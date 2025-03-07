Forest fire arsonist jailed and hit with 133 million baht fine

A man responsible for a devastating forest fire that destroyed over 2,166 rai (346 hectares) of protected land in Phitsanulok’s Khao Noi-Khao Pradu Wildlife Sanctuary has been sentenced to four years in prison and fined 133.23 million baht, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) announced today.

The suspect was arrested on May 6 last year after he was caught cutting down and burning trees in the forest near Ban Rai Suksomboon 10 village, Wat Bot district. His reckless actions ignited a massive blaze, causing severe environmental destruction and threatening local wildlife.

Wildlife sanctuary officials swiftly filed charges against him under the Forests Act 1941, the National Reserved Forests Act 1964, and the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act 2019.

On August 22 last year, the Phitsanulok Provincial Court handed him an eight-year prison sentence, which was later reduced to four years after he confessed.

In addition to his jail term, he was ordered to pay 133.23 million baht in damages, with a 5% annual interest rate applied from May 6.

The court also ruled that the suspect and his associates must vacate the national forest reserve within 30 days once the case is finalised.

The DNP welcomed the verdict, stating that it sets a strong precedent for environmental crimes and serves as a warning to those who exploit protected areas for personal gain.

The forest fire had a catastrophic impact, destroying thousands of trees and displacing countless animals, further highlighting the urgent need for stricter enforcement of conservation laws.

The financial penalty imposed aims to offset the environmental damage and contribute to restoration efforts, reported The Nation.

Officials continue to monitor the affected area while urging the public to report illegal activities in protected forests.

The case has sparked renewed discussions on harsher penalties for arsonists and those involved in illegal deforestation, as Thailand battles an ongoing crisis of wildfires and environmental destruction.