Japan and China remain top spots for Thai tourists

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal12 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
107 2 minutes read
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Japan and China are anticipated to continue being the leading destinations for Thai tourists this year, with at least 2.5 million people expected to visit due to visa exemptions, weaker currencies, and a variety of tourism options.

Charoen Wangananont, president of the Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA), noted that these countries were the most popular at the Thai International Travel Fair held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre last week. Tour packages, air tickets, and tourism services related to Japan and China were in high demand.

The fair generated 300 million baht as affluent Thais purchased overseas trips for the upcoming Songkran holiday in April. Although tourism expenditure during the four-day holiday nearly met expectations despite higher outbound travel costs, participation was only 80% of the 200,000 target, with many opting for online channels.

Charoen mentioned forward bookings for April have reached 20 to 30% of expected volume. The total outbound market during this period is expected to improve from last year, driven by trips to Japan and China, which both offer visa exemptions to Thai tourists.

TTAA predicts 1.5 million Thais visiting Japan, an increase from 1.14 million last year, while visits to China are expected to reach 1 million, up from 700,000 last year.

Photo courtesy of The Asahi Shimbun

Charoen explained that approximately 80% of Thai travellers to China still prefer major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Guangzhou, although some are beginning to explore second-tier cities. Newly developed facilities have alleviated previous concerns about inconveniences in China, such as unsanitary public toilets.

While the outbound market to China may seem to be growing impressively, it is still not at pre-pandemic levels. The permanent visa exemption remains a significant driver, but the sluggish Thai economy could influence decisions on overseas trips, including those to China, where some costs remain high.

China continues to be a popular destination, but travel costs to certain cities, such as Harbin, are no longer cheaper than Japan. Tour packages to Harbin average 40,000 to 50,000 baht for a five-day trip, with some attractions also being costly.

Photo courtesy of Business Today

In Japan, travel costs have increased by 20% due to higher fares, accommodation, and attractions. However, the appreciation of the baht against the yen helps mitigate these expenses. Thai tourists accept the rising costs in Japan, viewing the price increase as affecting all tourists equally. With factors such as the high standard of tourism products, Japan remains an attractive destination, reported Bangkok Post.

