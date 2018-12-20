Hua Hin expat postpones attempt to cross the Gulf. On a paddle board! | The Thaiger

Hua Hin
Hua Hin expat postpones attempt to cross the Gulf. On a paddle board!
A Russian living in Hua Hin is attempting to cross the Gulf of Thailand. And he’s not going on the daily ferry. His mode of transport is just a paddle board.
Vladimir Kruchinin was scheduled to depart on Monday from the shores of Pattaya, according to his Facebook page.
“Exciting times at 4am for the start of our Pattaya to Hua Hin crossing… but it was not to be with technical difficulties with the support boat… back for another attempt soon!”
37 year old Vladimir will navigate the 110 kilometres across the Gulf of Thailand from Pattaya to Hua Hin using just his stand up paddle board. Bad weather on Monday forced him to postpone his initial departure date. He says he first started paddle boarding in 2016 and became hooked after renting a board from a resort at Sam Roi Yot beach.
“At that moment, I fell in love with stand up paddle boarding and within a week I had my own first board”, Vladimir told Thaivisa.
He told Thaivisa how he has lived in Hua Hin with his wife and son since 2012.
“Since that time, the sport plays a major role in my life. Thanks to SUP, I have improved my physique, have discovered many interesting places and have found new friends”.
“Usually in the daytime, I travel around 20 to 40 kms. When you are surrounded by such beautiful scenery in Thailand, a long way doesn’t seem so far. The first time I paddled over 70 km in one day, I realised that much greater lengths were possible.
“I had a dream of crossing the Gulf of Thailand from Pattaya to Hua Hin. At first, I was scared at the thought, but now I am determined to do it. The path will take me across about 110 km. I’m yet to achieve such distances in a day but I believe I am capable”.
You can follow Vladimir’s progress HERE.
SOURCE: ThaiVisa
Have something to say? Scroll down to leave a comment, or visit our Thaiger Thailand Q&A Forum to discuss people, events, to-do and more with the local community.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Hua Hin. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Hua Hin
Former prisoner shoots man’s son as ‘revenge’
A man, who had recently been released from prison for attempted murder, has shot and killed a man’s son. Police believe the father had ‘dobbed’ him into authorities on a weapon’s charge and was acting as revenge.
But the father claims that it was all a misunderstanding and his son was now dead for no reason.
Banmuang reports that Petchaburi Police were called to a restaurant in the Wang Khrai district where a large crowd had already gathered following the shooting.
The dead 39 year old was lying in a pool of blood in the restaurant. He was identified as Anan Khamsorn from Kaeng Krachan. Police report that he was shot five times in the head, body and thighs.
A 68 year old witness, the aunty of the victim, says her nephew had been eating at a table with 45 year old Niphon Khampo.
49 year old “Chet” Nithakasem arrived with another man and sat at a nearby table. When he identified Anan, Wongsiriwat went up to him and said: “Who are you and who is your father?”
Anan said that his father was Thongchai or “Ing”. Wongsiriwat became angry, according to witnesses.
He said: “Years ago your ‘expletive’ father reported me to police for having a weapon of war”.
A violent argument broke out where Wongsiriwat pulled out an 11mm gun and shot the victim multiple times. He then fled on the back of his friend’s motorcycle.
Both men were soon arrested. The getaway driver was 32 year old Akkra Semthet.
Thongchai Khamsorn denies that he was ever a police informant saying that Wongsiriwat had made a mistake after seeing him in the area at the time.
The Petchaburi police chief says that the shooter had only been out of jail for eight months. He had served time for an attempted murder after shooting the friend of his wife’s in Ban Nong Tian.
SOURCE: Banmuang
Hua Hin
Drivers of fatal migrant truck arrested in Phattalung
by Thanyawee Chansuksri. PHOTO: Chaiwat Satyaem
Two brothers from Phatthalung have been arrested in their province over their alleged role in the pickup-truck crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan on November 30. The incident led to two deaths and 12 injuries of illegal Burmese migrant workers.
Suspects, 29 year old Anurak Khongdaeng and 27 year old Sompong Khongdaeng, for whom the Prachuap Khiri Khan Court had issued arrest warrants for aiding illegal migrants to avoid arrest, were taken into custody in Tambon Tha Khae, in Mueang Phatthalung, where they had fled to after the night crash last Friday.
The brothers also had reportedly stopped in the Khuan Khanun district to clean up their getaway pickup in an attempt to avoid police detection and destroy evidence.
Their vehicle was one of two pickups used to transport 26 Burmese, who had trekked through the Tanaosri mountain-range forest and crossed a natural border into Thailand, heading to a labour market in Malaysia.
Hua Hin
Two year battle for hospital compensation
Thai media 77jowo is reporting that the Hua Hin Hospital and the Department of Public Health have agreed to return more than 20,000 baht to a man from the Netherlands who claims he was ripped off by the hospital because he was a foreigner.
Back in September 2016 a man, Erwin Buse, complained to the government watchdog Damrongtham in Prajuap Khiri Khan that he had been obliged to pay 300 baht for each visit to the hospital and an unexplained 858 baht “admission fee”. The man, a former engineer, was suffering from prostate cancer at the time.
He claims that he was ripped off because he was a foreigner. By that time he had already been in Thailand ten years and had a Thai wife.
But he says justice was slow in coming. He recounted that visits to the hospital were painful round trips of 200 kilometers on a motorcycle. He says the hospital kept on coming up with excuses not to pay him.
But 77Jowo reported good news for Mr Buse on a recent visit to the Prajuap Damrongtham office. He was told by the office that he would be receiving 20,000 baht from the Hua Hin Hospital and the Department of Public Health by the end of this month. The fight has been dragging on for two years.
Thai media is reporting that Mr Buse now suffers from intestinal cancer, has no job and looks after goats. His Thai wife runs a salon in Makham Khong, Koh Lak, they said.
SOURCE: 77Jowo
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
UPDATE: Second victim emerges in horrific Saraburi gang-rape
UPDATE: The sea-going stray dog has disappeared from Ao Chalong
Plain tobacco packaging by September 2019
Motorcyclist dies after collision with power pole in Koh Kaew
Hua Hin expat postpones attempt to cross the Gulf. On a paddle board!
Chiang Mai hosts pageant to promote OTOP
Pedestrian killed in Thalang after being hit by taxi
Rare species back at Similan Islands after tourist numbers restricted – VIDEO
Thailand should prepare for global economic slowdown
Bangkok Airways starts flights to Cam Ranh, Vietnam
Her Majesty the Queen visits hospital for checkup
Bank of Thailand ups policy rate to 1.75 percent, first rise in 7 years
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
A Sarburi father alleges gang rape of his 12 year old daughter. A policeman called her a ‘slut’.
Parents call for police to investigate suspicious death of Muay Thai daughter
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Southeast Asia4 days ago
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
-
Phuket2 days ago
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
-
Chiang Mai4 days ago
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
-
Pattaya21 hours ago
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
-
Phuket3 days ago
Oil pollutes a Phuket beach
-
Phuket2 days ago
‘Phoenix’ substandard – more officials face legal action
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Digital driving license coming to Thailand next year
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Miss Philippines wins Miss Universe 2018 – Thailand in Top 10
You must be logged in to post a comment Login