Deputy PM orders review of intercity and rural road speeds | The Thaiger

Deputy PM, Defence Minister and also in charge of police affairs, General Prawit Wongsuwan has instructed police and related agencies to review and set appropriate speed limits for various vehicle types on intercity motorways and rural roads in order to boost road safety and reduce accidents.

He has instructed the Royal Thai Police to coordinate with Interior and Transport ministries to review and update ministerial regulations issued under the Land Transport Act and the Highway Act.

Prawit told the bodies to consider using CCTV and electronic traffic sign technologies to help control vehicle speeds. The technology could allow for permitting changes in speed limits at different times of the day and under various traffic conditions in order to reduce crashes, facilitate people’s travel and promote the transparency of traffic police.

Currently, the legal speeds in Thailand are as follows (the question as to enforcement or anyone following them is a separate issue)…

In Bangkok, Pattaya and municipal areas (including Phuket, Chiang Mai, etc), the speed limit for cars and motorcycles is up to 80 kph and the speed for trucks weighing over 1,200 kilograms (including vehicle weight and loaded cargo) and passenger transport vehicles is up to 60 kph, while the limit for trailer and towing trucks, tricycle and pick-up trucks weighing over 1,200 kilograms is up to 45 kph.

On intercity motorways and ring roads, cars may be driven at up to 120 kph, while trucks weighing under 1,200 kilograms and passenger transport vehicles can go up to 100 kph, and large trucks and car-towing trucks can go up to 80 kph while other vehicles can go up to 120 kph.

On rural roads, cars and motorcycles can go up to 90 kph, car-towing trucks and tricycles can go up to 60 kph while trucks weighing over 1,200 kilograms and passenger transport vehicles can go up to 80 kph.