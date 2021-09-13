Connect with us

The best places to live by the beach in Thailand

Stock photo via Chillpainai.com

Have you ever wanted to fulfil your dreams of living by a tropical beach? While such dreams can seem unobtainable, Thailand has definitely made them a reality. With stunning white sands lined with exotic palm trees, expats here swear the island life is the best way to live. And, such communities are what make a life by the beach all the more comfortable. Here, we list the best places to live by the beach in Thailand.

Thailand’s Best Places To Live By The Beach

1. Phuket

If living by the ocean is your dream, Phuket might be the best place for you. The pristine white sands and clear waters of the beaches will provide hours of fun. Furthermore, the area is rich in natural beauty, allowing for plenty of sightseeing opportunities. Phuket has plenty of exciting things to do and see, from natural parks to aquariums. The cost of living is also reasonable, as a beachfront apartment in Western countries would set you back an arm and a leg!

17 Best Beaches in Phuket, Thailand (2021) Top Beach Spots!

Phuket

2. Hua Hin

This seaside town is teeming with beauty and unique attractions. Aside from its pristine beaches, the town offers a resort-style feel with Western amenities. From great shopping malls to natural excursions, Hua Hin offers something for everyone. Moreover, the town has a large expat community that certainly helps those living here, feel like they are at home. Here, you can sunbathe to your heart’s desire, try out water sports, or dine on delicious seafood daily.

The Best Beaches in Hua Hin - Aleenta Hua Hin Resort &amp; Spa

Hua Hin

3. Koh Pha Ngan

This iconic island’s views are reminiscent of a postcard as its beaches are considered to be some of the most beautiful in the world. The small Gulf of Thailand island is known for its wild Full Moon parties as well as its Bohemian vibe. Here, an eclectic expat community takes pride in preserving the island with environmental initiatives while also making it a haven to yogis and health nuts. Moreover, if you are not into the party scene, there are plenty of other things to do and see on this delightfully, exotic island.

30 Best Koh Phangan Hotels - Free Cancellation, 2021 Price Lists &amp; Reviews of the Best Hotels in Koh Phangan, Thailand

Koh Pha Ngan

4. Khanom

Known as the place to go in order to see the rare pink dolphins, Khanom is a relatively unknown gem. As it is not teeming with tourists, the tropical beaches sit majestically untouched. Additionally, by living in Khanom, you are still located on the mainland, making it easy to travel to other places. As it features everything of a tropical island, without needing to hop on a ferry, its pristine beauty makes it a top place to live in Thailand’s south.

10 Best Khanom (Nakhon Si Thammarat) Hotels: HD Photos + Reviews of Hotels in Khanom (Nakhon Si Thammarat), Thailand

Khanom

5. Koh Samui

As the Gulf of Thailand’s largest and most developed island, expats truly have the best of both worlds. Thus, living here is like that of a secluded island with all the amenities one needs. From international hospitals and schools to absolutely stunning beaches, the island way of life combines modernity with seclusion. Koh Samui is a great place to settle down, as it is nearby the other 2 islands of Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao, which also provide their own exclusive expat niches.

Interesting Blogs about Koh Samui

Koh Samui

Whether you are a couple, solo traveller, or family, living at these beachside locations allows for some serious fun in the sun, without compromising modern amenities. As they say, anything can be found in Thailand, these expat havens are living proof that the island life is not just a dream to be had.

 

Recent comments:
image
AlexPTY
2021-09-13 16:00
Bangkok
image
Bob20
2021-09-13 16:02
What's with all these "best 8" "best 10" topics? Looks like TAT has its people thinking up lists now instead of numbers 🤣
image
Soidog
2021-09-13 16:10
When they use terms such as relocate and settle, I assume they are referring to Thai families? If not then there is nowhere in Thailand which is easy and convenient to relocate and certainly not settle. The article suggests they…
image
RobMuir
2021-09-13 16:48
38 minutes ago, Bob20 said: What's with all these "best 8" "best 10" topics? Looks like TAT has its people thinking up lists now instead of numbers 🤣 This is starting to feel like TVF already. Nothing to do with…
Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Trending