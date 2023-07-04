5 schools in Thailand offering French curriculum and language programme

PHOTO: Rawpixel.com via Freepik

Whether you’ve made the impressive jump across the globe for work or other pursuits, finding the right educational environment for your children can be a challenge. But don’t worry, you’ve landed in the right place. Below, we’ve compiled five special schools which offer a comprehensive French curriculum and language programme, giving your children a taste of two diverse cultures at once.

Lycée Français International de Bangkok

Location: 498, soi Ramkhamhaeng 39, Thep Leela 1, Wang Thonglang, Bangkok 10312, Thailand

Occupying the number one spot on our list is the esteemed Lycée Français International de Bangkok (LFIB). Situated in the lively Wang Thonglang District of Bangkok, LFIB caters to students from elementary to high school levels. It was founded in 1957 under the French Embassy’s patronage and holds a registration with the Thai Ministry of Education.

This French international school currently serves over 950 students, representing a diverse mosaic of over 40 nationalities. The curriculum, accredited by the French Ministry of Education, is taught by highly qualified staff and includes a selection of languages such as English, German, Mandarin, Spanish, Thai, Latin, and Ancient Greek.

LFIB emphasizes learner autonomy and lifelong learning. Since 2016, the school offers an International British section for the Elementary students and has introduced the International Option of the Baccalaureate (OIB) for IGCSE students in 2020, which evolved into the Baccalauréat Français International (BFI) by September 2022.

With the 2020 educational reform, students in the school undertake a robust academic course journey by selecting three majors in Year 11 and continue with two of these into Year 12. The French Baccalaureate examination evaluates 40% based on continuous assessment and 60% on final exams.

Interested parents and students can tour LFIB’s campus every Wednesday at 9 a.m., apart from public holidays and school holidays, beginning 13 September 2023. Book a visit to take the first step towards a globally enriched French education.

Ecole Française Internationale de Pattaya

Location: 58/31 Moo 3 Huay Yai Road, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Number two on our list brings a lively coastal vibe from Pattaya – it’s none other than the Ecole Française Internationale de Pattaya (EFIP). EFIP, accredited by the French Ministry of National Education, is situated in the tranquillity of Huai Yai, east of Pattaya. This school grants children of all nationalities the opportunity to immerse themselves in the authenticity of the French National Education programs.

EFIP opened its doors in 2009. What began as a venture accommodating only a handful of children in a village house has flourished into an institution partnering with the Agency for French Education Abroad (AEFE). Moreover, catering to children from kindergarten to the final high school year, the school thrives on a comprehensive multilingual platform.

They provide children the chance to learn a spectrum of modern languages. These include English, Chinese, Thai, and Spanish, in addition to French, the major language of instruction. Furthermore, as an acknowledgement to its international context, EFIP maintains a French-style education system that awards students with a methodological, conceptual, and intellectual framework that encourages personal initiative and creative thinking.

With classes maintaining a reduced size to assure pedagogical quality, and teachers dedicating their time to cater to each student’s needs, EFIP stands as a beacon of French education in Pattaya.

Ecole Française Internationale de Koh Samui (Windfield International School)

Location: 67, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84310, Thailand

Part of the esteemed Windfield International School Group, the French International School of Koh Samui is an AEFE partner school, welcoming French-speaking and non-French-speaking children alike. Here, students from kindergarten through 12th grade follow the French national program. It ensures smooth schooling, should they return to France or proceed with studies abroad post-baccalauréat.

The curriculum is hefty with languages. Besides French, it incorporates intensive English, Thai, Spanish, Chinese, and German. However, the school’s appeal stretches beyond academics. It also melds high-quality French and British education with an eye on holistic development. It fosters moral values, personalized attention, and extra-curricular talents. The objective? To cultivate responsible, committed global citizens.

Interestingly, this campus presents a unique blend of two distinct schools – French and British – co-existing to cultivate a vibrant linguistic exchange among students. This mindful design not only drives a global mindset but also fosters natural synergies in shared subjects. Consequently, it encourages a culture of educational excellence that permeates throughout the school. As the students progress from French Kindergarten, through Cycle 2, Cycle 3, Cycle 4, to ultimately the High School French Programme, each stage serves to champion continual development. It does so while upholding a tranquil and secure environment, thus creating a harmonious home for education.

BCIS Phuket International School

Location: 28/89 Moo 4 T.Chalong A. Muang, Phuket 83130, Thailand

Next on our list is the BCIS Phuket International School, a unique institution nestled in the heart of Chalong, Phuket. BCIS stands out as the only international school in Phuket that strikes a balance between two accredited curriculums. These include French and Cambridge programmes.

Established in 2017 under the visionary leadership of founder Mr. Laurent Minguely, BCIS has been nurtured with dedication by its staff and is strongly supported by a community of committed parents. The school offers innovative, world-class education, spanning from early experience at 18 months to sophisticated secondary schooling till 18 years. With both of its programmes obtaining accreditation from Cambridge Assessment International Education, the French Ministry of Education and the Thai Ministry of Education, you know your children are in trusted, accredited hands.

On a state-of-the-art campus, BCIS attempts to orchestrate a symphony of academic achievements through inventive programmes and teaching methodologies. It doesn’t halt there. While academic excellence is crucial, BCIS focuses on instilling in students the necessary mindset, moulding them to become well-rounded global citizens who can not only thrive but also excel in the ever-evolving world. With such a unique proposition, BCIS is a strong claimant for your consideration.

Centre Acacia French-English School

Location: 80 Ekkamai 6 Alley, Phra Khanong Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Concluding our coveted list is the heart-warming, Acacia International Preschool and Nursery. Nestled in Bangkok's bustling Sukhumvit area, this is far more than just a nursery. Acacia, catering to 1 to 6-year-olds, is renowned as a preschool that wraps your little ones in an atmosphere radiating love, care, stimulation, and safety. Acacia proffers more than monolingual education. Here, children benefit from a dynamic, high-quality education in French, English, and Mandarin, delivered in an engaging and creative environment. The experienced and qualified teaching staff nurture and urge every child to grow and prosper.











The model at Acacia is designed to feel less like a school and more like a cosy and cheerful second home. Here, kids are encouraged, supported and most importantly, they are loved. They divide this nurturing sphere into five age-specific sections. It starts from ‘First Steps’ for the youngest at 18 months to ‘Globe-Trotteurs’ for the eldest at 5-6 years. The fusion of East and West is echoed in these five esteemed international schools. These schools are fine examples of how cultural richness and academic excellence can converge. For expatriates seeking continuity in French language study while embarking on an exciting Eastern adventure, these schools open the doorway to an unparalleled educational experience.