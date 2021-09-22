Sponsored
HOMA is now offering fully-serviced, affordable lifestyle apartments in Phuket Town.
Sponsored
Phuket is Thailand’s most iconic tourist destination as it offers stunning beaches and surrounding islands. Thus, it is also known to feature a large expat community as many have decided to make it their home. The island is located among the crystal-clear waters of the Andaman Sea, where outdoor enthusiasts thrive. Moreover, Phuket offers some amazing shopping malls, world-famous nightlife, and delicious international and local cuisines. Families visiting this wondrous area of Thailand will definitely have plenty of things to do and see as it has many activities for kids. And, visitors will undoubtedly be impressed when booking a stay at one of these family-friendly resorts for their holidays.
Phuket Town is where travellers can find HOMA Phuket Town’s exclusive, fully-serviced and affordable lifestyle apartments that are set to open in October 2021. Even more exciting, is the fact that potential renters can visit the apartments’ upcoming Open House preview from this September 24 to 26.
And, if you can’t attend the Open House, here are the top reasons to stay at HOMA Phuket Town:
Multiple Listings
The apartments feature many size options from studios up to 3 bedroom apartments. And, if you commit early, you will be rewarded as early bird offers are abound. Currently, a twin-room studio is all yours for only 10,900 Baht a month.
Uniquely Modern Designs
Stepping foot into the apartments’ entryways transforms your entire view of what it is like to live in a tropical oasis. Here, the hospitality is also unrivalled as families will undoubtedly feel welcome upon entering. Complete with many kid-friendly activities, the apartments offer a modern aesthetic that doesn’t skip out on being family-friendly.
Located in Phuket Town Centre
Phuket Town is where the scene is at if you are looking for oodles of entertainment. Here, you can see beautiful, Sino-Portuguese style shophouses lining the streets, with artsy boutique shops accenting the walkways. Local Thai restaurants, coffee shops, and cafes make the area quite cosy and peaceful. Additionally, Bangkok Hospital Phuket is conveniently located nearby, if the need to visit a reputable hospital arises.
Rooftop Infinity Pool and Bar
The apartments’ rooftop infinity pool and bar will have visitors feel like they are trapped between skyscrapers in an epic-designed space. Visitors can relax by the pool, or enjoy light appetizers and cocktails at the nearby marble-top bar, making a visit to the top of the dwelling all the more fun!
Café & Restaurant
Aside from the delicious food, the cafes’ exquisite and pristine decor makes time spent here full of eye-catching features. Each cafe has made its own unique mark, with individuality and uniqueness being set to a high standard. Thus, customers appreciate the intricate details that seem to cater to an exotic experience.
Co-working Space
This unique, hipster co-working space is completely equipped with everything you’d ever need in an office space. There’s a standard printer/scanner setup that’s constantly on hand, air conditioning during peak hours, and, of course, free teas and coffees! Because the rooms have wide desks and free WiFi, you will definitely have plenty of space in which to work.
Yoga Studio and Gym
Whether you’re looking for an intense cardio session or weight lifting, you can rest assured that HOMA has a great fitness centre. Additionally, you can take yoga classes at the yoga studio or use the area to do some low-key stretching.
Kids’ Club
There are many kid-friendly activities here with trustworthy staff to help you feel at ease when allowing your kids to take part. The kids’ club offers a break for parents, while kids are in good hands. Furthermore, the facilities are kept clean and follow hygienic standards.
Pet-friendly
HOMA offers the option for having your furry friends live with you; a feature that is pretty rare in Thailand’s big cities. Here, they are welcomed as part of your family!
Make an appointment HERE to visit the hottest co-living apartment space in Phuket Town, near Bangkok Hospital Phuket. Pet-friendly, hospitality-inspired, and design-led!
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Disease control amendment in the works; reopening delays | September 22
5 billion baht loss as birds’ nest producing swiftlets found dead
Ex-cop “Joe Ferrari,” other officers charged with violating discipline policy over suspect’s death
HOMA is now offering fully-serviced, affordable lifestyle apartments in Phuket Town.
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
5 Pattani men arrested for allegedly posing as police officers to extort locals
Thai woman tricked into human trafficking in Dubai brought home safely
Alleged cable thief busted in Phuket, accomplice possibly still at large
Thaiger Bites | Your Feedback and Comments! | Ep. 23
Bangkok’s best fresh markets to visit
Wednesday Covid Update: 11,252 new cases; provincial totals
Tesla stock dive costs Elon Musk $7 billion, World’s Richest Man title
Kanchanaburi temple that served as a rehab closes amidst shocking abuse allegations
Post-Covid condition MIS-C afflicted 30 to 40 children, 1 death
Morning Top Stories | New disease control law, Thai border patrol tightens security | September 22 |
Manhunt underway for foreigner who allegedly prepared bread using his feet
Burmese man arrested for rape and assault of Thai woman
Hungarian woman arrested in Koh Samui for 10-year overstay
Will it, won’t it? October re-opening in doubt as Anutin defers to medical experts
Cuts to import duty on alcohol, cigars, part of plan to entice wealthy foreigners
Pattaya reopening likely to snub nightlife, favor other attractions
Body of missing resort manager found on Koh Phi Phi
Re-opening of Bangkok pushed back 2 weeks to reach 70% vaccination goal
No “October reopening” plan has been approved – CCSA
OnlyFans content creators arrested by Thai police on pornography charges
PM orders government officials to get ready for Thailand’s re-opening
Bangkok Governor: NO reopening October 15 despite PM plans
Party at luxury villa in Phuket raided, homeowner allegedly assaults police officer
Doctors say cardiac arrest caused death of man given AstraZeneca booster shot
Local businesses say they aren’t profiting from Phuket Sandbox
Covid-19: Detailed info on vaccinations, hospitalisations, and provinces
Thai government officials offered special promotional fares on Air Asia
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Cuts to import duty on alcohol, cigars, part of plan to entice wealthy foreigners
- Crime1 day ago
OnlyFans content creators arrested by Thai police on pornography charges
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Party at luxury villa in Phuket raided, homeowner allegedly assaults police officer
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Doctors say cardiac arrest caused death of man given AstraZeneca booster shot
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19: Detailed info on vaccinations, hospitalisations, and provinces
- Thailand12 hours ago
Travel data to Thailand for 106 million people unprotected online
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Around 20 people arrested at Koh Samui restaurant for drinking alcohol, gambling, playing pool
- Bangkok1 day ago
Governor says Bangkok will only re-open when safe to do so