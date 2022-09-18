World
Tsunami warning cancelled after Taiwan earthquake
A tsunami warning has been cancelled after an earthquake rocked Taiwan’s southeastern region today. The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning for Taiwan after the earthquake but later rescinded the alert.
Today’s earthquake struck Taiwan’s rural Yujing district with a 6.9 magnitude, and a depth of 10 kilometres. Photos showed buildings collapsed, and about 20 people were evacuated from a train derailed in the area.
Three people were trapped under the rubble of one building, while a fourth person was saved. There were, however, no casualties reported, the Taiwan Railway Administration said.
A former Taiwanese presidential spokesperson said there were also damages reported at a school. But the quake could be felt across all of Taiwan, according to the country’s weather bureau.
Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.
