police started investigating the online scam after receiving complaints about the company demanding people pay high interest rates. Some reported that they were harassed and threatened on the phone to pay interest rates of 22 – 28%.
The 5 people arrested were all Chinese nationals. Police also confiscated 11 notebooks, 11 desktop computers and 35 mobile phones. A Bangkok collection agency is also being charged for allegedly being involved in the operation, collecting repayments from from around 5,000 of the app’s customers and charging 580 baht per person.
Police also seized 31 accounts at 6 different banks associated with both of the companies, with deposits adding up to 22 million baht.
SOURCES:Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand | Thai Residents
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Police warning: Pattaya’s beaches remain party and alcohol-free zones
Police in Pattaya are warning beach-goers that a ban on parties and the consumption of alcohol on the city’s beaches remains in force. Officers are monitoring all local beaches, particularly at weekends, when numbers increase, issuing reminders that, in addition to the ban on alcohol, people must not mingle outside their own group and must wear masks when not in the water. A report in The Pattaya News says most beach-goers appear to have abandoned mask-wearing, and an increasing number of beer bottles can now be seen on the city’s beaches.
Police say they are primarily issuing gentle reminders, but they do have the authority to invoke severe penalties until the current emergency decree. These include up to 2 years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht.
In addition to a visible flouting of the rules, there has also been a marked increase in the amount of trash appearing on beaches since the nightly curfew ended, a possible sign that people may be gathering at night. Authorities continue to ask beach-goers to take their trash home with them, although there appears to be no enforcement of this. And, as with elsewhere in Thailand, most of Pattaya’s beaches lack any form of bin or place to dispose rubbish.
Based on data from yesterday, Thailand has now gone 27 days without a new case of community transmission of the virus. If, as hoped, that increases to 28 today, the country will have gone 2 incubation cycles without a locally transmitted case (new cases continue to be detected among those in state quarantine, having returned from overseas).
However, officials say this is no reason to be complacent and they continue to recommend the wearing of face-masks and adhering to social distancing rules.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Injured adventure cyclist rescued in Chon Buri forest – VIDEO
An off-road adventure bicyclist was rescued after a bicycle accident in a forest in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district yesterday. Rescue workers were notified of the accident at 10am in a forest near the Khao Maikaew area.
Rescue workers had to hike 2 kilometres from the nearest road into the forest to find the injured cyclist, 31 year old Thanachai Poecharoen. Thanachai had numerous injuries from the fall and was unable to stand.
He was carefully moved from the forest and carried back the 2 kilometres by a group of rescue workers before being sent to a local hospital.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Trending
