Property
Hotels are expected to see a large jump in earnings
Thai property giant Singha Estate predict a large jump in hotel revenue in 2022, and a considerable increase in real estate sales, following the return of international travellers after Thailand’s reopening. Once hotels revive, earnings from the hotel sector will increase from 4.5 billion baht in 2021 to 9 billion baht in 2022, according to the Chief Financial Officer of Singha Estate, Chairath Sivapornpan.
Hotel chains in Thailand, primarily those in Phuket and Koh Phi Phi, have performed well since the beginning of 2022, with occupancy rates rising between 70 and 80% in April due to local demand (although there are many hotels in both destinations that have not re-opened at this time, giving a false impression of the occupancy numbers).
“Last year, only hotels in the UK and Maldives could resume. But this year, all properties across the board are performing. Our hotel business in the second half will be very good as we saw good momentum starting in May.”
International travellers from European and Asian countries coming back to Thailand will help boost hotel occupancy rates in Q3, and there are hopes of high spending international visitors coming back later in Q4.
International investors have been given the green light to come back to Thailand to get properties transferred from condominium developments they bought, and the reopening on May 1 helped grow sales from the residential business this year.
Singha Estate is expected to earn 600 million baht later this year from its 3 billion baht low-rise housing project. Singha Estate aims to invest 20 billion baht in residential development between 2023 and 2025. Later this year, they will rent out Singha Complex, an office building on Asoke Road.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand’s tourism ranking drops down a notch
Pattaya City Mayor election to be re-held in some districts after ballot papers go missing
Bangkok police arrest 6 Taiwanese nationals for crypto fraud
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
Pork sashimi can kill you, warns Thailand’s Department of Health
Go City tourist app boost to Bangkok
Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand advises airlines of new entry rules effective today
Southern Thai man sentenced to almost 5 decades for terrorism and other charges
Top 8 Hotels Near Bangkok’s MRT Stations
Proposal to develop Koh Tao, Samui, and Koh Phang Ngan as “entertainment islands”
Pubs, Bars and Nightclubs Re-open in Thailand | GMT
Foreign arrivals in April show things are looking up for tourism, the economy
Elderly couple in central Thailand has their first wedding photos together
Pubs, clubs, entertainment venues re-open in Bangkok, 30 other provinces today
BREAKING: Bangkok has a new governor
Thailand News Today | Activist wants to “cancel” new Bangkok governor
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
UPDATE: Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
“Mega rich” Bangkok father and daughter arrested in Bahrain trafficking case
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
Student slams monkey to the ground after it bit him at school in central Thailand
Former Thai PM issues death penalty warning to coup-makers
Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya
Disability rights activist jailed for shaming a motorist parked in a disabled bay
Pattaya officials say Walking Street should be repaired by August
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime20 hours ago
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
- Crime2 days ago
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
- 360 Reviews4 days ago
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
- Crime2 days ago
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
- Opinion3 days ago
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
- Crime1 day ago
Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok nightlife venues frustrated with June 1 re-opening rules
- Crime3 days ago
Pattaya tourist says security guards beat him “bloody” near Walking Street
Recent comments: