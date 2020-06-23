Police arrest 5 allegedly involved in loan shark app | The Thaiger

Crime
Police arrest 5 allegedly involved in loan shark app
Police have arrested 5 people who allegedly ran a loan shark business in Pattaya. The smart phone app “True Cash Pro” illegally gave out loans whilst imposing excessive interest rates. Authorities say the business had around 10,000 borrowers and over 100 million baht in circulation.
Police started investigating the online scam after receiving complaints about the company demanding people pay high interest rates. Some reported that they were harassed and threatened on the phone to pay interest rates of 22 – 28%.
The 5 people arrested were all Chinese nationals. Police also confiscated 11 notebooks, 11 desktop computers and 35 mobile phones. A Bangkok collection agency is also being charged for allegedly being involved in the operation, collecting repayments from from around 5,000 of the app’s customers and charging 580 baht per person.
Police also seized 31 accounts at 6 different banks associated with both of the companies, with deposits adding up to 22 million baht.
SOURCES:Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand | Thai Residents
Hua Hin
Provincial employee arrested for allegedly stealing millions in government funds
A woman allegedly stole 33 million baht in government funds over the course of a year, using some of it support her gambling addiction. 28 year old Kanitha Hoythong, who worked in the finance and accounting section of the Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial offices, was arrested on charges of misappropriation and forging government documents.
Hoythong allegedly forged signatures of authorised personnel and transferred money allocated for drought relief to a relative’s account, posing it as collateral for contractors working on various projects. Thai media says there were also remaining funds in an insurance contract account with a contractor, and Hoythong allegedly transferred those funds.
An internal investigation found that she had been stealing money since June 2019 and somehow it went unnoticed. Local media says the Prachuap Khiri Khan governor is still confused to how the woman was able to access the province’s account.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai Residents
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thousands of curfew violators arrested in 72-day span
Police arrested more than 40,000 people for breaking the nightly curfew which lasted 72 days. An average of 582 people were arrested per day during the restriction period, police say.
Many people intercepted simply didn’t have a good reason for being out of their home late at night, according to police. They say a common reason for breaching curfew was that a family member fell ill during the night or early morning and needed medical attention. Those arrested for breaking the curfew could face 2 years in prison and a fine up to 40,000 baht.
So many people were arrested for violating curfew restrictions that officials sent the violators with minor offenses to volunteer at temples. As of last month, the director-general of the Department of Probation said more than 2,000 curfew offenders were sent to temples. Some had to stay 7 days to a month.
The curfew, aimed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, was lifted on June 15. While police don’t have to worry about patrolling curfew checkpoints late at night, now young illegal motorbike racers are back on the streets.
SOURCES: Xinhua| Bangkok Post
Crime
Unemployed Chiang Mai teacher arrested for child pornography
Police in Chiang Mai province have arrested an unemployed teacher after finding child pornography on his computers. The 33 year old man had previously worked as a music and dance teacher at a private school. He was reportedly paying a LINE app group to download sexual images of children as young as 10. Chiang Mai police collaborated with the Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children task force on Friday and raided the house, owned and occupied by “Chai,” whose surname was not given.
Officers arrested the man after they pornographic images of both male and female children on 2 laptop computers, 2 mobile telephones and several USB flash drives and SD storage cards. Chai reportedly admitted that he had downloaded all the materials after joining a group on the LINE app that charges for membership before files can be downloaded.
Chai is charged with possessing child pornographic material, which carries a maximum punishment of 5 years in prison and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht. Authorities will also investigate the LINE group for possible involvement in human trafficking.
The ICAC task force launched its “Save Children Operation” during the Covid-19 crisis when computer-related crimes spiked. In 56 days of operations in 24 provinces, they made 47 arrests and helped 100 victims, as well as seizing more than 150,000 images of child pornography.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
