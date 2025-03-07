Bangkok motorist and rider resolve dispute, share ride home (video)

A dispute involving a motorist and a rider in Sathorn, Bangkok ended amicably after both parties resolved a misunderstanding. The incident, captured on social media, initially portrayed a heated exchange between the rider and a silver Honda Jazz driver, leading to a minor collision. Both have since clarified the situation and hold no grudges.

Yesterday, March 6, the 43 year old rider, nicknamed Bird, and the car driver met with investigators at Thung Maha Mek Police Station. Bird explained that the altercation stemmed from a misunderstanding. The driver mistook Bird for a criminal, though the exact reason remains unclear.

The confrontation began with the driver lowering his car window to insult and spit at Bird, who retaliated similarly. This led to the driver reversing into Bird’s vehicle, causing minor damage to the front fender but no physical injuries.

Bird confirmed that there was no physical altercation and the driver has since apologised and agreed to cover the damages, which Bird accepted without seeking further legal action.

Bird clarified a misinterpretation from the video, stating that he mentioned the car was stopped at a red light, not running through it.

The driver acknowledged the misunderstanding, explaining that after noticing the rider following him for over 10 minutes, he grew suspicious, especially with a woman and a dog in his car. This led to the verbal conflict, but he has since apologised and agreed to compensate for the damages.

Police Colonel Phanom Chueathong of Thung Maha Mek Police Station reported that the investigation revealed the incident was due to a misunderstanding.

Both parties were charged with voluntary public disturbance and fined. The rider decided not to pursue any further legal action on traffic matters, and compensation has been agreed upon, reported KhaoSod.

The police emphasised the importance of remaining calm on the roads despite the weather conditions. After the resolution, the parties were seen sharing a motorcycle ride home, marking a positive conclusion to the incident.

