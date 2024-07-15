PM Srettha wishes Trump speedy recovery amid assassination attempt

Image courtesy of Pattaya News

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin addressed the shocking incident involving former United States President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who was shot in his right ear in an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday, July 14. The FBI has now labelled the event an assassination attempt.

Reports from the US indicate that the Secret Service responded swiftly, killing the gunman on the scene. One rally attendee, identified as 50 year old Corey Comparatore, a former small-town fire chief, tragically died while heroically shielding his family from the gunfire. Two other individuals sustained serious injuries.

Trump had just started his speech when the gunfire erupted. Secret Service agents immediately surrounded him, ensuring his safety. Following the assassination attempt, Trump was treated for a graze wound to his right ear and has since been discharged from the hospital.

In a statement released on X (Twitter), The Bangkok-born PM expressed his deep sadness and shock over the incident, emphasising that such acts of violence should not occur anywhere. He extended his wishes for Trump’s swift recovery.

“I am appalled to learn of the shooting incident during former President Trump’s rally. We are strongly concerned and do not tolerate such forms of violence. On behalf of the Thai people, I wish former President Trump a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are also with the injured and affected families.”

In a separate statement, The Prime Minister of Thailand also mentioned that the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs had not yet issued a formal report on the assassination attempt. He has been staying updated through BBC broadcasts and social media.

When questioned about the rarity of such violent incidents, which have also been seen in Japan recently, PM Srettha reassured the public that Thailand’s security measures are robust and will remain under the vigilant watch of the nation’s security forces.

The FBI has provided the latest update, confirming the suspect’s identity and officially classifying the event as an assassination attempt, reported Pattaya News.