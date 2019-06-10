Luxury condos change the face of Sathorn Road in Bangkok | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Luxury condos change the face of Sathorn Road in Bangkok
by Somluck Srimalee, The Nation
From Sathorn junction to Taksin Bridge, the riverside section of Sathorn Road has been transformed from a strip of shophouses to luxury residential condos in a gentrification that added 8,000 new apartments to the area. As well, the businesses have shifted to a more modern trade to replace the traditional trades.
With the market trend, listed and non-listed property firms are parading to launch their new condominium projects in Sathorn district, the central business district of Bangkok. Launches totalling more than 31 billion baht have been made from mid-2018 through the first half of this year, according to the recent Nation survey.
Supalai Icon Sathorn, worth 20 billion baht, is the latest project launched to market by Supalai. It is priced at 175,000 baht per square metre with a starting price of 8.2 million baht per unit.
Supalai’s CEO Prateep Tangmatitham said the mixed-use project would feature residential along with offices, shops and complete facilities on a 12,600 sqm plot, 56 floors high. The combined total of 780 residential will offer a functional area of approximately 150,000 sqm.
Meanwhile, other property firms are also launching their condo projects on Sathorn Road.
For example, in the middle of last year Pruksa Real Estate introduced the Reserve Sathorn worth 2.59 billion baht – it has already sold out. The project offered a 280,000 baht per sqm starting price, or 13 million baht per unit. The project will be completed and transferred to customers in 2022.
Sathaporn Estate last September introduced its 1.3-billion baht Shade Sathorn condominium project at a 135,000 baht per sqm price, or 3.69 million baht per unit. The project is to be completed and transferred to its customers in 2021 or 2022.
The latest condo project is the 3.4 billion baht Anil Sathorn by Grand Unity Development. It goes for 260,000 baht per sqm, or a starting price of 11 million baht per unit.
From 2003 through 2018, a total of 8,002 condominium unite, valued at over 40 billion baht, were launched for sale on Sathorn Road. Up to 95% were successfully sold, according to research by property agency Colliers International Thailand.
Their research also found an average condominium price on Sathorn was at 250,000 baht per sqm.
Most property firms that launched sales for over 40 billion baht worth of condos on Sathorn Road in 2018 through the first half of this year have successfully sold out, Colliers local research director Pattarachai Taweewong said.
For example, Reserve Sathorn launched mid-year and has managed to already sell out. Reflecting the demand, condominium prices also increased from the pre-booking 280,000- 300,000 baht per sqm.
Sansiri in 2017 launched the Line Sathorn worth 4 billion baht. The project combines 327 units at Bt270,000 per sqm and a starting price of 7.9 baht million. The project sold out within a day of opening up to booking. Those units now enjoy an average resale price of 285,000 baht per sqm.
Raimon Land last October introduced its 4.2 billion baht Tait 12 project on Sathorn Soi 12. At 264,000 baht per sqm, it offers a starting price 7.6 million baht per unit, and reached sales of 70% for the sales launched.
Sathorn Road is a prime location for residential property, says Pruksa Real Estate’s chief executive director of premium units. Prasert Taedullayasatit pointed to the locations many lifestyle-oriented facilities, including a hospital, university, primary school, secondary school and shopping centre.
The location also boasts both MRT and BTS transit lines, giving an added boost to demand for residential projects in the area. Meanwhile, the area’s limited availability of land for building residential drives up the price of land there, he said.
For 2018, land price around Sathorn Road were recorded at an average 2 million baht per square wah. Already, the price has jumped 10 per cent, while demand for residential in the location enjoys continuing strong growth, he said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Taxi drives on wrong side of the road, collides with sedan, injures two
Two people have been injured after a Toyota Camry crashed into a taxi driving the wrong way along a road in Pathum Thani’s Lat Lum Kaew district, just north of Bangkok.
The sedan overturned from the impact, injuring both the 38 year old driver Tamisa Pengchaem and front-seat passenger, 31 year old Amorn Yindeemak. The 42 year old taxi driver Weerachai Reungsuwan walked away from the collision with no injuries.
The incident happened at midday yesterday (Sunday).
The taxi driver told police he was driving against the traffic to take a U-turn towards the Bua Khlee village, where he was dropping off his passenger, when the sedan suddenly showed up from under the bridge and honked at him. He said he tried to swerve to avoid hitting the sedan, but couldn’t do it quickly enough, resulting in the crash.
Initial investigation showed that since the road only has one lane, motorists often took their lives in their hands by driving against the traffic to get to the other side.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Two US tourists fined and awaiting deportation for graffiti
The two Americans, who had been arrested in Pattaya after spray painting a pick-up and walls in Sampeng, Bangkok, have been fined and are awaiting deportation.
The acting Thai immigration chief Lt-Gen Sompong Chingduang says the pair have been fined 5,000 baht and are likely to be deported in the next two days. The 28 and 24 year old Americans have also paid 10,000 baht in damages to four Thai victims for their ‘artwork’.
“They would then be blacklisted from returning to Thailand.”
Read about their spray painting adventures HERE.
Another person, who the couple met in Bangkok, is still being sought for questioning by police and an investigation is ongoing to find if the group had added graffiti anywhere else in Bangkok.
SOURCE: INN News | ThaiVisa
Bangkok
Ratchaburi officials fumigate local villages following 14 Singaporeans contracting Chikungunya
14 Singaporean students and teachers, on a study tour in Ratchaburi, became ill from Chikungunya fever. They were on a study tour to a Thai village in the central province. All were treated and returned to Singapore by last Monday, according to the school principal Mary Seah.
Ratchaburi Health officials have since conducted fumigation operations in villages, schools and hospitals in the Thai central province, west of Bangkok.
Chikungunya fever is transmitted by the same Aedes aegypti mosquito, which spreads the Zika and Dengue viruses. Symptoms of Chikungunya are similar to those of Zika and Dengue, including fever and joint pain. Most victims recover fully, but joint pain may persist for weeks, or even years in some cases, after infection.
The director-general of the Department of Disease Control, Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingchaorenchai says Ratchaburi provincial health investigators found many mosquito breeding grounds with the number of striped mosquito larvae exceeding standard levels in communities, schools and hospitals.
Besides fumigation, he said that officials also distributed 20 sleeping nets and mosquito repellant cream to villagers and educated them on the need to get rid of mosquito breeding grounds.
There have been 3,592 Chikungunya cases reported in Thailand this year, but no fatalities. People aged from 25-34 are most affected and the disease is reported to be more serious in adults than in children.
