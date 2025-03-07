12Go introduces Japan Rail Passes to enhance travel accessibility for international travellers

For those who have travelled throughout Thailand, 12Go is a well-known provider of various trips, though the platform itself has a much wider reach. Ranging from buses to planes, 12Go is undoubtedly a leading booking platform for travel throughout the Asian continent.

12Go recently expanded their presence by introducing new and exciting offerings – the new Japan Rail Passes. Through its partnership with the Japan Rail Network, 12Go is aiming to improve accessibility and convenience for tourists visiting Japan.

With its promise of convenience and affordability, 12Go is sure to continue to grow its success in Japan and surrounding regions.

What is the whole Japan Rail Pass?

Although 12Go services are already helpful in booking one-way trips throughout Japan, until now, no pass could provide unlimited travel.

With the introduction of the All Japan Pass, travellers can purchase a pass that provides 7, 14, or 21 days of unlimited access to Japan Rail Network trains, select Japan Rail buses, and the Miyajima Ferry. The pass even includes free seat reservations on some trains.

Tetiana But, Marketing Manager at 12Go, explains…

“Our expanded Japan Rail Pass lineup offers travellers convenience, flexibility, and affordability, we make it easier for visitors to navigate Japan’s incredible train network, explore more, and spend less.”

Popular routes available with the Whole Japan Rail Pass

From Tokyo

Tokyo to Osaka

Tokyo to Kyoto

Tokyo to Hiroshima and more

From Osaka

Osaka to Kyoto

Osaka to Tokyo and more

Other routes

Nagoya to Hiroshima

Kyoto to Fukuoka and more

Who is the Whole Japan Rail Pass for?

The Japan Rail Pass is an ideal travel option for international tourists looking for convenience, flexibility, and cost savings while exploring Japan.

● Convenience – The JR Pass allows unlimited rides on JR trains, eliminating the need to purchase individual tickets for every journey. Travellers can skip long ticket lines and enjoy seamless travel.

● Flexibility – Ideal for those who want freedom in their itinerary, the pass lets travellers explore multiple regions of Japan without being tied to fixed departure times or routes.

● Spontaneous adventures – If you prefer unplanned trips, the JR Pass allows you to hop on and off trains at will, making it easy to discover new destinations without restrictions.

● Exclusive perks – Some JR Pass options include free seat reservations on applicable trains, a valuable benefit, especially during peak seasons when reserved seating is in high demand.

● Cost savings – The JR Pass offers significant savings, particularly for those travelling long distances or across multiple regions. It covers unlimited travel on JR trains, including the expensive Shinkansen, making it a more economical choice than buying individual tickets.

Is the Whole Japan Rail Pass budget-friendly?

If you’re looking for a way to save money while travelling all over Japan, this is it! A 7-day Japan Rail pass costs less than two roundtrip tickets between Tokyo and Kyoto. A great deal in a country known by tourists for its pricey transportation.

As most options are provided by 12Go, there are different price tiers. Ordinary tickets are the most basic and cheapest option, while Green class provides reclining seats, non-crowded spaces, more luggage space, and an Oshibori wet towel.

7 Day pass price:

Ordinary: 11,097 baht

11,097 baht Green: 15,536 baht

14 Day pass price:

Ordinary: 17,756 baht

17,756 baht Green: 24,414 baht

21 Day pass price:

Ordinary: 22,195 baht

22,195 baht Green: 31,073 baht

Booking the Whole Japan Rail Pass

The booking pages provide a wealth of information about what the passes provide, as well as helpful tips and information pre- and post-purchase. To learn more about or to book the Japan Rail Pass, click the link here: https://12go.asia/en/railpass/japan.

Passes may be purchased digitally before arriving in Japan or within the country, though it is advised to buy them at least two weeks before arrival. Physical passes can be redeemed at local offices or station machines, though digital QR codes are readily provided with most passes for instant access.

Why now is the best time to visit Japan?

If Japan is on your travel list, now is the perfect time to go. Here’s why:

Favourable exchange rates – The weaker yen makes Japan’s accommodations, shopping, and dining more affordable than ever.

– The makes Japan’s accommodations, shopping, and dining than ever. Exciting new attractions – on top of all of the events that already exist, Japan regularly introduces new attractions, such as updated Shinkansen routes, new cultural landmarks, and expanding theme parks.

– on top of all of the events that already exist, Japan regularly introduces new attractions, such as updated Shinkansen routes, new cultural landmarks, and expanding theme parks. Seasonal beauty — As it is almost spring in Japan, it is the perfect time to visit. Other than the natural beauty that Japan offers year-round, there is the famous Sakura (cherry blossoms) that blooms beautiful pink or white flowers.

With 12Go’s Japan Rail Pass, you can explore more of Japan for less. There’s never been a better time to visit.

The 12Go website experience

12Go’s platform built for ease of use, is excellent for tourists new to traveling and those who are highly experienced. Travellers of all types are instantly provided with booking options throughout over 120 countries, with the commitment to real-time availability, secure payments, and multilingual support. With a range of options, all budgets are accounted for, with options to travel by transfer, bus, train, ferry, or flight.

What else does 12Go offer in Japan?

Similarly to its offerings throughout Asia, 12Go offers tailored travel methods throughout Japan. Regarding regional travel, Local Rail Passes can be the perfect option for backpackers, budget travellers, and anyone wanting a unique exploration experience.

For those wanting sights of Mount Fuji, the volcanic Owakudani Valley, and much more, the Hakone Free Pass is definitely one to check out. The Hakone Free Pass is a great example of a local rail pass, providing pass holders unlimited travel on the Hakone Tozan train, cable car, ropeway, and sightseeing cruise.

It even includes one roundtrip ticket from Shinjuku to Odawara, as well as discounts on over 90 sites and easy entry into Hakone’s Onsen resorts. The cost of this pass ranges from 1,354 to 1,443 baht.

If you’re searching more for city passes, the Tokyo Subway Ticket is a great place to start. Providing unlimited access to travel across key zones, this pass is great for those interested in exploring Ueno, Asakusa, Shibuya, and Ginza.

The Osaka Amazing Pass is worth buying if you plan to visit multiple attractions in Osaka. It includes free entry to 40+ attractions, including Umeda Sky Building, Osaka Castle, and river cruises, unlimited rides on subways and buses within the city, and discounts at various restaurants and shops.

If you’re planning a full day of sightseeing, the pass can save you money compared to paying for individual tickets. However, if you only visit one or two places, it may not be worth it.

This pass is available for purchase over 1 to 3 days, being the perfect fit for short-term travel. This ticket price ranges from 178 to 333 baht depending on the number of days you need it for.

To get more information, book your trip, or see all travel options, visit the 12Go site here: https://12go.asia/en/railpass/japan.

