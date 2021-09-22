HOMA is now offering fully-serviced, affordable lifestyle apartments in Phuket Town.

Sponsored

Phuket is Thailand’s most iconic tourist destination as it offers stunning beaches and surrounding islands. Thus, it is also known to feature a large expat community as many have decided to make it their home. The island is located among the crystal-clear waters of the Andaman Sea, where outdoor enthusiasts thrive. Moreover, Phuket offers some amazing shopping malls, world-famous nightlife, and delicious international and local cuisines. Families visiting this wondrous area of Thailand will definitely have plenty of things to do and see as it has many activities for kids. And, visitors will undoubtedly be impressed when booking a stay at one of these family-friendly resorts for their holidays.

Phuket Town is where travellers can find HOMA Phuket Town’s exclusive, fully-serviced and affordable lifestyle apartments that are set to open in October 2021. Even more exciting, is the fact that potential renters can visit the apartments’ upcoming Open House preview from this September 24 to 26.

And, if you can’t attend the Open House, here are the top reasons to stay at HOMA Phuket Town:

Multiple Listings

The apartments feature many size options from studios up to 3 bedroom apartments. And, if you commit early, you will be rewarded as early bird offers are abound. Currently, a twin-room studio is all yours for only 10,900 Baht a month.

Uniquely Modern Designs

Stepping foot into the apartments’ entryways transforms your entire view of what it is like to live in a tropical oasis. Here, the hospitality is also unrivalled as families will undoubtedly feel welcome upon entering. Complete with many kid-friendly activities, the apartments offer a modern aesthetic that doesn’t skip out on being family-friendly.

Located in Phuket Town Centre

Phuket Town is where the scene is at if you are looking for oodles of entertainment. Here, you can see beautiful, Sino-Portuguese style shophouses lining the streets, with artsy boutique shops accenting the walkways. Local Thai restaurants, coffee shops, and cafes make the area quite cosy and peaceful. Additionally, Bangkok Hospital Phuket is conveniently located nearby, if the need to visit a reputable hospital arises.

Rooftop Infinity Pool and Bar

The apartments’ rooftop infinity pool and bar will have visitors feel like they are trapped between skyscrapers in an epic-designed space. Visitors can relax by the pool, or enjoy light appetizers and cocktails at the nearby marble-top bar, making a visit to the top of the dwelling all the more fun!

Café & Restaurant

Aside from the delicious food, the cafes’ exquisite and pristine decor makes time spent here full of eye-catching features. Each cafe has made its own unique mark, with individuality and uniqueness being set to a high standard. Thus, customers appreciate the intricate details that seem to cater to an exotic experience.

Co-working Space

This unique, hipster co-working space is completely equipped with everything you’d ever need in an office space. There’s a standard printer/scanner setup that’s constantly on hand, air conditioning during peak hours, and, of course, free teas and coffees! Because the rooms have wide desks and free WiFi, you will definitely have plenty of space in which to work.

Yoga Studio and Gym

Whether you’re looking for an intense cardio session or weight lifting, you can rest assured that HOMA has a great fitness centre. Additionally, you can take yoga classes at the yoga studio or use the area to do some low-key stretching.

Kids’ Club

There are many kid-friendly activities here with trustworthy staff to help you feel at ease when allowing your kids to take part. The kids’ club offers a break for parents, while kids are in good hands. Furthermore, the facilities are kept clean and follow hygienic standards.

Pet-friendly

HOMA offers the option for having your furry friends live with you; a feature that is pretty rare in Thailand’s big cities. Here, they are welcomed as part of your family!

Make an appointment HERE to visit the hottest co-living apartment space in Phuket Town, near Bangkok Hospital Phuket. Pet-friendly, hospitality-inspired, and design-led!

