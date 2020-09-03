Mandatory Covid insurance of up to 3 million baht for foreign visitors to Thailand

A spokesman for Thailand’s State Insurance Commission says all foreign arrivals into the Kingdom will need to have insurance cover for Covid-19. Suthipol Taweechaikarn says the insurance will need to cover people for the duration of their visit and that various packages are being made available for online purchase.
Coconuts reports that travellers coming from countries considered low-risk for Covid-19 can expect to pay anything from 1,600 baht to over 43,000 baht, depending on where they live and the extent of the coverage. Packages vary from under 30 days to a year, with 16 Thai insurance companies selling coverage online. These include Pacific Cross, Muang Thai Life and Viriyah. Foreign arrivals will need coverage of up to 3.2 million baht, to cover medical treatment, in addition to potential funeral expenses or to transport their remains home, in the event of death from the illness.
Government officials have been discussing a number of options for a limited re-opening of borders but as of now, nothing has been confirmed.
One proposal is to allow the return of the “snowbirds”, the long-term visitors escaping the European winter. Phuket is being touted as a pilot destination, with arrivals having to quarantine for 14 days before being allowed to travel around the island. Should they wish to travel beyond the province of Phuket, they will need to add an extra 7 days to that quarantine period.
SOURCE: Coconuts
This post was last modified on September 3, 2020 1:48 pm
If quarantine why insurance? If insurance why quarantine? The only answer is after you quarantine you might get the virus in Thailand...
requesting an expensive covid insurance from tourist with no covid : either another way to make money from tourist, either meaning that there is a signifant risk to be infected when stayning in Thailand! Let’s stop hysteria about covid, no more dangerous than seasonal flu. Last year, flu was responsible of 650,000 deads, and life as usual.
requesting a covid insurance from farangs proved negative for covid when they leave quarantine means that there is a serious risk to get covid when staying in Thailand...That means that Thai people are more infected than farangs and that Thailand is not the safe country authorities announce.
One hoop after another. You really don’t want people to come do you. Yes of course insurance is essential. Do you think we are not intelligent enough to realise this. However, it’s purchased from huge world wide insurance companies from the country of departure, not domestic companies from the country of arrival.
Is anybody in the driving seat of Thailand. Because it really doesn’t look like it. You have all these people weighing in with negative comments and all wanting to add hoops to jump through.
You have so lost track of the fact that we are customers, and we have choices.
If you want to start winning back the regularly quoted 20% GDP, which in truth is more like 40%. You best wake up and smell the coffee.
Time to stop the tail wagging the dog and instruct ministers from the top down.
Do you honestly think Thailand controls its borders and there is no influence when it comes to other countries? If Thailand takes another country’s citizens and their money, Thailand should be prepared to have their exports reduced. Bilateral agreements. China is control here when it comes to tourism.
This is an arrival tax.
And is Thailand insisting that visitors use Thai insurance companies? It seems so.
Where is the justification for that?
In addition knowing that foreigners need to be insured with Thai insurance companies, the premium will be sky high.
Plus, visitors will have to use Thai airways right? Another cost that be high because of it.
Apart from all the restrictions this one on it's own will deter visitors.
Thai Airways can go out of business tomorrow. They owe millions in ticket refunds already.
And Thai insurance is not going to pay up anyway.
They will pay some, and make excuses not to pay it all.
You can imagine as a metaphor, an empty beach, with homeless eating of bins, and a big sign listing all the rules for entry, whilst the tumbleweed rolls by.
There's only one way out: no quarantine, just test and trace and insurance for Phuket.
Thailand's panic over covid-19, we tourists should let them feel for real and not buy all the strange attempts to get money into the country, they do not need dirty tourists just rich such, disgusting Thai mentality. No, better boycott the shit and visit in neighboring countries when possible, then they can see how the economy works with tourism. They are simply horny for money so they shoot themselves in the foot. Insurance??
And a spokesman for the Gold comission said it would be nice if all tourists had to purchase 3 buckets of gold, while the Bar Licensing Industry says that they would like all visitors to pay a lump sum of 30,000 in advance to cover drinks for the duration of their stay.
I think the problem is every idea floated or considered in parliament (whether approved or thrown out immediately) gets an airing in the press here. I'm sure plenty of stupid ideas are floated in the UK Houses of Parliament, but we just don't hear about them.
This is the reason it seems like things "flip-flop." Whoever wants to push their agenda reports to the press and the press duly publish it for genuine public interest.
Hence the travel bubbles becoming safe and sealed then morphing into quarantine in Phuket. Every idea considered is reported on as if it is gospel. And nothing official has been released on any of it yet.
Then there was the Immigration spokesman who said in June that Amnesty extension "wasn't even being discussed, so 100% not happening."
For all things I will now wait for the "official voice" before I believe everything I read. But thank you to the press for keeping us informed and updated in these difficult times.
Would be nice if the government actually made PR rules of conduct for ministers and spokespeople from industries so they can't just disseminate whatever information that fits their personal agendas though.