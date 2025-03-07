Forest fire arsonist jailed and hit with 133 million baht fine

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 7, 2025
144 1 minute read
Forest fire arsonist jailed and hit with 133 million baht fine
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

A man responsible for a devastating forest fire that destroyed over 2,166 rai (346 hectares) of protected land in Phitsanulok’s Khao Noi-Khao Pradu Wildlife Sanctuary has been sentenced to four years in prison and fined 133.23 million baht, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) announced today.

The suspect was arrested on May 6 last year after he was caught cutting down and burning trees in the forest near Ban Rai Suksomboon 10 village, Wat Bot district. His reckless actions ignited a massive blaze, causing severe environmental destruction and threatening local wildlife.

Wildlife sanctuary officials swiftly filed charges against him under the Forests Act 1941, the National Reserved Forests Act 1964, and the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act 2019.

On August 22 last year, the Phitsanulok Provincial Court handed him an eight-year prison sentence, which was later reduced to four years after he confessed.

Related Articles

In addition to his jail term, he was ordered to pay 133.23 million baht in damages, with a 5% annual interest rate applied from May 6.

Forest fire arsonist jailed and hit with 133 million baht fine | News by Thaiger

The court also ruled that the suspect and his associates must vacate the national forest reserve within 30 days once the case is finalised.

The DNP welcomed the verdict, stating that it sets a strong precedent for environmental crimes and serves as a warning to those who exploit protected areas for personal gain.

The forest fire had a catastrophic impact, destroying thousands of trees and displacing countless animals, further highlighting the urgent need for stricter enforcement of conservation laws.

The financial penalty imposed aims to offset the environmental damage and contribute to restoration efforts, reported The Nation.

Officials continue to monitor the affected area while urging the public to report illegal activities in protected forests.

The case has sparked renewed discussions on harsher penalties for arsonists and those involved in illegal deforestation, as Thailand battles an ongoing crisis of wildfires and environmental destruction.

Forest fire arsonist jailed and hit with 133 million baht fine | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok motorist and rider resolve dispute, share ride home (video) Thailand News

Bangkok motorist and rider resolve dispute, share ride home (video)

2 hours ago
Forest fire arsonist jailed and hit with 133 million baht fine Thailand News

Forest fire arsonist jailed and hit with 133 million baht fine

2 hours ago
Man arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat for machete threats Thailand News

Man arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat for machete threats

2 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver returns 154,000 baht to Japanese passenger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver returns 154,000 baht to Japanese passenger

2 hours ago
Village hero saves choking man with CPR after water mishap (video) Thailand News

Village hero saves choking man with CPR after water mishap (video)

2 hours ago
Phuket drug bust nets dozens in &#8216;white organisation&#8217; blitz Phuket News

Phuket drug bust nets dozens in ‘white organisation’ blitz

3 hours ago
Ang Thong man fatally stabs wife over separation demand (video) Thailand News

Ang Thong man fatally stabs wife over separation demand (video)

3 hours ago
Thai Airways bans power banks on flights after explosive fire risk Thailand News

Thai Airways bans power banks on flights after explosive fire risk

3 hours ago
Thai woman mistaken for sister stabbed 18 times by sister&#8217;s ex Thailand News

Thai woman mistaken for sister stabbed 18 times by sister’s ex

3 hours ago
Teenager electrocuted by phone charger in Thailand sparks warning Thailand News

Teenager electrocuted by phone charger in Thailand sparks warning

3 hours ago
Thai police arrest group smuggling mule accounts to Cambodia Thailand News

Thai police arrest group smuggling mule accounts to Cambodia

4 hours ago
Ayutthaya acting school director arrested for sexually assaulting 13 schoolboys Thailand News

Ayutthaya acting school director arrested for sexually assaulting 13 schoolboys

4 hours ago
Thai Attorney General charges 8 in contract killing case (video) Bangkok News

Thai Attorney General charges 8 in contract killing case (video)

4 hours ago
Cat’s out the bag! Cops claw back wildlife in Bangkok airport bust Thailand News

Cat’s out the bag! Cops claw back wildlife in Bangkok airport bust

4 hours ago
Thailand cracks down on e-cigarettes with tough new measures Thailand News

Thailand cracks down on e-cigarettes with tough new measures

5 hours ago
Thai woman confesses to killing husband with her son&#8217;s help Thailand News

Thai woman confesses to killing husband with her son’s help

5 hours ago
Where to travel to in Thailand in March [2025] | Thaiger Travel Guides

Where to travel to in Thailand in March [2025]

5 hours ago
Bizarre ‘airplane’ light poles spark online debate in Samut Prakan (video) Thailand News

Bizarre ‘airplane’ light poles spark online debate in Samut Prakan (video)

5 hours ago
Warehouse fire keeps Bangkok firefighters on toes for over 8 hours Bangkok News

Warehouse fire keeps Bangkok firefighters on toes for over 8 hours

5 hours ago
Udon Thani hospital staff beaten by patient over queue number (video) Thailand News

Udon Thani hospital staff beaten by patient over queue number (video)

5 hours ago
Israeli tourists and transwomen clash in Phuket street brawl (video) Phuket News

Israeli tourists and transwomen clash in Phuket street brawl (video)

6 hours ago
Paetongtarn pushes Malaysia to act fast on floods and trade routes Thailand News

Paetongtarn pushes Malaysia to act fast on floods and trade routes

7 hours ago
Turkish man arrested in Phuket for illegally selling cannabis Phuket News

Turkish man arrested in Phuket for illegally selling cannabis

7 hours ago
Thailand halts airport transfer plan due to financial concerns Thailand News

Thailand halts airport transfer plan due to financial concerns

7 hours ago
Koh Larn mystery: Tourist&#8217;s body leaves police puzzled Pattaya News

Koh Larn mystery: Tourist’s body leaves police puzzled

8 hours ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 7, 2025
144 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Bangkok taxi driver returns 154,000 baht to Japanese passenger

Bangkok taxi driver returns 154,000 baht to Japanese passenger

2 hours ago
Village hero saves choking man with CPR after water mishap (video)

Village hero saves choking man with CPR after water mishap (video)

2 hours ago
Phuket drug bust nets dozens in &#8216;white organisation&#8217; blitz

Phuket drug bust nets dozens in ‘white organisation’ blitz

3 hours ago
Ang Thong man fatally stabs wife over separation demand (video)

Ang Thong man fatally stabs wife over separation demand (video)

3 hours ago