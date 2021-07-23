Best of
5 Best Phuket Beach Clubs
There’s no better place than a beach club to spend sunny days lounging on a sunbed while sipping a refreshing cocktail and listening to either crashing waves or the DJ. Fortunately, Phuket is home to some of the best beach clubs in the world. There’s something for everyone on the island – from laid-back spaces to relax by the beach with friends or family to parties with famous DJ’s and chill sunset drinks. But, with so many beach clubs on the island, which one should you go to? To make choosing easier for you, we have compiled 5 of the best beach clubs in Phuket.
Top 5 Beach Clubs in Phuket
1. Catch Beach Club
Catch Beach Club is the original beach club of Phuket. It was the first real beach club opening on the island in 2008. Today, it’s still as popular as ever, both among Phuket locals and expats. Boasting a huge, covered bar, ultra-lux infinity-edge pool, comfy sun loungers, full-service cabanas, and an open-air restaurant, this beach club offers a mix of luxury lifestyle and relaxation. As soon as the sun sets, Catch Beach Club comes to life. Some of the best local and international DJ’s play great nu-disco and techno tunes. In addition, the beach club also holds numerous fabulous shows to keep you entertained. If you’re looking for a family-friendly beach club, Catch Beach Club can also be an option. It has a Kids’ club called Catch Junior. The kids’ club has a fun playground open during the daytime and is located next door, so party-goers won’t be disturbed.
Opening hours: Open daily from 9:00 – 14:00.
Address: Bang Tao Beach, 202/88 Moo 2, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110.
2. Pine Beach Bar
Located right on the sand of Kamala Beach, Pine Beach Bar offers a combination of pristine waters, colourful sunsets, excellent music, and fantastic food. It features a large pool, comfortable loungers and sofas, and a chill atmosphere. Here, you can spend the day relaxing in the beach club’s swimming pool, trying delicious food from the extensive menu, sipping one of the many cocktails, and enjoying the music as the sun goes down. On weekends, the beach bar transforms into a lively party spot, with music by DJs, a fire show, and even a saxophone player.
Opening hours: Open daily from 11:00 – 23:00.
Address: Intercontinental Phuket Resort, 333, 333/3, Moo 3, Kamala Sub-district, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand.
3. Xana Beach Club
Xana Beach Club is part of the Angsana Laguna Beach Resort. It’s one of the coolest beach clubs in Phuket, with a huge swim-up bar, a private rooftop terrace, and a stunning backdrop of Bang Tao Beach. During the day, the beach club is essentially a fantastic beach restaurant with a swimming pool, perfect for families, solo travellers, couples, or friends. After sunset, this stylish beach club turns into a vibrant bar. The club offers signature mojitos, tropical and classic cocktails, as well as mouthwatering Thai, Mediterranean, and European cuisine. If you’re looking for a chic beach club to relax, swim, watch the sunset, and delight your taste buds with excellent food, Xana Beach Club is the place to be.
Opening hours: Open daily from 11:00 – 21:00.
Address: Asana Laguna Phuket Resort, 10 Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110.
4. Kudo Beach Club
Kudo Beach Club is a great beach club for those looking for a luxurious option to relax in Patong. Sitting right on the sand, the beach club features an inviting swimming pool, a pool bar, a beach bar, a large sitting area, and 2 restaurants. It’s the perfect place to sip a delicious mojito while gazing out over the glimmering Andaman Sea. The music is soft during the day, great for relaxing under the sun. In the evening, the music gets louder as the party starts. Since Kudo Beach Club is home to Kudo Italian Restaurant, make sure to try their authentic Italian cuisine.
Opening hours: Open daily from 10:00 – 00:00.
Address: 33/1 Patong Beach Road, Patong Beach, Phuket 83150.
5. Coast Beach Club & Bistro Phuket
Coast Beach Club & Bistro is the only beach club currently standing on Karon Beach. It’s part of the Centara Grand Beach Resort, but it’s open for non-guests. It’s a delightful place to enjoy the sunset with friends and family. You can choose between large sofas or day beds in the sitting area to relax. The beach club also offers fine cuisine, with daily specials including tuna on Tuesdays, lobster on Wednesdays, and barbecued lamb on Fridays. They serve classic cocktails and a good selection of wines by the glass. In addition, the beach club also hosts special events, such as pool parties.
Opening hours: Open Friday to Sunday from 10:00 – 19:00.
Address: Centara Grand Beach Resort, 683 Patak Rd, Karon Beach, Phuket 83100.
Phuket has no shortage of fantastic beach clubs offering endless fun. With so many beach clubs to choose from, the only problem you have is how to squeeze them all during your stay!
If you want to explore Phuket’s gastronomic scene, make sure to check out our articles on the best seafood restaurants in Phuket and must-try restaurants in Phuket.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
5 Best Phuket Beach Clubs
Stop buying Sinovac, medical expert tells government
Bangkok vaccine timetable adjusted due to crowds, lack of social distancing
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Samut Sakhon governor orders officials to break isolation regulations if it saves lives
Friday Covid Update: 14,575 new cases and 114 deaths
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
More places closed in new Chon Buri restrictions tonight
Yet another update to rules for entering Phuket, new exceptions
Hua Hin’s Most Amazing Beach Resorts
Nonthaburi security guard commits suicide waiting for bed
Thailand News Today | Bodies in BKK streets, interprovincial travel curbed, prison surge
3 months of lockdown needed to ease situation, says KKP research
Bangkok’s Top 5 Mexican Restaurants with Delivery
6,040 amphetamine pills seized at Bangkok airport, package en route to Isreal
7 food factories in Kanchanaburi test employees, 100+ test positive
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
All Covid restrictions lifted in England as experts warn of disastrous consequences
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
Phuket Sandbox looking ahead to Russian, UK travellers
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
8 women arrested in Tak for Myanmar river crossing
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
- Business4 days ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
- Bangkok2 days ago
CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones