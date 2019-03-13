Connect with us

Thai Life

Deputy PM orders review of intercity and rural road speeds

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

55 mins ago

on

Deputy PM orders review of intercity and rural road speeds | The Thaiger

Deputy PM, Defence Minister and also in charge of police affairs, General Prawit Wongsuwan has instructed police and related agencies to review and set appropriate speed limits for various vehicle types on intercity motorways and rural roads in order to boost road safety and reduce accidents.

He has instructed the Royal Thai Police to coordinate with Interior and Transport ministries to review and update ministerial regulations issued under the Land Transport Act and the Highway Act.

Prawit told the bodies to consider using CCTV and electronic traffic sign technologies to help control vehicle speeds. The technology could allow for permitting changes in speed limits at different times of the day and under various traffic conditions in order to reduce crashes, facilitate people’s travel and promote the transparency of traffic police.

Currently, the legal speeds in Thailand are as follows (the question as to enforcement or anyone following them is a separate issue)…

In Bangkok, Pattaya and municipal areas (including Phuket, Chiang Mai, etc), the speed limit for cars and motorcycles is up to 80 kph and the speed for trucks weighing over 1,200 kilograms (including vehicle weight and loaded cargo) and passenger transport vehicles is up to 60 kph, while the limit for trailer and towing trucks, tricycle and pick-up trucks weighing over 1,200 kilograms is up to 45 kph.

On intercity motorways and ring roads, cars may be driven at up to 120 kph, while trucks weighing under 1,200 kilograms and passenger transport vehicles can go up to 100 kph, and large trucks and car-towing trucks can go up to 80 kph while other vehicles can go up to 120 kph.

On rural roads, cars and motorcycles can go up to 90 kph, car-towing trucks and tricycles can go up to 60 kph while trucks weighing over 1,200 kilograms and passenger transport vehicles can go up to 80 kph.



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your e-mail address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Election

Alcohol ban this weekend and the following weekend of the election

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

5 hours ago

on

March 13, 2019

By

Alcohol ban this weekend and the following weekend of the election | The Thaiger

There will be a 24 hour alcohol ban this weekend as well as on the weekend of the general election on March 24.

Sunday, March 17 will feature a day of pre-voting where alcohol sales and distribution will be forbidden from 6pm on Saturday, March 16 until 6pm on Sunday, March 17.

That will precede the ban on the following weekend of March 23 & 24 as well.

So, two weekends in a row will be affected by the election. Pol Col Jarungwit Phumma, secretary of the Election Commission confirmed the additional bans on March 16 and 17 last week.

He says that weddings and parties can still be organised on these dates but there must be no alcohol.

In addition, no election-related polls are permitted during the seven days before the election.

Alcohol ban this weekend and the following weekend of the election | News by The Thaiger

Pol Col Jarungwit Phumma, secretary of the Election Commission

SOURCE: Thai Rath

Continue Reading

Business

Thai Smile opens new Bangkok-Kolkata route

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

March 13, 2019

By

Thai Smile opens new Bangkok-Kolkata route | The Thaiger

Jumping on the tourism bandwagon between India and Thailand, Thai Smile Airways has announced a new route from Bangkok to Kolkata, starting from March 31.

The airline will operate five flights a week (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) from Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok to Kolkata, East India. The airline says the new route is “in line with its business plan to continuously expand the portfolio of destinations offered to passengers”.

The Bangkok-Kolkata route features both Smile Plus (Premium Economy) and Smile Class (Economy class). Passengers will be offered an in-flight meal and beverage service, seat selection and free baggage allowance up to 40 kilograms.

Thai Smile is also offering a special discount for tickets on the inauguration of the new route, with prices starting at 3,740 baht one way (all inclusive) for travel from March 31 onwards.

The Bangkok-Kolkata service is one of three summer schedule routes to India offered by Thai Smile from Suvarnabhumi, starting on March 31. The others are Lucknow (three flights/week) and Mumbai (seven flights/week).

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Cabinet supports bid for southern ‘Nora’ dance to be included in UNESCO heritage list

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

7 hours ago

on

March 13, 2019

By

Cabinet supports bid for southern ‘Nora’ dance to be included in UNESCO heritage list | The Thaiger

“The Thai government will nominate Nora at UNESCO’s upcoming meeting.

Nora, a southern traditional dance, has been given the nod to seek a place on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage representatives list.The Culture Ministry has been striving to preserve the unique Thai dance after ‘Khon’, the masked dance drama, was registered on the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list at a UNESCO meeting in Mauritius last year. It was the first time Thailand was represented on the heritage list.

Thailand started applying for intangible cultural heritage listings after the country ratified the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage on June 10, 2016.

Following Khon’s success, Thailand has already sought listing for Nuad Thai – a traditional Thai massage. If the massage is accepted, it will be registered later this year.

“The Thai government will nominate Nora at UNESCO’s upcoming meeting in Bogota, Colombia, from December 9-14. If Nora makes the grade, the registration process will take place in 2020,” Culture Minister Vira Rojpojchanarat said.

Vira said Nora is a colourful dance performed by skilful dancers dressed up in gorgeous costumes and accompanied by rhythmic music. Nora dancers wear lively and colourful costumes and they keep unique long nails, all reflecting the delicate art and craftsmanship, he said.

Like khon, Nora dancers also have a tradition of performing a “Wai Khru”, or ritual ceremony, to pay homage to the god of dance.

Thailand has 387 Nora troupes of which more than 70 per cent (278 troupes) are from the South.

It’s a unique dance and popular in southern Thailand, which is passed on from generation to generation. Many youngsters are now studying Nora in schools.

“The listing of Nora will promote this art form and the knowledge can be shared with the world as a heritage of humanity,” Vira explained.

Cabinet supports bid for southern 'Nora' dance to be included in UNESCO heritage list | News by The Thaiger Cabinet supports bid for southern 'Nora' dance to be included in UNESCO heritage list | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending