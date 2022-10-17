How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket

There’s no better way to beat the heat in Phuket than by enjoying a splash-tastic day full of adventurous water slides in Thailand’s largest, sustainable waterpark, Andamanda Phuket. Spanning over 58 rai 100,000sqm. of fun, the waterpark features dozens of slides, pools, and rivers with an exciting Thai mythology theme to suit all kinds of thrill seekers. But there’s so much more than meets the eye; at Andaman Phuket, there are many things you can do beyond soaking up some sun and making a splash.

Whether you’re young, young at heart, or want to keep the kids entertained all day long, here’s how to spend a fantastic day at Andamanda Phuket.

1. Play

Obviously, the first thing you want to do in the biggest waterpark in Phuket is play and splash around. With 5 radically themed zones based on Thai mythology, 5 Themed Zones based on Thai Mythologies 25 attractions, and 36 lanes of activity, you’ll be spoilt for choice here.

If you want to get your pulse racing, head over to the Flow Rider Flowrider at the Emerald Forest Zone. Here, you can find a rapid moving sheet of water rushes across a soft, wave-shaped surface, creating an endless wave to ride. So grab a bodyboard and enjoy the thrill. Want to outrace the dragons? Make your way through the Racing Nagas in the Naga Jungle zone, grab a mat, and get ready to slide belly down, head first. Since the slide has six lanes, you can race against your friends to see who’s the fastest slider.

For more extreme fun, try the Eagle Flyer at the Great Andaman Bay. As its name suggests, the Eagle Flyer will have you fly like an eagle as you soar down a drop that takes you up a near-vertical wall for a moment of weightlessness before zooming back down. If your little ones want to experience some thrills, the Little Reef at Coral World features the gentler, pint-sized version of Andamanda slides for hours of fun. There are a lot of fun things for younger kids to explore. Plus, it’s also a great spot for families to enjoy their quality time together.

TIP: Hire the waterpark’s photography service to get high-quality photos of your adventure in Andamanda Phuket.

Want to relax?

Float along on a tube at Southeast Asia’s longest lazy river, Rolling Ripples. Admire the breathtaking jungle scenery, waterfall, and coral reef as you slowly meander around the 550 metres river — relaxation can’t get any better than that! If you prefer to relax in your own private space, this waterpark in Phuket also has 5 water villas near the Andamanda Bay and 37 Cabanas spread across the 5 zones.

2. Eat

After or between the fun rides, fill your appetite and recharge your energy with delicious menus from Andamanda Phuket’s restaurants and bars. From delicious international food to Thai delicacies, there are plenty of cuisines and refreshing drinks for everyone to choose from in this waterpark in Phuket.

Restaurants

The waterpark has two food hubs: The Village and Tropical Beach Restaurant. The Village Restaurant is the place to go if you want to experience the charm of a traditional Thai floating market with a dash of international flair. Here, you can sample mouthwatering Thai, Italian, and American dishes, as well as curries from all around the globe Asian food from around the continent. Aside from enjoying the delicious dishes, you’ll also find unique artisanal products, such as “the Senses of Andamanda,” as well as a range of beautifully-made crafts you can take home.

The Tropical Beach restaurant, on the other hand, offers all kinds of tasty barbeque. From Thai-style grilled seafood and American-style ribs to everyone’s favourite surf and turf, everything on the menu will surely fuel you up for more fun in the waterpark.

Bars

Looking for a place to hang out while enjoying a glass of refreshing cocktail? Andamanda Phuket has two amazing bars. The Sand Bar, located inside the Emerald Forest, is a one-of-a-kind swim-up bar. It’s the first transparent acrylic edge pool in any waterpark in Phuket and even Southeast Asia. There are 10 signature drinks you can sip on while enjoying the spectacular view of other guests whizzing by on Angel slides.

The second bar, known as The Wave Bar, is set inside the Great Andaman Bay. It’s a swim-up bar located at the Koh Tapu Landmark. Here, you can take a dip, drink a glass or two of the fantastic signature drinks, and take cool selfies to post on the gram!

3. Shop

After playing all day and eating, the next thing you need to do in Andamanda Phuket is shopping! The waterpark has two retail shops, The Bazaar and Andamanda Trading Company. Moreover, Andamanda continuously aims to please customers by providing engaging and interactive touches to meet the different experiential shopping needs of the discerning customer with Thai unique design. Therefore, both shops exude style and class.

Since Andamanda is a sustainable waterpark, the shops support OTOP products that represent the identity of Phuket. You can find an array of products, such as:

Khun Mae Ju Phuket, a range of dried and local food products that you can take home as souvenirs.

Sanotiknaka, tin-striped or Sanotik cloth local fabric from Kamala Phuket.

TBAYA Peranakan Batik, a classic style clothing product. It includes Baba Yaya dresses of local Southern women with a unique and contemporary design.

In addition to the slides, pools, attractions, restaurants, bars, and shops, Andamanda Phuket also features a wide range of facilities and amenities. These include a car park that can support up to 300 cars, shower rooms, life jackets and tubes, a first-aid room, locker service (150 THB/day), towel for rent (100 THB/day), photography service, and transfer service. So don’t worry about anything – your day in Andamanda Phuket won’t only be fun but also safe and memorable!

Andamanda Phuket is a sustainable waterpark

Besides all the fun, the best part about Andamanda Waterpark is its eco-conscious practices and values. This waterpark in Phuket operates under the concept of Zero Waste by introducing a wastewater management system. Moreover, they also have sustainable resource management by striving to use water recycling technology to use water resources in the most cost-effective way. They also strive to reduce the use of single-use plastic. In fact, Andamanda is the first waterpark that implemented the no single-use plastic.

You can join their initiative by purchasing the Andamanda cup or tumbler, which will give you free, unlimited refills, drinking water all day. And with every purchase of a tumbler, you’re giving a donation to support the local foundation.

Ready to have a fun, sustainable water adventure at Andamanda Phuket? With the many things to see and do at Andamanda Phuket, you’ll really never want to leave!

PHOTO: Andamanda Waterpark Phuket

The waterpark is open daily from 10:00 am to 07:00 pm.

Andamanda Book Now to start the journey to the Great Water Kingdom There are four types of tickets, based on your height and age: Adventure explorer (Height more than 122cm)

Mini Explorer (Height 91 – 121cm)

Senior Explorer (Age 60 years and above)

Beginner Explorer (Height less than 90cm) Free Entry

