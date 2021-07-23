There’s no better place than a beach club to spend sunny days lounging on a sunbed while sipping a refreshing cocktail and listening to either crashing waves or the DJ. Fortunately, Phuket is home to some of the best beach clubs in the world. There’s something for everyone on the island – from laid-back spaces to relax by the beach with friends or family to parties with famous DJ’s and chill sunset drinks. But, with so many beach clubs on the island, which one should you go to? To make choosing easier for you, we have compiled 5 of the best beach clubs in Phuket.

Top 5 Beach Clubs in Phuket

1. Catch Beach Club

Catch Beach Club is the original beach club of Phuket. It was the first real beach club opening on the island in 2008. Today, it’s still as popular as ever, both among Phuket locals and expats. Boasting a huge, covered bar, ultra-lux infinity-edge pool, comfy sun loungers, full-service cabanas, and an open-air restaurant, this beach club offers a mix of luxury lifestyle and relaxation. As soon as the sun sets, Catch Beach Club comes to life. Some of the best local and international DJ’s play great nu-disco and techno tunes. In addition, the beach club also holds numerous fabulous shows to keep you entertained. If you’re looking for a family-friendly beach club, Catch Beach Club can also be an option. It has a Kids’ club called Catch Junior. The kids’ club has a fun playground open during the daytime and is located next door, so party-goers won’t be disturbed.

Opening hours: Open daily from 9:00 – 14:00.

Address: Bang Tao Beach, 202/88 Moo 2, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110.

2. Pine Beach Bar

Located right on the sand of Kamala Beach, Pine Beach Bar offers a combination of pristine waters, colourful sunsets, excellent music, and fantastic food. It features a large pool, comfortable loungers and sofas, and a chill atmosphere. Here, you can spend the day relaxing in the beach club’s swimming pool, trying delicious food from the extensive menu, sipping one of the many cocktails, and enjoying the music as the sun goes down. On weekends, the beach bar transforms into a lively party spot, with music by DJs, a fire show, and even a saxophone player.

Opening hours: Open daily from 11:00 – 23:00.

Address: Intercontinental Phuket Resort, 333, 333/3, Moo 3, Kamala Sub-district, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand.

3. Xana Beach Club

Xana Beach Club is part of the Angsana Laguna Beach Resort. It’s one of the coolest beach clubs in Phuket, with a huge swim-up bar, a private rooftop terrace, and a stunning backdrop of Bang Tao Beach. During the day, the beach club is essentially a fantastic beach restaurant with a swimming pool, perfect for families, solo travellers, couples, or friends. After sunset, this stylish beach club turns into a vibrant bar. The club offers signature mojitos, tropical and classic cocktails, as well as mouthwatering Thai, Mediterranean, and European cuisine. If you’re looking for a chic beach club to relax, swim, watch the sunset, and delight your taste buds with excellent food, Xana Beach Club is the place to be.

Opening hours: Open daily from 11:00 – 21:00.

Address: Asana Laguna Phuket Resort, 10 Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110.

4. Kudo Beach Club

Kudo Beach Club is a great beach club for those looking for a luxurious option to relax in Patong. Sitting right on the sand, the beach club features an inviting swimming pool, a pool bar, a beach bar, a large sitting area, and 2 restaurants. It’s the perfect place to sip a delicious mojito while gazing out over the glimmering Andaman Sea. The music is soft during the day, great for relaxing under the sun. In the evening, the music gets louder as the party starts. Since Kudo Beach Club is home to Kudo Italian Restaurant, make sure to try their authentic Italian cuisine.

Opening hours: Open daily from 10:00 – 00:00.

Address: 33/1 Patong Beach Road, Patong Beach, Phuket 83150.

5. Coast Beach Club & Bistro Phuket

Coast Beach Club & Bistro is the only beach club currently standing on Karon Beach. It’s part of the Centara Grand Beach Resort, but it’s open for non-guests. It’s a delightful place to enjoy the sunset with friends and family. You can choose between large sofas or day beds in the sitting area to relax. The beach club also offers fine cuisine, with daily specials including tuna on Tuesdays, lobster on Wednesdays, and barbecued lamb on Fridays. They serve classic cocktails and a good selection of wines by the glass. In addition, the beach club also hosts special events, such as pool parties.

Opening hours: Open Friday to Sunday from 10:00 – 19:00.

Address: Centara Grand Beach Resort, 683 Patak Rd, Karon Beach, Phuket 83100.

Phuket has no shortage of fantastic beach clubs offering endless fun. With so many beach clubs to choose from, the only problem you have is how to squeeze them all during your stay!

