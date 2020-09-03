Mandatory Covid insurance of up to 3 million baht for foreign visitors to Thailand

A spokesman for Thailand’s State Insurance Commission says all foreign arrivals into the Kingdom will need to have insurance cover for Covid-19. Suthipol Taweechaikarn says the insurance will need to cover people for the duration of their visit and that various packages are being made available for online purchase.

Coconuts reports that travellers coming from countries considered low-risk for Covid-19 can expect to pay anything from 1,600 baht to over 43,000 baht, depending on where they live and the extent of the coverage. Packages vary from under 30 days to a year, with 16 Thai insurance companies selling coverage online. These include Pacific Cross, Muang Thai Life and Viriyah. Foreign arrivals will need coverage of up to 3.2 million baht, to cover medical treatment, in addition to potential funeral expenses or to transport their remains home, in the event of death from the illness.

Government officials have been discussing a number of options for a limited re-opening of borders but as of now, nothing has been confirmed.

One proposal is to allow the return of the “snowbirds”, the long-term visitors escaping the European winter. Phuket is being touted as a pilot destination, with arrivals having to quarantine for 14 days before being allowed to travel around the island. Should they wish to travel beyond the province of Phuket, they will need to add an extra 7 days to that quarantine period.

SOURCE: Coconuts