A new visa paperwork problem for some expats? | The Thaiger

A new visa paperwork problem for some expats?
We get occasional emails from expats relating their various problems with Immigration as they apply for new visas or renewals. The common thread is that applying for, and renewing visas, is becoming unnecessarily complicated.
This one seems complex. Names have been withheld for privacy.
“I am a British citizen and my baby’s visas were renewed without an issue, but the Thai immigration has caused problems for my wife and wants me to prove that I am married to my Chinese wife so that I can renew her dependent visa for a third year.
Our marriage certificate is in Chinese so in order to get Immigration to acknowledge our marriage, she now has to go back to China to have our marriage certificate notarised and translated, first in her local home area, then sent to China’s foreign affairs office in Beijing for their stamp, THEN to the Thai embassy in Shanghai for their stamp, THEN to Bangkok for the Chinese embassy’s stamp.
This takes many weeks/months and it’s simply a joke and is ‘mission impossible’ to do.
My wife flew out to China today and I am at home here in Phuket with our 1 year old baby who was born here at the Siriroj Hospital.
The new guy in charge at the local Immigration office has apparently decided that the certified translation from an authorised translator here in Phuket, which was ok in previous years is now NOT recognised or accepted.
We have brought all our money here and own two properties. We have money in the bank, private medical insurance, spend all our money here, our baby was born here, but they have split up the family.?
“I just wondered if anyone else is aware of these changes?”
“It’s crazy to penalise the good, law abiding people and break up a family. I thought once I was on a retirement visa and met all the requirements that all would be ok?! But no.”
“We have been to the Chinese consulate here in Phuket, they cannot help. My wife’s visa runs out in 2 days so she has had to leave….. !?!?
And get this… from last year onwards all Thai embassies in China (Shanghai Beijing Guangzhou, etc) are all saying they need at least one month to process any non-immigrant visas (dependent, business or education visas). Why is it all becoming so complicated?
Not to mention that the months and huge expense wasted every year to do this is staggeringly stupid. We have been hear for years, retired for the last two years and now this paperwork road-block!?!”
PS. I worked and lived in China for over 6 years, and later retired here in Thailand, I have been married for 7 years and my wife and I have been together over 11 years now.
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
It’s humid most of the year in Thailand. In the southern areas, during the ‘wet season’, it’s hot and humid all the time. You will sweat, a lot. Or in the case of ladies, you will perspire. Plenty of showers and common sense are your best simple advice. You WILL get used to it after a month or so and probably never worry about it again. In the meantime, here’s the Top 10 ways to do something about it…
1. Drink plenty of water
Drink lots of (bottled) water. Don’t drink out of the taps, even in the fanciest of hotels. Drinking lots of water will keep you hydrated and help you avoid headache, nausea and dizziness. If you come from a cooler climate you will find yourself needing to drink at least twice as much as you did before. (The Thaiger suspects that the water supply in many built up areas is probably potable these days – the ‘don’t drink the tap water’ story has been around for three decades. But be safe and drink the bottled water, it’s very cheap in Thailand.)
2. You need more salt than usual
…but most Thai food has plenty of salt already. When sweating you lose a lot of salt in the form of sweat. Just eating a few Thai meals each day will provide you with all the salt you need. But the evils of adding extra salt aren’t quite as evil when living in Thailand.
3. Wear loose fitting clothing made from natural fibres
Most of the time you’re only going to be wearing a single layer. Go for light colours and natural fabrics like cotton and linen. You will almost never wear a jacket or need a tie. Ladies, think ‘hot summer days’. Here’s your excuse to wear one of those outrageous tropical print shirts. But don’t feel too inclined to get your gear off – the Thai’s don’t appreciate TOO much skin – respect the local customs regarding skimpy clothing. Speaking of your clothes, beware closing the wardrobe door in the wet season. Without air circulation, after even less than a week, you’ll open to wardrobe doors to a sea of black mould. Just leave them open.
4. Exercise first thing in the morning or last thing at night
Don’t exercise in the middle of the day unless you’re insane. The heat of the day is best spent shopping, inside an air-conditioned office or as a siesta time. Go for a swim, take a nap. If you do need to be outside refer Item 3! All the running events (getting increasingly popular around Thailand) are held around 4 or 5 am. Get the idea? Take a bottle of water with you and drink more than you might usually drink during your exercise.
5. Wear a hat
Hats can be fashionable but in Thailand they’re also very functional. A hat will stop sweat dripping down your face and prevents the sun hitting you directly on your head, face or eyes. Sunglasses are also very important to protect your eyes from damaging UV. They also tell your brain that it’s not quite as bright as it actually is. Shade, generally, is worth pursuing as standing out in the sun, at any time, can really drain your energy and dehydrate you faster. Although the sun light isn’t particularly intense, it is hot, hot, hot when added to the humidity level.
6. Take your time – sabai, sabai
There’s no need to rush – adjust to a slower pace. Do what the locals do. Thai’s rarely rush around and tend to manage their pace to the levels of the heat and humidity. Rushing around will just heat up your body temperature and expose your body to heat-stress. Sabai, sabai (relax!)
7. Avoid air-conditioning, if you can
OK, it’s hot, we get it, but AC will likely cause your body even more stress if you spend all day in an air-conditioned room. Seek out cool places, sure, but try a fan, sitting in a cool breeze or under a tree. AC will really dry your air passages and your skin. For sleeping turn on the AC for an hour before you go to bed then use the ceiling fan (or a floor fan) for the rest of the night. Very few locals, even expats, will use AC for sleeping.
8. When in Rome, do as the Romans do
When it Thailand, watch the locals. They’re not running around the streets in the middle of the day and enjoy many showers during the day as well. Turn down the hot water when you head to the shower. Many Thais don’t even have hot water connected to their shower. Why bother? Especially if you live in the southern areas where the running water is quite warm, like the tropicals seas. A cold-water shower a few times a day will help keep you cool and refreshed. After showering it’s a good precaution to use some talcum powder in the ‘nether regions’ as sweat build-up and bacteria will thrive in a humid climate, sometime leading to rashes and itching. Nasty!
9. Mop up the sweat
You will sweat. Your body needs to sweat to help maintain your body temperature. A damp towel carried around in a plastic bag will be a perfect way to wipe your face, neck or hands from time to time. Some of us perspire more than others but there’s no problem in mopping up the perspiration from time to time – you’re not the only one sweating you know.
10. Eat healthy, light food
Lighter, less stodgy food is going to make your body work less to digest and keep you feeling a lot cooler and refreshed. Local fresh fruit and salads should be included in a humid-climate diet. Some of the Thai spicy dishes can be quite light as well but maybe keep off the heavier curries until the evening. Coconut water is available everywhere, cheap and very refreshing. You also have the prefect excuse for an ice-cream too!
Top 10 fine dining restaurants in Phuket
There are many fine-dining experiences in Phuket. And there are some that, whilst not traditional fine-dining, deserve to be rated amongst the best and worthy of a visit. Here, in no particular order, is the list of the Top 10 Fine-Dining Restaurants in Phuket you just have to visit when on the island.
The 9th Floor
Patong. The 9th Floor Restaurant & Bar, located in The Sky Inn Condo in Patong is a rare hidden gem offering award-winning Mediterranean cuisine. The 9th Floor has created a unique dining experience with spectacular sunset, and a dramatic night view of Patong with a refreshing sea breeze. The well-trained “Angels” are there to guide you through the exclusive menu and the 300-label+ wine list.
If you’re looking for an unforgettable night while you’re at dreamy Phuket, the 9th Floor Restaurant promises an experience that will send you to cloud nine. Perched on the, well, ninth floor of the Sky Inn Condotel, you’ll be able to take in sensational views of the city or the spectacular sunset through the cascading floor-to-ceiling glass windows. You’re also served by ‘Angels’, a team of elegant women who are renowned for their stellar service. All this plus elegant yet unpretentious Mediterranean fare that has sated the appetites of hungry diners for the past 10 years, what’s not to like?
While the restaurant remains loyal to its Swiss roots with four types of fondue offered as the cornerstone of the menu, the selection here’s impressive and expansive. If you’re a true aficionado of classic cuisine, be sure to look out for the 9th Floor’s monthly degustation evenings for a finely curated experience. To complete the night, take your pick from their newly expanded selection of premium wines and spirits. Think gin and whisky from Scotland, rum from Nicaragua, and many many more. If you need any recommendations, just ask any one of your friendly ‘Angels’! Now, who can resist a great meal, spectacular views, and exceptional service?
Website | Facebook | Bookings 081 079 2699
White Box
Kalim. The White Box Restaurant of Phuket, is the quintessentially elegant, white-washed beach restaurant in Phuket, attracting both tourists and locals alike. This Phuket restaurant offers an experience which blends the best fine French and Thai Cuisine on the island.
Once a famous Kalim beach-front house, this stunning venue was redesigned as an elegant Phuket restaurant, decorated in white and blue, boasting a mediterranean ambiance, while keeping a minimalist style.
This Phuket restaurant boasts a location which is nothing short of breathtaking. With unobstructed views of Patong Bay, and waves almost crashing at your feet, this restaurant in Phuket is paradise.
An impressive three-storey complex by Kalim Beach, this is a one-stop experience for dinner, drinks, and an after party. Built on huge granite rocks, White Box is like the beach house you’ve always wished you had: tastefully decorated in white with an expansive view of the surrounding sea and coasts, serviced by a superb kitchen and wait staff.
Food here is ‘Mediterranean Asian’ shot through with refined French sensibilities, revolving around seafood-heavy plates. Hokkaido scallops are served as a light carpaccio atop a bed of wilted spinach and pickled artichoke hearts, then dressed with little more than olive oil and a touch of lime.
Website | Facebook | Bookings 076 346 271
Infuse Restaurant
Located 5 min from Boat Avenue, Infuse Restaurant by Diamond Resort is a sophisticated yet undemanding venue serving up European and Thai dishes under the expert and creative direction of Executive Chef Rieno Huyghebaert. Offering his elegant take on rustic home style meals, options include juicy burgers, delicious pizzas, authentic Thai and real European tastes. ‘Gusto Francese Pizza’ and ‘Smoked Salmon Salad’ are highly recommended.
The restaurant is inspired by a contemporary loft design for a more casual business lunch, or for an exciting family dinner, or set menu events, Infuse caters to your need. Guests can choose to sit inside, or in an outside space with a pool view.
Website | Facebook | Instagram|Bookings 076 609 542
PRU
Nai thon. PRU takes its name from Phuket’s indigenous lore: a place where the wild forest meets the sea. At this confluence of land and water, the earth is verdant and nourishing, enlivening the local cuisine and stirring epicurean ambitions with newfound creativity.
Inspired by Phuket’s legacy as a culinary crossroad and the island’s unique terroir, PRU at Trisara is pursuing our own culinary ambition – to elevate farm-to-table cooking to a new level. We use nature’s gifts from our own farm and do our part to give back, ensuring that life’s cycle continues to blossom and ripen.
Our meals tell a story, drawing out subtle and bold flavours from the herbs, flowers, plants and roots that grow wild in our garden, producing dishes that are both poetic and honest. Our culinary style is founded on Western tradition and influenced by the exotic, regional cuisine at our locale.
Bookings 076 310 100
Thong Dee – The Kathu Brasserie
Kathu. Not quite ‘fine dining’ but a very popular restaurant of excellent integrity in Phuket which was the Trip Advisor Most Popular Restaurant in Phuket for 2017. You will treated like a fine-dining guest and the food is reliably excellent.
“We invite You for a great dining experience,
Where You come as You Are and leave like a Star
Located on a quiet street, just 10 min drive from Patong,
You will find a fine choice of European Classics, Thai Cuisine & House Specialties
with something to suit every occasion and pocket
On Sundays We serve our famous Sunday Roasts – All day from 12pm-22pm
Come and make a Memory with us in a modern, warm and friendly ambiance
with chillax tunes playing and free pool table on 2nd floor.”
Bookings 076 319 323
Black Ginger
Nai Yang. This fusion Thai fine dining restaurant sits within the scenic surroundings of The Slate five-star hotel. The distinct indoor and outdoor dining space incorporates traditional Thai architectural style with contemporary design and luxurious touches, set on a platform over the hotel’s lagoon. The restaurant’s chef Anongrat Meklai cooks up classic and modern Thai dishes using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, and is particularly well known for her flavorful som tam, tom yum and Panang curry.
Bookings 076 327 006
Acqua
Kalim. This award-winning restaurant in Kalim Beach showcases the modern Italian cuisine of the accomplished Sardinian chef Alessandro Frau, with a particularly extensive range of Italian wines and modern interiors exhibiting chic black and white décor. The exceptionally appealing menu comprises dishes such as yellowfin tuna carpaccio marinated in extra virgin olive oil and lemon, topped with fresh artichokes and bottarga, Sicilian red prawns with jus, poached Maine lobster, and wood fired roasted suckling pig with saffron.
Bookings 076 618127
Royal Namtok
Unique, bespoke, boutique. After 20 years running their own award-winning, high-class restaurant “De Tafeljoncker” in Antwerp/Belgium, Marc and Corry shipped all their decorations and equipment to Phuket where they build in 2007 a private villa which at five o’clock it turns into a French, fine dining restaurant.
Chef Marc De Schrijver (owner) creates French classic dishes with a personal touch of healthy/detox, Thai Plants, herbs and local, natural products and flavors.
Your host, Corry Ringoet (owner) takes care of the guests with a personalized service with eye for details, also table cooking in front of the guest, that many suspected had long ago, died out.
Only six tables, richly decorated with golden plates and silver cutlery, crystal glassware and napkins in engraved silver napkin holders to pamper you and your table friends, celebrating special moments.
Their motto: “Dining out must be a precious moment, fine gastronomy served with an eye for details”.
Bookings 087 263 7327
Siam Supper Club
This chic bar and grill is considered one of Phuket’s most sophisticated drinking and dining spots, combining elegant interiors with West Coast cuisine and an ambience created by jazz and lounge music. Expect to see aged grilled tenderloin steaks, fresh seafood and an array of pasta and pizza dishes on the menu. Perhaps start with the Wagyu beef carpaccio or pan-seared foie gras, followed by lobster ravioli, pizza Napoletana or classic tom yum goong, with one of the restaurant’s indulgent desserts to finish.
Bookings 076 270 936
Blue Elephant
Phuket Town. Be transported away from the hustle and bustle of Phuket Town as you step into the lush rounds of the Blue Elephant. Located in the 105 year old Phra Pitak Chinpracha Mansion, which was built in the Sino-Portugese style and combining elements of traditional Feng Shui in its architecture, Blue Elephant is Thai cuisine at its finest.
At Blue Elephant, award-winning Chef Nooror Somany Steppe takes diners on a culinary adventure commencing with traditional Thai heritage dishes through to her vision of the “Thai Kitchen of Tomorrow”. Specialty dishes drawn from the royal courts and literature of the Kings of Thailand give diners a most delicious history lesson.
Drawing inspiration from Chef Nooror’s myriad of travels and overseas experiences as a Star Chef, and accurately reflecting the present-day cosmopolitan nature of Thailand, diners can also expect to see Western classics with a decidedly Thai twist – Croquettes Koong Kiew Wan is a fusion dish inspired by the strong relationship between Thailand and Belgium, while Thai red curry paste and sweet chill sauce give the Crispy Crab Soufflé an extra zest.
Bookings 076 354 355
The Boathouse Restaurant
Kata. The Boathouse hotel sits on the shores of Kata Beach, affording guests ocean views from their rooms and as they dine at the celebrated restaurant. The Boathouse Restaurant offers both Thai and western cuisine in a fine dining setting with indoor and outdoor seating and a wine list that has consistently won awards each year. As an added incentive for dining here, the restaurant provides complimentary transfers for diners staying in the Kata and Karon area.
Bookings 076 330 015
Deputy PM orders review of intercity and rural road speeds
Deputy PM, Defence Minister and also in charge of police affairs, General Prawit Wongsuwan has instructed police and related agencies to review and set appropriate speed limits for various vehicle types on intercity motorways and rural roads in order to boost road safety and reduce accidents.
He has instructed the Royal Thai Police to coordinate with Interior and Transport ministries to review and update ministerial regulations issued under the Land Transport Act and the Highway Act.
Prawit told the bodies to consider using CCTV and electronic traffic sign technologies to help control vehicle speeds. The technology could allow for permitting changes in speed limits at different times of the day and under various traffic conditions in order to reduce crashes, facilitate people’s travel and promote the transparency of traffic police.
Currently, the legal speeds in Thailand are as follows (the question as to enforcement or anyone following them is a separate issue)…
In Bangkok, Pattaya and municipal areas (including Phuket, Chiang Mai, etc), the speed limit for cars and motorcycles is up to 80 kph and the speed for trucks weighing over 1,200 kilograms (including vehicle weight and loaded cargo) and passenger transport vehicles is up to 60 kph, while the limit for trailer and towing trucks, tricycle and pick-up trucks weighing over 1,200 kilograms is up to 45 kph.
On intercity motorways and ring roads, cars may be driven at up to 120 kph, while trucks weighing under 1,200 kilograms and passenger transport vehicles can go up to 100 kph, and large trucks and car-towing trucks can go up to 80 kph while other vehicles can go up to 120 kph.
On rural roads, cars and motorcycles can go up to 90 kph, car-towing trucks and tricycles can go up to 60 kph while trucks weighing over 1,200 kilograms and passenger transport vehicles can go up to 80 kph.
