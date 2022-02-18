Thailand
Thai officials say to “look out for” illegal migrant workers amidst Covid-19 surge
This morning, a government spokesman said people in border provinces have been told to “look out for” illegal migrant workers as governors prepare for an increase in Covid-19 infections. He also said people should report “suspicious looking strangers” to authorities. He said police and labour officials have been told to check and make sure factories aren’t hiring illegal migrants, and to crack down hard on trafficking gangs smuggling in workers from surrounding countries.
The spokesman, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, cited data from the Covid-19 Information Centre. He said 18,066 new infections have been reported across Thailand in the past 24 hours. He said out of these infections, 17,898 are locally acquired, and 168 are from people arriving from abroad. Since January 1, there has been a total of 451,042 Covid-19 infections, and 27 deaths.
The Thai government did a similar crackdown in April last year when it created six teams in charge of finding and punishing employers who hired migrant workers without the correct paperwork. The deputy permanent secretary for labour said that in the 2021 budget year, 647 employers were prosecuted for this. 541 migrant workers were also prosecuted.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Elephant crossing! 35 new road signs warn Kanchanaburi drivers not to hit elephants
Asia News Today | Indonesia’s hotel quarantine scams
7 arrested for alleged sex with underage girls, police looking for more suspects
Thai Vietjet – ‘Most Passenger-Friendly Cabin Crew’ ready to fly international
Thailand News Today | Tourism sector calls for full reopening in March
More oil found on different beaches in Rayong
Expats want to leave Hong Kong- but that’s an expensive thing to do
Top 15 Restaurants to try in Chiang Mai
Thai Deputy PM says foreigners should be encouraged to say “Krung Thep Maha Nakhon”
Thai officials say to “look out for” illegal migrant workers amidst Covid-19 surge
The Best Kid-Friendly Hotels in Pattaya
Top 5 art museums in Pattaya
Unique souvenirs to buy in Chiang Mai markets and night markets
City Guide: Top 10 luxury hotels to book in Bangkok 2022
Survival Guide: Lifesaving tips and tricks for travelling in Thailand 2022
Survival Guide: How much does it cost to live in Thailand?
Top 10 English-language movies made in Thailand (or mostly in Thailand)
Makha Bucha Day 2022: All about the public holiday in Thailand
First 10 days of February arrival figures for Thailand – Test & Go V2 “sluggish”
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
Test and Go report card and arrivals – First 10 days of February
Bangkok is back – Thailand’s capital roars back to life
Survival Guide: How much does it cost to live in Thailand?
UPDATE: Phuket gunmen named, possible related shooting in Canada last Tuesday
Top 15 Restaurants to try in Chiang Mai
Renewed calls for justice for Koh Samui expat incarcerated on drug charges
Tomorrow, Vietnam lifts restrictions on international flights from all markets
Survival Guide: Lifesaving tips and tricks for travelling in Thailand 2022
Frenchman arrested for allegedly scamming expats in Pattaya out of millions of baht
PM Prayut orders Thailand Pass to be improved, says tourists are essential
Tourist who sat on endangered reef faces 10 years in prison, up to 1 million baht fine
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events2 days ago
Makha Bucha Day 2022: All about the public holiday in Thailand
- Travel3 hours ago
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
- Guides3 hours ago
Survival Guide: How much does it cost to live in Thailand?
- Chiang Mai Travel2 hours ago
Top 15 Restaurants to try in Chiang Mai
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
- Crime3 days ago
Renewed calls for justice for Koh Samui expat incarcerated on drug charges
- Guides2 hours ago
Survival Guide: Lifesaving tips and tricks for travelling in Thailand 2022
- Thailand1 day ago
PM Prayut orders Thailand Pass to be improved, says tourists are essential
Recent comments: