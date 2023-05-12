Where you can get cannabis in Chiang Mai

PHOTO: Smile Culture

Thailand made the historic move of legalizing cannabis in 2022, and Chiang Mai is definitely on board with the green revolution. From swanky dispensaries to quaint little cafes, the city is now home to a thriving weed industry. But where should you go to find the best weed in town? Well, we’ve done the legwork for you and rounded up the absolute best dispensaries in town, each with a vast selection of top-notch strains and knowledgeable budtenders to help you choose the perfect one for you. So, if you’ve been asking yourself, “what is the best dispensary near me?” here are the best places to go.

Top 6 cannabis dispensaries in Chiang Mai

Flying Tiger was one of the first dispensaries to hit the Chiang Mai scene and has since become the go-to spot for cannabis connoisseurs and curious beginners alike. Here, the buds are always fresh, the vibes are always funky, and the staff are always friendly.

Flying Tiger prides itself on supporting the local community of Thai growers by sourcing 100% of their weed from partner farms and artisanal growers. This ensures that every bud you buy is of the highest quality and ethically sourced. Whether you prefer sun-grown organic outdoor or precisely controlled hydroponic indoor, they offer a range of strains to suit any taste.

With so many options, choosing the right flower can be overwhelming. But fear not! The budtenders at Flying Tiger are standing by to help guide you through the decision-making process. They work with you to find the perfect combination of terpenes and THC to give you the experience you’re looking for. Moreover, Flying Tiger offers speedy delivery around Chiang Mai and all across Thailand, so you can enjoy the amazing weed without leaving your couch.

Address: 29 kotchasarn Road, Tambon Chang Khlan, Amphur Muang Chiang Mai 50100

Opening Hours: Daily, 11:00 – 23:00

Click here to Google Map

Contact: 095 409 4482

Facebook: Flyingtigercnx

Google Reviews: HERE

Green Ganesha Cannabis & Wellness Centre in Chiang Mai stands out as a unique, female-owned and operated establishment within the cannabis scene. They take pride in their collection of exotic strains and offer a money-back guarantee, showcasing their confidence in the quality of their products. With a selection of more than 100 locally grown strains available, customers have the chance to savour the genuine local taste, as all strains are exclusively cultivated in Chiang Mai.

Not only that, but they also offer a private leather lounge chill zone with games, a huge TV, stereo, free Wi-Fi and water, ping pong, and even a 10,000-game video system. And if you’re feeling musical, they host a weekly sing-along jam night.

What makes Green Ganesha stand out from the rest is their commitment to community building and helping those in need. 100% of the proceeds from half the weed grown at their farm go back to the temple. And speaking of the farm, it was set up and paid for 100% by Green Ganesha. So, when you buy from Green Ganesha, you’re not just supporting a local business. You’re also supporting the community and helping to fund a private temple and meditation centre in Northern Thailand.

Opening Hours: 9 AM – 12 AM Daily

Address: Green Ganesha Cannabis & Wellness Centre 4 Moon Muang Rd Lane 6, Si Phum Sub-district, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200

Click here to Google Maps

Facebook: GreenGaneshaChiangMai

Contact: 094 739 9633

Meet Nikita and Aline, the dynamic duo behind PrikPot Chiang Mai. These Swedish-Thai sisters are making waves in the rapidly evolving world of cannabis, and they have set themselves apart through their commitment to providing 100% organic products with no pesticides or synthetic PGRs, sustainability, and exceptional customer services.

As founders and owners of PrikPot, Nikita and Aline have implemented professional storage and handling practices to guarantee that customers receive fresh, premium products every time. What’s more, all of their products are grown and produced in Thailand, supporting local agriculture and reducing the environmental impact of importing goods.

PrikPot’s commitment to customer satisfaction is unwavering. They offer same-day dispatch and delivery times ranging from 1 to 3 days, depending on location. But if you’re in Chiang Mai, PrikPot offers instant 1-hour deliveries during opening hours. By prioritizing quality and sustainability, Nikita and Aline are not only building a successful online dispensary but also paving the way for a greener, more responsible cannabis industry in Thailand.

Address: Prikpot Co., Ltd. 135/11 Chonprathan Rd. Mae Hia, Mueang Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai 50100

Click here to Google Maps

Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday, 10:00 – 18:00

Phone: 065-238-6756

Website: https://prikpot.com/

Line: https://go.prikpot.com/line

Telegram: https://go.prikpot.com/telegram

Email: info@prikpot.com

Next on our list is Haze Buds, a locally-owned dispensary that has become a go-to destination for weed enthusiasts in Chiang Mai. Their extensive selection of over 200 products ensures that customers can find everything they need involving cannabis. Plus, their friendly and knowledgeable staff can guide first-time smokers and even speak English to make the experience as smooth as possible.

What’s even better is that Haze Buds has a designated smoking area right in the store, allowing you to enjoy your purchase immediately. And if you can’t make it to the store, they offer online deliveries throughout the country.

Located on Sunday Walking Street, Haze Buds is the only cannabis store on that street, making them the go-to choice for locals and tourists alike. And with weight-based pricing discounts, the more you buy, the more you save, with discounts of up to 30% for larger quantities.

But what sets Haze Buds apart from the competition is their unique partnership with C and R Thai Massage, a highly reputable spa located right next door. Imagine taking a few puffs of your favourite strain, then walking through the door to experience a relaxing and rejuvenating massage. It’s the perfect way to unwind and take advantage of everything that Haze Buds has to offer.

HazeBud address: 145/7 Rajadamnern Rd, Phrasing Subdistrict, Mueang, Chiang Mai 50200

Click here to Google Maps

Opening Times: Monday to Saturday, 11:00 – 22:00, Sunday, 11:00 – 23:00

C and R Thai Massage Address: 145/7 Rajadamnern Rd, Phrasing Subdistrict, Mueang, Chiang Mai 50200 (next door to HazeBud)

Phone Number: 096-696-2874

Email: services.crgroup@gmail.com

Website: https://www.hazebudscnx.com/

Smile Culture dispensary has embraced cannabis culture in Chiang Mai and taken it to the next level. They are your one-stop shop for all things cannabis, offering only premium organic buds that have been carefully selected for their high quality. With around 12-15 strains to choose from, they provide a reasonable price, along with CBD and other medical cannabis products and accessories like rolling papers, cones, grinders, and bongs.

The team at Smile Culture Dispensary is passionate about providing their customers with the best possible experience. Their owner and budtender team have years of experience in the cannabis industry and are dedicated to delivering exceptional service and knowledge. What’s more, the dispensary aims to give their customers the complete experience by transforming their backyard into an ideal semi-outdoor place for customers to kick back and relax while enjoying weed or a cool can of beer.

Located in Mae Hia, Chiang Mai, Smile Culture Dispensary is less than 10 minutes away from Chiang Mai Airport. It’s also only 15 minutes from Nimmanhaemin Road. Plus, they’re already planning to open a second branch in the near future, so stay tuned!

Address: 200/8 Mae Hia, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50100

Opening Hours: Daily, 11:30 AM – 9:00 PM

Click here to Google Maps

Phone Number: 096-879-3646

Instagram: smileculture.official

Nestled in the heart of Nimman’s iconic neighbourhood, THE DISPENSARY Nimman is one of the first licensed cannabis franchises to enter Thailand’s bustling market. And they’re setting the standard for exceptional cannabis experiences.

As soon as you walk inside THE DISPENSARY Nimman, you’ll be greeted by a team of highly skilled and knowledgeable staff. Fluent in English and Mandarin, they’ll help you select the perfect strain based on your individual needs.

They offer a wide variety of premium indoor-grown flowers, including sought-after CBD strains, all grown by their parent company TARATERA. With cutting-edge cultivation facilities and rigorous lab testing, you can trust their signature strains. These include fan favourites like Sensi Dawg, Pineapple Xpress, and Painkiller are of the highest quality and consistency.

Moreover, the store design boasts a chic, minimalistic aesthetic, providing customers with a seamless and enjoyable grab-and-go experience.

Address: B107, 1, Section B3, Unit, 3 Nimmanahaeminda Road, Suthep, Chiang Mai 50200

Click here to Google Maps

Opening Hours: Daily, 11:00 – 23:00

Phone: 093-592-5247

Follow us on :













Finding weed in Chiang Mai has never been easier

With the recent legalization of weed in Thailand in June 2022, Chiang Mai has witnessed a rapid rise in the cannabis industry. So, you no longer have to wonder, “Where’s the best weed shop near me?” as there are now a growing number of dispensaries and shops selling cannabis products in the city. However, if you’re looking for the best strains and a unique experience, then it’s recommended to visit the weed dispensaries on this list. Always keep in mind to consume cannabis responsibly and abide by local laws. With that said, happy shopping!

View our cannabis guides: Bangkok | Pattaya | Phuket