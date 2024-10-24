Everything you need to know about One Bangkok

Get ready for Bangkok’s newest crown jewel. One Bangkok, is an exciting mega-development that’s about to transform the city. This spot will soon be the go-to hub for shopping, dining, working, and enjoying some green space. Located at the intersection of Wireless Road and Rama IV Road, it’s set to be a vibrant hotspot for culture, lifestyle, and everything in between. Here’s the lowdown on what to expect when you visit One Bangkok!

Overview of the project

What is One Bangkok?

One Bangkok is Thailand’s largest integrated district, with an enormous 120-billion-baht investment behind it. This massive project spans over 1.83 million square metres, making it the city’s largest privately-owned development. It was initiated by TCC Assets, with Chirathivat family at the helm, and Frasers Property Holdings. The goal is clear, it’s to create a world-class urban space that merges residential, commercial, hospitality, and retail facilities all in one place. The CEO of this ambitious project is Lim Hua Tiong, and it’s all designed with the future of Bangkok’s lifestyle in mind, promoting wellness, sustainability, and connectivity.

Advertisements

Not only will One Bangkok be a new landmark in the city, but it’s also built with a green mindset. Nearly 50% of the entire area is dedicated to green spaces, so you can expect plenty of parks and gardens for relaxing, walking your pets, or just escaping the city hustle.

Phases of the project

The opening of One Bangkok is slated for October 25 (tomorrow) of this year, with several phases planned for completion. The initial phase will introduce key facilities such as:

Retail and mall , featuring over 250 options restaurants and stalls to eat at.

, featuring over 250 options restaurants and stalls to eat at. Green spaces that connect Lumphini Park and Benjakitti Park.

that connect Lumphini Park and Benjakitti Park. A Live Entertainment Arena for concerts and events.

Upcoming phases will include additional residential and office spaces, enhancing the area’s appeal as a comprehensive lifestyle destination.

What to expect and what to see

When you visit One Bangkok, you can look forward to:

Advertisements

Shopping & eating: Experience a unique blend of local and international brands alongside an array of dining options that cater to every taste. The concept of “All Day, Everyday Dining Journey” promises something for everyone.

Experience a unique blend of local and international brands alongside an array of dining options that cater to every taste. The concept of “All Day, Everyday Dining Journey” promises something for everyone. Art & culture: Stroll through the Art Loop, a two-kilometre stretch showcasing world-class art installations that make culture accessible to all visitors.

Stroll through the Art Loop, a two-kilometre stretch showcasing world-class art installations that make culture accessible to all visitors. Green spaces: With over 50 Rai (80,000 square metres) dedicated to parks and walkways, you can enjoy the lush greenery right in the heart of Bangkok.

Events and activities

One Bangkok will host a variety of events throughout the year. Currently ongoing is The World’s Largest Architectural Laser Mapping Show, an impressive visual spectacle that highlights the project’s innovative design. On the opening day, you can expect performances from renowned artists and celebrities which makes it a must-see event!

Free film screenings

Dates: October 25-27, 2024

Location: ONE ULTRA SCREENS, One Bangkok

Times: Four screenings daily (exact times TBA)

Special offer: Attendees receive a limited-edition MUJI One Bangkok bag while supplies last.

October 25-27, 2024 ONE ULTRA SCREENS, One Bangkok Four screenings daily (exact times TBA) Attendees receive a while supplies last. Opening performances

A vibrant lineup of music and live acts to celebrate the grand opening of over 500 artists will perform, featuring international stars like Calum Scott and beloved local talent.

A vibrant lineup of music and live acts to celebrate the grand opening of over 500 artists will perform, featuring international stars like Calum Scott and beloved local talent. The world’s largest architectural laser mapping show

Dates: Now until October 30, 2024

Times: 7pm to midnight

Location: Visible from Wireless Road, Sathorn Road, and Rama IV Road

Theme: ‘New Chapter of Bangkok,’ a visual spectacle highlighting the beauty of the city and One Bangkok’s innovative design.

This is a fantastic opportunity to experience the excitement of One Bangkok while enjoying some great films!

How you can get there

Getting to One Bangkok is easy and you can use all sorts of transportation to get there:

MRT: The nearest station is Lumphini MRT Station .

The nearest station is . BTS: You can take the BTS Skytrain to Ploenchit Station .

You can take the BTS Skytrain to . Shuttle bus: Enjoy a free, eco-friendly ride with the EV-powered shuttle bus running between BTS Ploenchit Station and One Bangkok. The shuttle operates every 30 minutes from 7am to 7pm on weekdays, ensuring smooth and seamless connectivity to public transport.

Enjoy a free, eco-friendly ride with the running between and One Bangkok. The shuttle operates every from on weekdays, ensuring smooth and seamless connectivity to public transport. Tunnel access: For those driving, there are direct tunnels connecting various parts of the project, making it easy to navigate and park without any hassle.

Opening hours

One Bangkok’s general operating hours are 10am to 10pm, but keep in mind that hours can vary depending on the venue so check the specific store or restaurant timings before you head over.

Contact information

For more details or inquiries, you can reach out via their official contact number or website:

Phone: +66 2 483 5555

Email: contactcenter@onebangkok.com

One Bangkok is not just another shopping mall, it’s set to be a vibrant community space where people can live, work, shop, and socialise, all while enjoying art and nature. This destination promises an unforgettable experience tailored to modern lifestyles. So mark your calendars for October 25th, this is one opening you won’t want to miss!

Other resources on shopping malls in Thailand:

FAQs about One Bangkok

How much did it cost to build One Bangkok? The estimated cost to build One Bangkok is approximately 120 billion Thai baht (around US$3.8 billion). What is the highest building floor in Bangkok? The highest building in Bangkok is the MahaNakhon Tower, which has 78 floors. However, the upcoming One Bangkok project will feature the O4H4 tower, planned to reach a height of 430 metres. Who is the CEO of One Bangkok? The CEO of One Bangkok is Lim Hua Tiong, who oversees the development of this landmark project. How tall is One Bangkok O4H4? The O4H4 tower within the One Bangkok project is planned to be approximately 430 metres tall. How many floors are there in One Bangkok? One Bangkok will comprise multiple towers with varying heights; however, specific details on individual tower floor counts have not been fully disclosed yet. The overall project will include 11 towers when completed. How big is the One Bangkok project? One Bangkok covers an area of approximately 1,009,921 square metres (about 104 rai), making it one of the largest integrated urban developments in Thailand. Who owns One Bangkok? One Bangkok is owned by a joint venture between TCC Assets (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co., Ltd. What is One Bangkok? One Bangkok is a large-scale mixed-use development project located in the heart of Bangkok's Central Business District. It aims to be a vibrant urban hub featuring office towers, luxury hotels, residential buildings, and extensive retail spaces, all set within landscaped green areas. The project is designed to enhance urban living and promote sustainability. What was One Bangkok originally? One Bangkok was originally the site of the Suan Lum Night Bazaar and included the old Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School before being transformed into this extensive urban development. What hotels does One Bangkok have? One Bangkok will feature five luxury hotels, including:

The Ritz-Carlton

Andaz

Additional lifestyle hotels that cater to various preferences. When does The One Bangkok open? One Bangkok is set to officially open its doors to the public on October 25 of 2024 Which MRT station will One Bangkok be at? One Bangkok will be directly connected to the Lumphini MRT Station, providing easy access for visitors.