Putin: Russian government is trying to end the Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin declared that the Russian government is doing everything it can the end the war in Ukraine as quickly as possible. His remarks came in conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him not to prolong the conflict since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

The conversation took place at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit this week in the city of Samarkand in the Central Asian nation of Uzbekistan, itself a former republic within the Soviet Union. The event was attended by the Russian and Indian leaders as while as their counterparts in the region, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Modi has had Putin’s ear recently and has been an advocate for returning the region to peace and stability. The Russian News Agency TASS reported Putin’s responses to requests for peace placing the blame solely on Ukraine. While he agreed with Modi’s call for peace, Putin said that it is the Ukrainian side that is determined to continue the conflict on the battlefield instead of accepting the Russian negotiations and that Russia wishes to end the invasion as soon as possible.

“I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine and the concerns you frequently express. We will do everything possible to bring it to an end as soon as possible. I know that now is not the time for wars and we have talked about it, in particular during our telephone conversations.”

Putin promised to keep Modi informed about the current situation with the Russian military, the Ukraine invasion, and the possibility of ending the conflict. The conversation comes at a time when many experts predict a rough road for Russia as Ukraine has been making significant games on the battlefield pushing back against areas that Russia had previously invaded.

The Ukrainian military forces have run successful campaigns this week to reclaim about 6,000 square kilometres in the south and east of Ukraine, and in doing so uncovered ten torture chambers around Kharkov and two mass graves in Izium with more than 600 dead bodies.

SOURCE: Thailand News