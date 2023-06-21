International Yoga Day: Event promotes health and wellness at Pattaya Beach

Photo Courtesy of Freepik

On the shores of Pattaya Beach, the Indian Community of Pattaya (ICP) is gearing up to celebrate International Yoga Day with an event aiming to promote health and wellness within the community. The event will take place at Bali Hai Pier today, starting at 4pm and lasting until 6pm, and is set to draw the attention of both locals and visitors alike, all with a shared goal of embracing the life-enhancing benefits of yoga.

“As we all know that health is the greatest wealth, therefore the main intention of our programme is to make each and everyone aware of the importance of good health,” said the ICP, emphasising the significance of maintaining good health as the key to unlocking many other aspects of a fulfilling life.

To ensure the success of this momentous occasion, the ICP has extended invitations to renowned professionals, local government officials, and yoga experts, who will come together to share their knowledge and help create an enlightening experience for those in attendance.

The organisers are eager for attendees to interact with these skilled yogis and learn from their expertise, while also fostering a sense of community and camaraderie among the participants. The event promises to be both entertaining and informative, as guests will have the opportunity to engage in conversations with the experts, ask questions, and potentially even pick up new techniques to incorporate into their own routines.

Furthermore, guests at the International Yoga Day event can expect refreshments to be provided, ensuring that everyone will be well looked after as they immerse themselves in this uplifting and health-focused gathering, reported The Pattaya News.

With a passion for good health and the transformative power of yoga driving the organisers forward, the ICP is optimistic that their event will garner significant interest and participation from the wider community. Yet, the success of the International Yoga Day celebration depends on the continued support of those who partake, as well as their willingness to try new things and come together in a spirit of unity.

With a firm belief in the importance of taking care of one’s physical well-being as the ultimate form of wealth, the Indian Community of Pattaya encourages all those interested in attending this special event to embrace the chance to learn new skills, connect with like-minded individuals, and perhaps even discover a newfound love for yoga.