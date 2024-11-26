Understanding Thai spirit houses and the offerings given to them

When you are in Thailand, it doesn’t matter where you are, from the city centre of Bangkok to the mountainous region of Chaing Mai. You just can’t help but notice these small shrines in front of buildings or under trees. Oftentimes, you might ask yourself what is the purpose of these shrines? In this article, we will go through everything you need to understand about Thai spirit houses and their offerings.

Image via OhE’sOhE Facebook page

Spirit House

Spirit houses have been part of Thailand since the beginning of Siam, fostering respect, protection, and harmony between the physical and spiritual worlds. Craftsmen once made them entirely of wood. People in rural parts of Thailand still have these original types of spirit houses.

Manufacturers now build spirit houses from metal and concrete and biomass-produce them in large quantities. They come in a variety of sizes and most include a small ladder to help spirits reach them. You can find the largest ones in office buildings and shopping centres, while families display the smallest ones in their homes.

These spiritual sanctuaries, originally crafted entirely from wood, are a tradition still relevant in Thailand’s rural heartlands. Modern spirit houses are now built from metal and concrete, It is mass-produced, and very common in Bangkok or developed cities. From towering structures blessing office buildings and shopping centres to shrines in family homes, these sacred shrines bridge the ancient and contemporary worlds, standing as symbols of Thai spiritual tradition.

Protection

Spirit houses act as sacred guardians of the land. These miniature temples ward off negative energies and evil spirits. People who provide proper shrines for spirits create a protective spiritual barrier around their property, bringing safety and peace to all who live or work within.

Good Fortune

Spirit houses bring prosperity and luck to the property they protect. Residents and business owners who honour their spirit houses often experience success in their endeavours. The spirits dwelling in these shrines help guide important decisions and create opportunities for growth and abundance.

Respect

Daily offerings of flowers, fruits, and incense honour the resident spirits, which reward people with blessings in return. Many Thai people credit their success in business and healthy relationships to the spirits living in their spirit houses.

Types of shrine houses

Understanding Thai spirit houses and the offerings given to them | News by Thaiger
Image via xyzAsia

The Shrine of Phra Phum

The Shrine of San Chao Thi
You can commonly see 2 shrines next to each other the shrine is called The Shrine of Phra Phum ‘ศาลพระภูมิ’. Phra Phum, also known as the Guardian of the Land, is a powerful spirit or deity believed to protect the land and its occupants.

Thai folklore suggests that Phra Phum watches over homes, businesses, and other spaces, providing security, prosperity, and protection from misfortune. The Shrine of Phra Phum is typically a small, ornate structure placed on a pedestal in a prominent outdoor location, often at the corner of a property.

 The San Chao Thi is the local guardian spirit or deity associated with a specific area or location. Thais believe that each piece of land has its own San Chao Thi The Shrine of San Chao Thi serves as a physical structure where people can communicate with the local guardian spirit, San Chao Thi.

People place San Chao Thi on their property to seek protection and blessings, particularly for newly constructed buildings. Those who respect and maintain the shrine can live or conduct business on the land without spiritual disturbances, enjoying peace, harmony, and prosperity.
Understanding Thai spirit houses and the offerings given to them | News by Thaiger
Image via Thailand Travel Guide

Offerings

From red Fanta to zebra toys there are many items and food Thais offer to the spirits, it is commonly believed that each item has its meaning and belief. Here are some of the offerings:

Animal Figurines

The tradition of offering animal figurines to spirit houses adds another layer to Thailand’s spiritual tapestry. Each animal carries its symbolic meaning: proud roosters herald new beginnings and protection, while majestic elephants represent strength and good fortune. Among these offerings, zebra figurines have become so ubiquitous and eye-catching that they’ve inspired a beloved local joke – that Thailand has more zebras than Africa.

While it hasn’t fully confirmed why people call this pattern ‘zebra,’ some say it links it to crosswalks and its safety. Others trace its origin to a ten-wheel truck driver who received an alarming astrological prediction about possible accidents. Seeking guidance, he consulted a respected monk who had gentle wisdom. He suggested that if the driver returned safely from his journeys, he could offer a zebra figurine to the spirit. Ever since his first safe journey he always offered zebra figurines and this practice created a ripple effect.

Drinks (red Fanta)

Thai shrines commonly display red strawberry Fanta as offerings. The red colour symbolizes blood, fertility, and sacrifice in Thai culture, while Chinese traditions (important to many Bangkok families) view red as lucky and auspicious. Thai spirits also love sweet things, making red Fanta an ideal offering choice.

Understanding Thai spirit houses and the offerings given to them | News by Thaiger
Image via Thailand Foundation

Food

The act of offering food to spirits mirrors practices found across cultures worldwide. The offerings are both diverse and meaningful. People bring fresh fruits to the spirits. They offer white rice and young coconuts. Traditional betel leaves connect to ancient customs.

People present cooked meats, especially whole chickens and ducks, as special offerings during important occasions. The ritual follows by leaving the food for spirits to enjoy its essence. Sometimes people say a gentle ‘permission prayer’ before sharing the blessed food with family and friends.

If you pass by a spirit house, take a moment to stop and look and try your best to not disrespect it. Notice how carefully it was built and see the colourful gifts people have left. Think about all the hopes and wishes shared here as these aren’t just simple shrines. Out of many things that you will find throughout your travels in Thailand, spirit houses are one of the more underappreciated pieces of Thai culture from visitors and tourists other than the festivals, foods, and lifestyle.

 

