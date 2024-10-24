Forging chaos: Blacksmith turns village night into tail of terror

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tranquil Thai village turned into a night of horror as a local blacksmith, identified as Adirek, unleashed mayhem in Cha-uat, Nakhon Si Thammarat, by poisoning three loyal dogs and savagely attacking a father and son duo.

Police were alerted to the bloody clash late last night, rushing to a home in Moo 2, Tha Samet, only to find pools of blood but no trace of the out-of-control craftsman. Victims 48 year old Suthat and his 24 year old son, Thanyagon, ended up at Cha-uat Hospital after the terrifying encounter, with Suthat nursing a stab to his arm, while Thanyagon suffered a brutal chest wound from a knife, piercing straight into his lung. A heroic neighbour whisked them to safety just in time.

Grisly details emerged of Adirek’s sinister prelude. Earlier in the evening he’d driven by, hurling poisoned pork at the household’s unsuspecting dogs. Only one of the stout-hearted hounds clung to life after the deadly deed.

Later, Adirek, known locally as Chang Rek, roared back on his motorbike, wooden stick in hand, launching into an unprovoked attack on Suthat’s disabled worker. His subsequent threats quickly became reality as he unleashed his blade on Suthat and, gallantly coming to his father’s rescue, Thanyagon also fell victim to the frenzied stabbings.

An unravelling feud appears to be at the bloody heart of the vicious attack, a four-month saga sparked by a near-miss accident involving Suthat’s employee, provoking an enraged Adirek. His violent tendencies had flared up two months ago when he took a machete to Suthat’s door, seemingly igniting last night’s rampage.

The blacksmith harbours a notorious switch from affable to aggressive when under the influence of alcohol.

While Suthat shares his harrowing account with Cha-uat Police, Adirek remains on the run, evading justice for his nocturnal terror. The police continue their search to apprehend him.

