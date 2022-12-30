Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok

Following the decriminalization of cannabis in Thailand, people in Bangkok have wasted no time in setting up places where you can buy it. Whether you’re looking for a dispensary, a cafe, a street vendor, or a delivery service, Bangkok is full of great places to buy cannabis. But with so many options, it can be hard to decide which one offers the best quality weed at the best prices. So, to help you with your search, here are some of the best spots to pick up some pot in Bangkok.

Kush House (OG Canna Co.)

The new regulations about cannabis in Thailand inspired OG Canna Retail Company to open five locations in Bangkok, with more retail shops planned in the near future. They know they need to stand out from the crowd, so they offer high-quality cannabis products in hip and cool immersive settings that encapsulate the energy of Bangkok while blending it with cannabis culture. Each of their 5 locations offers laboratory-certified marijuana officially graded by Mahakan Biotech. Their first location, Juicy Buds in Soi 11, was opened on 29 June. Located inside the Sugar Club Complex, you can get your groove on, bask in Bangkok’s nightlife, and enjoy some of the finest cannabis in Thailand.

Kush house is OG canna’s 5th brand and 6th location. Located on the corner of Sukhumvit Soi 22, it offers the most unique and extensive range of cannabis products available anywhere in Thailand, accompanied by some of the finest visuals on display. Thus, customers can have a relaxed, enjoyable, and immersive sensory experience, including a gallery space showcasing art and a community smoking lounge for their customers to enjoy.

Opening Hours: 11 AM to 11 PM every day

Address: Soi Sukhumvit 22, Klongton, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Phone: 063 082 8420

Kush House Website: kushhousethailand.com

OG Thai

If you prefer to buy your cannabis online, OG Thai is a great option. They’ve operated since 2020, after the legalization of CBD and items containing CBD legal in Thailand. Today, they operate one of the few major online telemedicine dispensaries in Thailand and have various indoor cultivations as well as greenhouse cultivations located all across the country.

OG Thai is also providing a digital path for online telemedicine clinics and dispensaries. They solve the buyer verification layer and create an itemized buyer audit trail to ensure 1005% compliance with Thailand’s current and future regulations related to medical cannabis. In spite of the fact that the underground and unlawful sale of cannabis without a permit/licence has become common on the internet, it has been shown that this kind of technology will be the future of online telemedicine.

Additionally, OG Thai is currently establishing a controlled market that will allow growers, clinics, and dispensaries to purchase legal medication that has been carefully examined. This will help resolve the issue where patients almost never have any idea where their medicinal flower comes from. Thus, we can safely say that OG Thailand is truly paving the way for the digitalization of cannabis tracking, from planting to harvesting to the final sale. This way, customers will know precisely what they’re taking, while authorities will be able to determine whether or not a dispensary is selling an approved product.

Line Official: @ogthai

Website: https://og.co.th/

Alchemi Botanics

Alchemi Botanics is a leading provider of quality cannabis in Thailand. In fact, it’s one of the first cannabis shops in the country. Alchemi Botanics takes pride in its large selection of strains at reasonable prices and strict quality control measures, which ensures that everything they sell is of high quality.

Crowned as the “Peoples Shop” by many locals and expats, the Founding team boasts a longtime cannabis industry experience from cultivation to processing with degrees in agriculture and cannabis-related research. Come to their shop and ask any questions you have — they’ll teach you everything from bud selection to terpene profiling and much more.

Their first store is located just a stone’s throw away from BTS Phra Khanong, and recently, they’ve opened a second branch close to Huai Khwang BTS. Stop by or DM them for their latest strain offerings. Both locations have facilities to enjoy your purchase on-site!

Alchemi Botanics Phra Khanong

Opening Hours: 11 AM–9 PM

Address: 24/22 Sukhumvit 69 Alley, Phra Khanong Nuea, Khet Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Phone: 0645758635

Alchemi Botanics Huai Khwang

Address: 70, 17 Pracha Rat Bamphen Rd, Khwaeng Huai Khwang, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310

Phone: 0802790497

Line Official: @alchemibotanics Instagram: alchemibotanics.bkk

Blaze

If you’re looking for a store that is committed to providing its customers with the best weeds, Blaze is the place to go. Inspired by 80’s retro Vaporwave and Hip-Hop culture, Blaze is a beacon for weed enthusiasts across Bangkok. The store is a multi-story complex in the heart of Bang Chak. You won’t only find high-quality buds at decent prices here but also a rooftop garden lounge, movie area, and arcade machine that you can enjoy while blazed. On top of that, at Blaze, you can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 games at 5 pm, 8 pm and 11 pm. Talk about having fun!

Opening Hours: 11AM–12AM

Address: 1940-42 Sukhumvit Road, Bangchak, Phra Khanong, Bangkok 10260

Phone: 0811385212

Line Official: @blazebkk

Instagram: Blazebkk.official

Mabuhigh

Just a few steps away from BTS Udomsuk Exit 3, you’ll find Mabuhigh, a women-owned cannabis shop that sells premium cannabis straight from Thai farmers. They are proud to offer highly selected flowers with pre-roll options. They also offer a new lounge room concept of privacy and comfort with a fantastic tropical vibe. With a hidden entrance, the shop feels like a secret bar.

At Mabuhigh, you can get a next-level experience of smoking. They provide some great smoking tools, such as Fab Bong, Dynavape, Arizer Vaporizer, and a variety of bongs that are cleaned carefully. Therefore, you don’t have to worry about borrowing them. You’ll love hanging out at Mabuhigh because they offer a wide selection of drying vaporizers, which allows you to have a cleaner smoking experience. To satisfy your snacking desires, ice cream and barbeque are also available.

Their shop has an environment and vibe that feels welcoming to customers of all gender; unlike many other shops in town which might give off a little intermediate masculine macho vibe.

Opening Hours: 12 PM – 10 PM

Website: www.mabuhigh.info

Address: 2/8 Udomsuk 2 Sukhumvit 103 Bangna, Bkk 10260 (BTS Udomsuk Exit 3)

Phone: 0638798554

Cannabangka

If you’re looking for high-quality flowers and pre-rolled cannabis at an attractive price, Cannabangka is definitely the place to check out. What makes Cannabangka stand out from other cannabis shops in Thailand is that they have their own farm, to produce their own suppliers. They also partner with other local growers to have their products in the dispensary. But besides local products, you’ll also find high-quality imported products at Cannabangka since they have international suppliers.

Currently, Cannabangka has two locations in Bangkok and there will be more locations in the near future. So you can access the dispensary at your preferred location in the heart of Bangkok both Ram 26/2 or Sathorn 8. Want to see how they cultivate their products? Be sure to swing by one of their locations. If you’re lucky, you might be able to visit their grow room. But you can also contact them for a group visit! They are also a great option to buy your cannabis online and deliver same-day delivery to your door! Along with the promotion every month and the seasonal packaging as a gift for your loved one.

Aside from cannabis products, they also provide Studenglass gravity bongs and other bongs for you to use. You can also chill out and relax in the common area on the rooftop or in the small smoking area on the ground floor. And to make hanging out there even more enjoyable, drinks, beer, and snacks are available. They are more than welcome to everyone to join the cannabis community!

Opening Hours: 10 AM – 12 AM

Website: https://linktr.ee/cannabangkok

Address: 51 Ramkhamhaeng 26/2 Alley, Hua Mak, Bang Kapi District, Bangkok 10240

Cannabangka Sathorn 8

Address: 46 Soi Sathon 8, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Phone: 061 419 1798

Medlab Dispensary

Medlab Dispensary has been making waves with its cannabis flowers since it first opened its doors to customers. Here, you can find high-quality flowers for sale, from Runtz to Blue Xanax to Wedding Pie, and much more. The products here guarantee pungent flavours. Shopping here is definitely an interesting experience since the flowers are featured in speciality design boxes. These boxes allow you to smell each strain’s terpene signature, so you can see what strikes your fancy before buying your next bud.

But that’s not all. They also have a knowledgeable staff of so-called Professional Cannabis Sommeliers who completed their degree from an accredited institution in California. They are ready to help you with any of your shopping needs and will be more than happy to answer your questions about their products. Besides selling the best cannabis flowers, they’re also an exclusive distributor of BudBar display products. So if you’re looking to pimp your cannabis setup, you can check out all the cool display products that MedLab Dispensary sells.

Don’t have time to pop by their store? No worries, you can message them through their Line Official or any of their social platforms and get flowers delivered from the nearest branch straight to your door. MedLab currently has a few branches across Bangkok, including in A Square Sukhumvit 26 (headquarters) and Soi Samakee. They’ll be opening two more locations in SOHO and Sukhumvit 53 in January 2023. And for those in Pattaya, MedLab can also be found at the House of Benedict.

Opening Hours: 12 PM – 8 PM

Website: www.medlabdispensary.com

View all locations: https://www.medlabdispensary.com/storelocation

Medlab HQ

Address: 120 2 Soi Sukhumvit 26, Klongton, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110

Phone: 096 731 0850

Line Official: @medlab

High Society Cannabis Club

High Society Cannabis Club takes cannabis shops to a whole new level with their new lounge concept of privacy and comfort. They’re nestled at the heart of Sukhumvit 31 gastro street, on the second floor of a premium doughnut shop. The entry to the shop is well hidden, so it has a “secret bar” type of vibe. Once you step inside, you’ll instantly feel at home. Why? Because the essence of the High Society Cannabis Club customer experience is to create a living room feeling. Therefore, you’ll find multiple options for entertainment, such as home theatre, live sports, PlayStation, table games, and more.

Besides the immaculate vibes, you can trust them for their high-quality, selected cannabis flowers. They hold quality imports and local organic greenhouse-grown flowers from Chiang Rai, with pre-roll options and a smoke lounge. Any cannabis lover can appreciate a full service of premium flowers while having a wide selection of munchie cravings, from doughnuts to cakes.

High Society is Bangkok’s truly must-see retail cannabis club featuring high-end products, a place of comfortable atmosphere, and professional service that creates trust, discovery, and fulfilment.

Opening Hours: 11 AM – 11 PM

Address: Sawasdee, 245/14 Soi Sukhumvit 31 (2nd Floor), Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Phone: 080 006 3496

Instagram: highsocietythailand

Facebook: High Society Thailand

Line Official: @highsocietyth

Stash BKK

In search of a chilled-out place to shop and smoke discreetly? You should definitely check out Stash Dispensary. Their shop has a private second-floor balcony that’s reserved exclusively for smoking, so you can relax and chill out with no worries. In addition to the fantastic private balcony, Stash also provides a huge selection of different papers and smoking accessories. They even have their own rolling paper brand coming soon!

Of course, the highlight of the shop is their 30 different strains starting from 100 Baht. You’ll also find pre-rolls, CBD products, kratom soda, and capsules. What’s more, Stash is always innovating and coming up with new ideas. They’re currently working on building a community with different events and activities around DJs, gaming, meetups, and more. So if you’re looking for something new and exciting, be sure to watch their space for fun stuff ahead.

Opening Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 AM

Address: The Beacon Place, 12 Sukhumvit 50 Aly, Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10260

Phone: 099 332 0049

Facebook: Stash BKK

Line Official: @stashBKK

Website: www.stashbkk.com

Greenday Dispensary Cann

With the goal of creating a safe environment for all users by bringing the right products to the right consumers, Greenday Dispensary only offers high-quality products. They are the official dealer of Boveda, a two-way humidity control technology from the USA. Among the many products you’ll find in this dispensary are Tightvac (vacuum container patented product from the USA), Magical Butter machine (cannabis butter-making machines suitable for all types of oil), and Shine Gold rolling papers and accessories.

Obviously, you’ll find a range of strains, as well as CBD products, smoke supplies, and grow supplies. When you stop by their shop, you’ll meet knowledgeable staff who are ready to answer any questions you have, ensuring that you have the best shopping experience.

Opening Hours: (Will be opened in December from 9 AM – 12 AM)

Address: The Residence, 924 Sukhumvit 24 Alley, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Phone: 091 565 5591

Instagram: greendayproducts

Website: www.greendayproducts.com/

WeedHub Shop

If you are looking for the best-tasting Edibles in Bangkok, Thailand, WeedHub Shop is the place for you. Located 5 minutes from BTS Ekkamai, the shop offers cannabis cookies, brownies, lollipop candy, and other edibles. All the edibles are developed and prepared in-house by professional chefs. The cookies come in several flavours (Chocolate, Oreo, Matcha etc.), so take your pick!

You can try high-quality flowers from 550 Baht in different flavours, such as Hybrid ( Pink Runtz, White Truffle etc.), Indica (Pink Panties, Ice Cream Cake etc.), and Sativa (Sour Diesel, Strawberry Cough etc.). Joints are also available. The shop also has a spacious smoking area for customers to chill.

In addition to the store, Weedhub group operates a cannabis service online at https://weedhub.asia. Delivery is available within 1 hour in Bangkok.

Opening Hours: 10:00 AM – 07:00 PM, Monday-Sunday

Address: 30 Sukhumvit 61 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110

Line Official: @weedhub.asia

Phone: 064 639 0850

Website: https://weedhub.asia/

These are among the best places to buy cannabis in Bangkok, Thailand. Not only are they offering a wide selection of both local and imported strains, but they also have a friendly and knowledgeable staff ready to help you. Plus, the prices are reasonable. So why not give them a try next time you’re looking for some good weed?