Tangmo: 5 of 6 suspects charged with “recklessness causing death”

Prosecutors have ordered the indictment of 6 suspects in relation to the death of Thai actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong, who drowned in the Chao Phraya river in February during a boat trip with her friends. All 5 people on board the boat have been charged with “recklessness causing death.”

Yesterday, superintendent of Muang Nonthaburi Police Station reported that the prosecutors in Tangmo’s case have ordered the indictment of 6 suspects in relation to the actress’s death, despite saying they would delay the process until June just a few days ago.

Police ruled out that Tangmo was murdered, and concluded that she died from “recklessness,” but not her own…

“Tangmo didn’t fall into the river by her own recklessness, but there was someone whose recklessness led to her death.”

The suspects include 5 of Tangmo’s friends who were on board the boat with her and a man who allegedly coached them.

The suspects are accused of various charges, the most serious and punishable being “recklessness causing death.”

Originally, only 3 of the 6 suspects – Por, Robert and Sand – were accused of “recklessness causing death.” Earlier this month, Tangmo’s friend Job who was on board the boat and her manager Gatick were also charged with “recklessness causing death”.

The suspects face the following charges…

Tanuphat “Por” Lertthaweewit (boat owner)

Recklessness causing death (up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to 200,000 baht)

Driving a boat without a license

Littering in the river

Failure to display the name of the boat

Driving a boat with an expired boat registration license

Giving false statements to police

Paiboon “Robert” Treekanchananan (boat skipper)

Recklessness causing death (up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to 200,000 baht)

Driving a boat without a license

Littering in the river

Driving a boat with an expired boat registration license

Wisapat “Sand” Manomairat (second manager)

Recklessness causing death (up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to 200,000 baht)

Nitat “Job” Kiratisut Sathorn (friend)

Recklessness causing death (up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to 200,000 baht)

Helping others evade criminal penalties or destroying evidence

Littering in the river

Itsarin “Gatick” Jutha Suksawat (primary manager)

Recklessness causing death (up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to 200,000 baht)

Helping others evade criminal penalties or destroying evidence (deletion of photos)

Giving false statements to police

Phim “Em” Thamtheerasri (“lawyer” who coached the 5 suspects how to present their stories to police)

Helping others evade criminal penalties or destroy evidence

Giving false statements to police

SOURCE: KhaoSod, DailyNews